For the past few months, I've been making maps. Lots of maps. I like maps, what can I hide? A map with the name of my grandmother's favorite village, where I spent every summer. A map with my favorite outline of the country. A map on a poster. A map that gives me fond memories. I posted this map to Instagram and Twitter and got tens of thousands of views, lots of reposts, and comments. Subscribers wanted their favorite map.

Together with ChatGPT, for two evenings, I was writing the code for generating maps. The most interesting thing is that I spent more time on the design of the landing page. I wish ChatGPT, Midjourney, or Figma could generate beautiful landing pages.

Today I want to introduce you to a map that will touch your heart, too. A map with a place that's bigger than a dot on the map. Kyiv, Warsaw, Berlin, Rome, Minsk - a point on the map or the place where you were born, grew up, and became who you are?

We are scattered all over the world, but we all came from a point on the map. And wherever we are, we need a connection to our place.

I hope that a poster with the name of your town or city becomes not just an interior decoration, but a reminder of who you are and where your roots are.

This map would not have been possible without my friends. Thanks to Evgeny Voronets, Olga Polevikovak, Ivan Kniazev, Dmitry Buko, Sasha Yakovlev.

More info: yourlovely.place