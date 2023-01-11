I was always fascinated by fantasy stories, fairy tales, and magic.
I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him, but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from The Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living on what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design, and even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn't till after I became a mother that I started creating functional art with an enchanted vibe.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

