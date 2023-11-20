I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Four years in the making, I spent about a year working on this one-of-a-kind fine art piece. It is created using scrap metal, stainless steel, copper, brass, wood, enamel, and more. Each feather and various elements were handcrafted and I learned new patina techniques to get the color and finishes that I wanted, to create an old-world look and feel to this life-size scene.
I’ve also included a look at some of the progress photos.
My overall focus of style- Discovered in the basement of a World History Museum, left and forgotten.
I am a full-time Artist and when I create artwork, I am reminded how lucky I am to have the freedom to do I as choose. That wasn't always the case in my fast paced world in a corporate art career. Now that I live in the small Village of Chester, Nebraska in a 33,000+ sq' former School Building, I am able to fulfill my goal of being a fine artist and having the space to explore my many interests. I work in a variety of mediums.
