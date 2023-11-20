ADVERTISEMENT

Four years in the making, I spent about a year working on this one-of-a-kind fine art piece. It is created using scrap metal, stainless steel, copper, brass, wood, enamel, and more. Each feather and various elements were handcrafted and I learned new patina techniques to get the color and finishes that I wanted, to create an old-world look and feel to this life-size scene.

I’ve also included a look at some of the progress photos.

My overall focus of style- Discovered in the basement of a World History Museum, left and forgotten.

More info: cindychinn.com

Here I am standing next to my one of a kind art piece. This photo really gives a sense of scale to the project

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

Here’s a closer look showing the range of feathers in these beautiful birds! He is almost 7′ tall

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

There are 28 tail feathers made from stainless steel. On the ground you find nearly 500 little leaves hand crafted from copper and brass

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

The orange flight feathers on the wings are hand carved from Padauk wood

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

The wing feathers are mostly made of brass and patinated using gun bluing for the brown colors

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

ADVERTISEMENT

The brite green back feathers are enameled copper

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

There are 184 train feathers ranging from 12″ to 5′ long. I used stainless steel rod with thin gauge copper wire soldered to it to give it the light delicate look of real feathers

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

I made 170 cloisonné eye feathers to complete the train

ADVERTISEMENT

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

The body is made of copper mesh with thin gauge sheet copper patinaed blue using ammonia and vinegar.

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

I disguised the supports by making them look like branches to give a natural look to the scene

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

I made the eyes in my glass studio

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Here I am with all of the feathers that go into one wing (closest to me are the hand carved padauk wood)

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

I used the cloisonné technique for the eye feathers- there are 170 of them on the train

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

Here’s a look at the start of one leg, using scrap metal rods and rebar

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

The talons are made from steel rods

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

Here’s my “bald” peacock before I added the patina and other feathers!

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

Each feather on the back was cut from copper and then enameled

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

This little Long Eared Jerboa is protected the log and if you look closely, you will find his friend hiding in the dark. They are made from spoons

ADVERTISEMENT

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

I repurposed a broken Mr. Heater into a hollow log. The grass is made from copper and the flowers are enameled

I Spent A Year Making This Life-Sized Peacock Sculpture One Feather At A Time

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!