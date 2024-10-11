ADVERTISEMENT

Got a text from a friend that the northern lights are visible on my college campus and I've never run to a dark spot faster to look at the sky. It was freezing cold (for October) but well worth it.

Canon EOS 5D mark II, EF 8-15mm f/4L USM fisheye lens, edited in Lightroom.

#1

I Photographed The Aurora Borealis (7 Pics)

#2

I Photographed The Aurora Borealis (7 Pics)

#3

I Photographed The Aurora Borealis (7 Pics)

#4

I Photographed The Aurora Borealis (7 Pics)

#5

I Photographed The Aurora Borealis (7 Pics)

#6

I Photographed The Aurora Borealis (7 Pics)

#7

I Photographed The Aurora Borealis (7 Pics)

