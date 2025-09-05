I Made An Animation To Support Children At War
Hi Pandas! I’m a school teacher and filmmaker. In response to the horrifying conflicts of the last years, and those crazy numbers of kids involved in wars, I’ve created “The Flight” – an animated short (10 min) about a Girl and Nana saving zoo animals during war.
I can’t fully comprehend that 1 of 6 children in the world, in this very 21st century, loses their childhoods due to adults’ wars. Together with War Child, I’ve launched a fundraiser for children affected by conflict. My hope is that if “The Flight” resonates with people, they’ll consider donating.
I had to save some money and quit my job for a year to get the work done. It was much harder than I expected, and below I share some bits of the process. Will be happy to share more if anyone’s interested!
My other goal of making a post here is to ask the community – how do you think I can show this work to more kids? Because it was meant for children in the first place, and the feedback from kids who saw it so far is very reassuring!
I hope you’ll like “The Flight”. We’ve put our hearts into it. It’s now on the major short films platform Omeleto.
More info: justgiving.com
This is how it started (I’m terrible at drawing, but had to start somewhere)
Developing the style with a brilliant artist whose name I cannot mention due to safety reasons
I was blessed with finding talented and enthusiastic people for each stage of the production.
I’ve heard that animation can be harder than live-action filmmaking. But I couldn’t imagine it’s THAT complex! Still, it was a very rewarding process
After we finished the film, I put it aside for 2 months. Only then did I watch it again: I was relieved and happy
Despite all the challenges of working remotely with a tiny budget in a completely new field for me, we managed to deliver the story the way it was meant to be told.
10
0