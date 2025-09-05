I Made An Animation To Support Children At War

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi Pandas! I’m a school teacher and filmmaker. In response to the horrifying conflicts of the last years, and those crazy numbers of kids involved in wars, I’ve created “The Flight” – an animated short (10 min) about a Girl and Nana saving zoo animals during war.

I can’t fully comprehend that 1 of 6 children in the world, in this very 21st century, loses their childhoods due to adults’ wars. Together with War Child, I’ve launched a fundraiser for children affected by conflict. My hope is that if “The Flight” resonates with people, they’ll consider donating.

I had to save some money and quit my job for a year to get the work done. It was much harder than I expected, and below I share some bits of the process. Will be happy to share more if anyone’s interested!

My other goal of making a post here is to ask the community – how do you think I can show this work to more kids? Because it was meant for children in the first place, and the feedback from kids who saw it so far is very reassuring!

I hope you’ll like “The Flight”. We’ve put our hearts into it. It’s now on the major short films platform Omeleto.

More info: justgiving.com

RELATED:

This is how it started (I’m terrible at drawing, but had to start somewhere)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Developing the style with a brilliant artist whose name I cannot mention due to safety reasons

Share icon

I was blessed with finding talented and enthusiastic people for each stage of the production.

I’ve heard that animation can be harder than live-action filmmaking. But I couldn’t imagine it’s THAT complex! Still, it was a very rewarding process

Share icon

After we finished the film, I put it aside for 2 months. Only then did I watch it again: I was relieved and happy

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the challenges of working remotely with a tiny budget in a completely new field for me, we managed to deliver the story the way it was meant to be told.

Here is THE FLIGHT on Omeleto. I’ll be happy if you watch it!