I'm a multimedia artist who works mostly with abstraction, photography, and assemblage. After reading Sketchbook to Style by Christine Nishiyama, I was inspired to draw again. I had avoided drawing for years, feeling too intimidated.

Treating them like mini paintings made the process more approachable. The use of color is very intentional in these comics—to set a mood for each panel. There's still a lot to learn, but this was a really fun process, and I intend to continue it!

Excuse the handwriting—it's a work in progress. Hope you're inspired to create something too.

More info: briarwoodbohemian.com

#1

Dreams I've Had/Things That Annoy Me #1

    #2

    Things That Annoy Me #2/Things That Make Me Smile

    #3

    Little Victories #1/Little Victories #2

    #4

    New Yorker Problems/Things That Annoy Me #3/Things That Annoy Me #4

    #5

    Medication Side Effects

    #6

    Types Of People/Types Of Artists

    #7

    Artist Problems/T's Kvetch Korner

    #8

    Anxiety On The Run/Anxiety On The Run #2

    #9

    T's Kvetch Korner #2/T's Kvetch Korner #3

    #10

    Finding Hope/Did You Know?

    #11

    T's Kvetch Korner #4/T's Kvetch Korner #5

    #12

    Alternative Illness Name/ Alternative Illness Names #2

    #13

    A Tale Of Tails/A Tail Of Tails #2

    #14

    Things Adults Have Ruined/Things Kids Have Ruined

    #15

    Adult Friendship/Family Pains/Types Of Co-Workers

