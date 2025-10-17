I Made A Comic Every Day For 31 Days
I'm a multimedia artist who works mostly with abstraction, photography, and assemblage. After reading Sketchbook to Style by Christine Nishiyama, I was inspired to draw again. I had avoided drawing for years, feeling too intimidated.
Treating them like mini paintings made the process more approachable. The use of color is very intentional in these comics—to set a mood for each panel. There's still a lot to learn, but this was a really fun process, and I intend to continue it!
Excuse the handwriting—it's a work in progress. Hope you're inspired to create something too.
