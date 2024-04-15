Barbara Eden Recreates 'I Dream Of Jeannie' Magic With Signature Pose At Age 92

ADVERTISEMENT

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden enchanted audiences once again with a delightful throwback to her famous role of Jeannie from the popular 1960s series.

At the age of 92, the beloved actress teamed up with Marcel Remus, a well-known real estate agent based in Mallorca, Spain, and recreated her iconic cross-armed pose in an Instagram reel.

The cross-armed pose was synonymous with her character’s appearance and disappearance from the ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ show.

Barbara Eden conjured up some ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ nostalgia in a recent promotional video

Image credits: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“We make your wish come true,” read the caption of the property dealer’s post, which featured the legendary actress.

Seeing Barbara, looking as radiant as ever in Marcel’s post, had fans praising her and reminiscing fond memories of watching her show.

The actress and the well known Spain-based property dealer, Marcel Remus, were captured in the iconic cross-armed pose

Image credits: marcel.remus

“OMG I grew up watching that show. I would get off the school bus & run home to watch it. I love her so much. I even had a cartoon pic of myself made wearing the outfit with her bottle. I wish I could show her,” one fan said in the comments section.

“Soooo cool,” one said while another said, “Awesome! Just awesome!”

Fans fell in love with Barbara Eden’s throwback and fondly remembered her character from the show

Marcel also showed his 144K followers a series of behind-the-scenes footage showing him and Barbara preparing for the promotional video.

“Best of luck and success @marcel.remus! Your wish came true with Barbara Eden there!” one person commented on Marcel’s behind-the-scenes clip.

In the past, Barbara revealed that she is not going to let her age slow her down. The renowned actress said in a 2021 interview that she wants to continue doing what she does “until I can’t.”

“Sometimes one is forced to slow down, but I’ll do what I do until I can’t,” she laughed and said in her interview with People.

Marcel also shared behind-the-scenes clips from the promotional video with the actress

“I’m really lucky,” she added. “I have dear friends. I have a wonderful family, a very supportive husband, a dog who is adorable, but a brat! Yes, I’m very happy. I think life, everything, has to work itself out. There’s a reason for most things, and I can’t wish for it.”

The actress had some simple secrets behind staying happy and healthy even in her 90s when she spoke with Closer in 2021.

“I think the secret to feeling great is to keep active,” she told the outlet, “do things that you love and have a good sense of humor.”

Many agreed that Barbara Eden stilled looked “so great” as she enjoys her 90s

