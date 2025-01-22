Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party
User submission
Art

I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party

Nikita Drachuk
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started as a simple idea for a fun, tropical-themed party, but things quickly escalated when I decided to take “glowing decorations” to the next level. Inspired by bioluminescent creatures, I thought, Why not create something equally eye-catching but entirely unexpected? That’s when the concept of glowing uranium frogs was born.

Now, before you panic, don’t worry—they’re not actually radioactive! Each one is unique, with its own playful pose, vibrant green glow, and a touch of whimsy.

For the party, I set up a special UV-lit area and scattered these frogs around as if they’d just hopped in from some magical glowing swamp. They perched on tables and lounged among tropical plants. The effect was incredible—under the ultraviolet light, they looked like tiny creatures from another world.

Guests were absolutely mesmerized! Some thought they were alive at first, while others couldn’t stop taking photos with the glowing frogs. They became the unofficial mascots of the evening and the talk of the party.

If you’re thinking about adding a little glow to your next event, I highly recommend experimenting with UV-reactive decorations. These uranium frogs have convinced me that sometimes, the smallest details make the biggest impact. And who knows? Maybe glowing amphibians will become the next big thing in party décor!

Would you consider making glowing decorations for your own events? Let me know!

More info: Etsy

RELATED:

    I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party

    I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party

    I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party

    I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party

    I Created Uranium Frogs That Glow Under The Ultraviolet Light For A Theme Party

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    11

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    11

    Open list comments

    0

    Nikita Drachuk

    Nikita Drachuk

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration. • Etsy: https://miniatureglass.etsy.com • Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony • Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/ • Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com • Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

    Read less »
    Nikita Drachuk

    Nikita Drachuk

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration. • Etsy: https://miniatureglass.etsy.com • Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony • Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/ • Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com • Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Art
    Homepage
    Trending
    Art
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Art Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda