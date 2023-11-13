ADVERTISEMENT

In a world obsessed with the perfect body, a series of 19 images has emerged, created by Artificial Intelligence and a touch of Photoshop, transforming celebrities into unexpected bodybuilders. This peculiar fusion of modern technology and contemporary obsession with the perfect physique has gifted us with a hilarious vision of what would happen if famous people decided to swap red carpets for dumbbells.

Will Smith, once an icon of elegance, now showcases muscles that rival his successful career. Adele, renowned for her powerful voice, surprises by revealing a toned silhouette.

Who needs red carpets when you can have a gym at your disposal?

#1

Will Smith

#2

Margot Robbie

#3

Peter Dinklage

#4

Kim Jong-Un

#5

Adele

#6

Bill Gates

#7

Danny Devito

#8

Elon Musk

#9

Dalai Lama

#10

Beyonce

#11

Mark Zuckerberg

#12

Messi

#13

Viola Davis

#14

Mr. Bean

#15

Ozzy Osbourne

#16

Pope Francis

#17

Tom Cruise

#18

Donald Trump

#19

Julia Roberts

