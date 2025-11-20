Woman Gets Petty Revenge On Her Husband’s Coworker Who Tried To Seduce Him

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know how it feels to have a crush on a coworker. They make every shift more exciting, and they give you an additional boost of motivation to do well at work. Plus, you spend so many hours together each week, it’s no surprise that feelings might develop over time.

But a work crush is only appropriate if it’s reciprocated. Otherwise, it might land you in HR’s office for a very uncomfortable conversation. When one woman realized that her husband’s coworker was making blatant advances towards her, she decided that she couldn’t just sit around and watch. Below, you’ll find a story of petty revenge that she recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

RELATED:

After visiting her husband at work, this woman realized that a coworker was vying for his attention

Woman at office desk, wearing white shirt, holding pen near lips, deep in thought about petty revenge on coworker.

Image credits: micens / envato (not the actual photo)

So she decided to teach the employee a valuable lesson about boundaries

Text excerpt about petty revenge involving a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him during work at a restaurant supply company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a husband working in an office, part of a story about petty revenge on a coworker’s seduction attempt.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s story of petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him by confronting her with wedding band evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker after she tried to seduce him with constant questions and interruptions.

Text excerpt about husband’s lock screen photo and coworker Susan asking husband for help, related to petty revenge SEO topic.

Text excerpt showing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman’s story about her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him despite his marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt highlighting a woman noticing a coworker's provocative clothing while confronting a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

Text describing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him, expressing anger and confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman plans petty revenge on husband's coworker who tried to seduce him by calling corporate office pretending to be a customer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman in green sweater speaking on speakerphone, showing petty revenge on husband’s coworker attempt to seduce him

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker by questioning dress code in a fake southern belle accent during a phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt illustrating petty revenge involving a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him in a detailed conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker in a story about confronting a coworker who tried to seduce him.

Text message describing a woman confronting her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him at his workplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him by exposing dress code violations at work.

Text on screen shows a woman’s story of petty revenge involving her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text update about a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

Image credits: Murky-Emotion505

About half of all employees have had a workplace crush before

It’s not always easy to find someone to have a crush on as an adult. Perhaps you flirt with your neighbor every time you encounter each other in the stairwell. Or maybe you take your dog to the park at the same time every day, so you’ll have an opportunity to chat with that cute girl who owns a Labrador. But the easiest place to find a crush is probably going to be in the workplace.

According to a 2022 survey, about 50% of employees admit that they’ve had a crush on a colleague before. And one third say that they’re currently involved in a workplace romance or have been in the past.

Apparently, this isn’t seen as taboo or unprofessional anymore. Three quarters of employees say that they’re comfortable with colleagues being romantically linked, and 26% are even open to a relationship blossoming with a coworker.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to why people are so inclined to develop a crush on someone they work with, Business Insider notes that one of the biggest explanations is simply how much time we spend in the office.

David Brudö, CEO and cofounder of the mental well-being app Remente, says that office workers usually spend at least 1,680 hours a year in their workplace. That gives a person ample time to bond with their colleagues!

Working together also provides employees the opportunity to collaborate. You can see how a person responds to stressful situations, acts under pressure and interacts with others in the office. Plus, helping colleagues out and sharing the workload can be a great way to build a strong connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you develop a crush at work, you better make sure that you’re not stepping on anyone’s toes or making anyone uncomfortable. There is a fine line between being a little flirty and being creepy.

Sparking a workplace romance can be risky, even if both parties are single

If someone is married or in a relationship, they’re obviously not a great person for you to direct your attention towards. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be friends in the workplace, but it’s important to respect their relationship and their boundaries. Especially because not all workplace romances are as picture-perfect as Jim and Pam’s relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forbes reports that 40% of workplace romances actually involved cheating on a partner. But even if the relationship does start innocently, it can come along with issues.

People in workplace romances are 17% more scared of breaking up than those who met their partner somewhere else. And over half of people in workplace romances admit that the relationship has impacted their sense of individuality.

Meanwhile, 54% of these employees say that their workplace relationship has impacted their work-life balance. And 52% observed coworkers treating them differently after finding out about their relationship. At the same time, 51% of these employees admit that their relationship has impacted their sense of professionalism.

While it works out for some people, the office may not be the best place to find your next partner, especially if they’ve already got a ring on their finger. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman had the right to get petty revenge? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring workplace drama, look no further than right here.

Later, the author responded to a couple of comments and provided more background information

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing petty revenge on a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers loved the story, and many applauded the woman for her petty revenge

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing petty revenge on a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing petty revenge related to a husband's coworker attempt to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him in workplace setting.

Comment discussing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him, disagreeing with her actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment with username Scoobysnax_1128 expressing excitement by saying LOVE IT in bold text.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him, expressing pride and admiration.

Text post discussing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

Comment reading She got what she deserved Kudos in a simple black font on a white background about petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text screenshot of an online comment where a user named LadyPickleLegs says she played the game and won the grand prize.

Comment discussing karma and consequences in a relationship related to petty revenge on a husband's coworker attempting seduction.

Comment discussing HR involvement after coworker tried to seduce husband, expressing support for the married couple’s situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment explaining petty revenge involving a woman confronting her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter sharing a story about petty revenge involving a woman and her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

Text comment praising a petty revenge story involving a woman’s husband’s coworker and discussing workplace complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a petty revenge story involving a woman getting petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.