Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets Petty Revenge On Her Husband’s Coworker Who Tried To Seduce Him
Woman with red lipstick and nail polish, deep in thought at office desk, plotting petty revenge on husbandu2019s coworker.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Gets Petty Revenge On Her Husband’s Coworker Who Tried To Seduce Him

0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know how it feels to have a crush on a coworker. They make every shift more exciting, and they give you an additional boost of motivation to do well at work. Plus, you spend so many hours together each week, it’s no surprise that feelings might develop over time. 

But a work crush is only appropriate if it’s reciprocated. Otherwise, it might land you in HR’s office for a very uncomfortable conversation. When one woman realized that her husband’s coworker was making blatant advances towards her, she decided that she couldn’t just sit around and watch. Below, you’ll find a story of petty revenge that she recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

RELATED:

    After visiting her husband at work, this woman realized that a coworker was vying for his attention

    Woman at office desk, wearing white shirt, holding pen near lips, deep in thought about petty revenge on coworker.

    Image credits: micens / envato (not the actual photo)

    So she decided to teach the employee a valuable lesson about boundaries

    Text excerpt about petty revenge involving a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him during work at a restaurant supply company.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a husband working in an office, part of a story about petty revenge on a coworker’s seduction attempt.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s story of petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him by confronting her with wedding band evidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker after she tried to seduce him with constant questions and interruptions.

    Text excerpt about husband’s lock screen photo and coworker Susan asking husband for help, related to petty revenge SEO topic.

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s story about her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him despite his marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt highlighting a woman noticing a coworker's provocative clothing while confronting a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Text describing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him, expressing anger and confrontation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman plans petty revenge on husband's coworker who tried to seduce him by calling corporate office pretending to be a customer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman in green sweater speaking on speakerphone, showing petty revenge on husband’s coworker attempt to seduce him

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker by questioning dress code in a fake southern belle accent during a phone call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt illustrating petty revenge involving a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him in a detailed conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker in a story about confronting a coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Text message describing a woman confronting her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him at his workplace.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman gets petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him by exposing dress code violations at work.

    Text on screen shows a woman’s story of petty revenge involving her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Image credits: Murky-Emotion505

    About half of all employees have had a workplace crush before

    It’s not always easy to find someone to have a crush on as an adult. Perhaps you flirt with your neighbor every time you encounter each other in the stairwell. Or maybe you take your dog to the park at the same time every day, so you’ll have an opportunity to chat with that cute girl who owns a Labrador. But the easiest place to find a crush is probably going to be in the workplace.

    According to a 2022 survey, about 50% of employees admit that they’ve had a crush on a colleague before. And one third say that they’re currently involved in a workplace romance or have been in the past. 

    Apparently, this isn’t seen as taboo or unprofessional anymore. Three quarters of employees say that they’re comfortable with colleagues being romantically linked, and 26% are even open to a relationship blossoming with a coworker.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to why people are so inclined to develop a crush on someone they work with, Business Insider notes that one of the biggest explanations is simply how much time we spend in the office. 

    David Brudö, CEO and cofounder of the mental well-being app Remente, says that office workers usually spend at least 1,680 hours a year in their workplace. That gives a person ample time to bond with their colleagues!

    Working together also provides employees the opportunity to collaborate. You can see how a person responds to stressful situations, acts under pressure and interacts with others in the office. Plus, helping colleagues out and sharing the workload can be a great way to build a strong connection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But if you develop a crush at work, you better make sure that you’re not stepping on anyone’s toes or making anyone uncomfortable. There is a fine line between being a little flirty and being creepy.

    Sparking a workplace romance can be risky, even if both parties are single

    If someone is married or in a relationship, they’re obviously not a great person for you to direct your attention towards. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be friends in the workplace, but it’s important to respect their relationship and their boundaries. Especially because not all workplace romances are as picture-perfect as Jim and Pam’s relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forbes reports that 40% of workplace romances actually involved cheating on a partner. But even if the relationship does start innocently, it can come along with issues. 

    People in workplace romances are 17% more scared of breaking up than those who met their partner somewhere else. And over half of people in workplace romances admit that the relationship has impacted their sense of individuality. 

    Meanwhile, 54% of these employees say that their workplace relationship has impacted their work-life balance. And 52% observed coworkers treating them differently after finding out about their relationship. At the same time, 51% of these employees admit that their relationship has impacted their sense of professionalism.

    While it works out for some people, the office may not be the best place to find your next partner, especially if they’ve already got a ring on their finger. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman had the right to get petty revenge? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring workplace drama, look no further than right here

    Later, the author responded to a couple of comments and provided more background information

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing petty revenge on a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online discussion about a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers loved the story, and many applauded the woman for her petty revenge

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing petty revenge on a husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing petty revenge related to a husband's coworker attempt to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him in workplace setting.

    Comment discussing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him, disagreeing with her actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment with username Scoobysnax_1128 expressing excitement by saying LOVE IT in bold text.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him, expressing pride and admiration.

    Text post discussing a woman’s petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Comment reading She got what she deserved Kudos in a simple black font on a white background about petty revenge on husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text screenshot of an online comment where a user named LadyPickleLegs says she played the game and won the grand prize.

    Comment discussing karma and consequences in a relationship related to petty revenge on a husband's coworker attempting seduction.

    Comment discussing HR involvement after coworker tried to seduce husband, expressing support for the married couple’s situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment explaining petty revenge involving a woman confronting her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter sharing a story about petty revenge involving a woman and her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Text comment praising a petty revenge story involving a woman’s husband’s coworker and discussing workplace complaints.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a petty revenge story involving a woman getting petty revenge on her husband’s coworker who tried to seduce him.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT