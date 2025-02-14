Insidious ‘Work Wife’ Inserts Herself In Man’s Life, Makes His Real Wife Feel Like An Outsider

ADVERTISEMENT

Work makes up a huge portion of your day, so it’s only natural that you get close to some of your colleagues as you spend so much time interacting with them. However, there’s always a line that shouldn’t be crossed. Some coworkers don’t see those personal boundaries and become ‘work spouses,’ blurring the lines between friendship, professionalism, and romance.

Redditor u/Honeybellmama went viral after opening up online about how her husband’s ‘work wife’ has been undermining their marriage for years. Now, she finally confronted her partner about what’s been going on, including what looks like an emotional affair. You’ll find the full story below. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

It’s natural to become friends with your colleagues because you spend so much time together. However, some people cross the line

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman opened up on how concerned she is about her husband being so close to his ‘work wife’ who keeps undermining their marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

She added a bit more context as the story went viral

Image credits: Honeybellmama

While some people are unfaithful because their needs aren’t met, others do so to increase their self-esteem or simply because they have the option to cheat

There is a huge difference between friendship and romance, but that line is sometimes difficult to see when you spend a lot of time around people.

Probably nobody would be mad at their partner for having good platonic relationships with people at work. It would be incredibly isolating and lonely otherwise, which could impact other parts of their life, as well as their job performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, there’s a problem if you’re more emotionally invested in your colleagues than your partner, constantly flirting with your coworkers and enjoying all the attention that you’re getting.

It’s natural to enjoy other people’s attention, sure, but if you’re married or in a long-term relationship, you should want that romantic connection with your partner, not other people.

However, if you don’t, there might be some pressing issues in your relationship that you need to address. Things won’t get better if you ignore those problems. Getting in touch with a therapist who specializes in couples counseling might be a good move.

There are a few main reasons why people cheat on their partners. Very often, there’s some unmet need in their relationship at home. However, that doesn’t justify stepping out on your partner.

Verywell Mind states that 40% of married couples are affected by infidelity. Some of the main reasons why someone might decide to choose that route include unhappiness emotionally or sexually, a lack of commitment to their partner, and the desire for revenge.

Other people might cheat because they might have low self-esteem and want to feel young, desired, and capable. Still, others cheat on their partners simply because they have the opportunity to do so or have poor boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having an affair, especially an emotional affair, is much easier than in the past, and social media sites have been implicated in many affairs and divorces. Internet infidelity or ‘online cheating’ is still cheating, even if the two people never met face to face.”

Share icon

Image credits: Claudia Love / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Emotional affairs, as well as cheating among coworkers, are fairly common

According to the Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, many people seek trust or validation outside of their marriage. “Emotional affairs can be just as damaging as physical ones. They often reveal underlying insecurities or commitment issues in those who engage in them.”

One of the signs that your partner may be having an emotional affair is that they get very defensive when you ask them about their relationship with the other person. What’s more, they’ll often refuse to discuss the other person with you.

The Law Group points out that workplace cheating is fairly common because people spend a lot of time with their coworkers. Astoundingly, 44% of cheating men had affairs with someone from their workplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, research shows that while men are more likely to engage in sexual infidelity, women are more likely to take part in emotional affairs.

Around 91.6% of women have admitted they have had an emotional affair, while 78.6% of men have admitted to the same thing. On the flip side, 20% of men admitted they had had intimate relations with people other than their spouse, while 13% of women said they had done the same.

PR Newswire reports that, based on a study from the Journal of Sex Research, 31% of all affairs happen between coworkers.

Men in trade professions (such as carpenters, plumbers, and electricians) and in IT are more prone to cheating. In contrast, women who work in education and medical professions are more likely to be unfaithful.

What do you think about ‘work spouses,’ dear Pandas? How would you react if you found out that someone at work claims to be your partner’s ‘work wife’ or ‘work husband’? Have you ever had a ‘work spouse’? How did that affect your relationship at home? Let us know in the comments!

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Here’s how the internet reacted to the tense situation. Many people suggested that the woman’s husband was at fault, too

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The author shared a very important update after having confronted her husband about ‘Sarah’

Share icon

Image credits: Kinga Howard / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Maxim Ilyahov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: charlesdeluvio / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She then answered some internet users’ questions

Here’s the advice some readers gave the author after reading her update

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Honeybellmama

ADVERTISEMENT