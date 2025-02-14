Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Insidious ‘Work Wife’ Inserts Herself In Man’s Life, Makes His Real Wife Feel Like An Outsider
Couples, Relationships

Insidious ‘Work Wife’ Inserts Herself In Man’s Life, Makes His Real Wife Feel Like An Outsider

Work makes up a huge portion of your day, so it’s only natural that you get close to some of your colleagues as you spend so much time interacting with them. However, there’s always a line that shouldn’t be crossed. Some coworkers don’t see those personal boundaries and become ‘work spouses,’ blurring the lines between friendship, professionalism, and romance.

Redditor u/Honeybellmama went viral after opening up online about how her husband’s ‘work wife’ has been undermining their marriage for years. Now, she finally confronted her partner about what’s been going on, including what looks like an emotional affair. You’ll find the full story below. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

    It’s natural to become friends with your colleagues because you spend so much time together. However, some people cross the line

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman opened up on how concerned she is about her husband being so close to his ‘work wife’ who keeps undermining their marriage

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Hrant Khachatryan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She added a bit more context as the story went viral

    Image credits: Honeybellmama

    While some people are unfaithful because their needs aren’t met, others do so to increase their self-esteem or simply because they have the option to cheat

    There is a huge difference between friendship and romance, but that line is sometimes difficult to see when you spend a lot of time around people.

    Probably nobody would be mad at their partner for having good platonic relationships with people at work. It would be incredibly isolating and lonely otherwise, which could impact other parts of their life, as well as their job performance.

    That being said, there’s a problem if you’re more emotionally invested in your colleagues than your partner, constantly flirting with your coworkers and enjoying all the attention that you’re getting.

    It’s natural to enjoy other people’s attention, sure, but if you’re married or in a long-term relationship, you should want that romantic connection with your partner, not other people.

    However, if you don’t, there might be some pressing issues in your relationship that you need to address. Things won’t get better if you ignore those problems. Getting in touch with a therapist who specializes in couples counseling might be a good move.

    There are a few main reasons why people cheat on their partners. Very often, there’s some unmet need in their relationship at home. However, that doesn’t justify stepping out on your partner.

    Verywell Mind states that 40% of married couples are affected by infidelity. Some of the main reasons why someone might decide to choose that route include unhappiness emotionally or sexually, a lack of commitment to their partner, and the desire for revenge.

    Other people might cheat because they might have low self-esteem and want to feel young, desired, and capable. Still, others cheat on their partners simply because they have the opportunity to do so or have poor boundaries.

    “Having an affair, especially an emotional affair, is much easier than in the past, and social media sites have been implicated in many affairs and divorces. Internet infidelity or ‘online cheating’ is still cheating, even if the two people never met face to face.”

    Image credits: Claudia Love / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Emotional affairs, as well as cheating among coworkers, are fairly common

    According to the Cooper Trachtenberg Law Group, many people seek trust or validation outside of their marriage. “Emotional affairs can be just as damaging as physical ones. They often reveal underlying insecurities or commitment issues in those who engage in them.”

    One of the signs that your partner may be having an emotional affair is that they get very defensive when you ask them about their relationship with the other person. What’s more, they’ll often refuse to discuss the other person with you.

    The Law Group points out that workplace cheating is fairly common because people spend a lot of time with their coworkers. Astoundingly, 44% of cheating men had affairs with someone from their workplace.

    Meanwhile, research shows that while men are more likely to engage in sexual infidelity, women are more likely to take part in emotional affairs.

    Around 91.6% of women have admitted they have had an emotional affair, while 78.6% of men have admitted to the same thing. On the flip side, 20% of men admitted they had had intimate relations with people other than their spouse, while 13% of women said they had done the same.

    PR Newswire reports that, based on a study from the Journal of Sex Research, 31% of all affairs happen between coworkers.

    Men in trade professions (such as carpenters, plumbers, and electricians) and in IT are more prone to cheating. In contrast, women who work in education and medical professions are more likely to be unfaithful.

    What do you think about ‘work spouses,’ dear Pandas? How would you react if you found out that someone at work claims to be your partner’s ‘work wife’ or ‘work husband’? Have you ever had a ‘work spouse’? How did that affect your relationship at home? Let us know in the comments!

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Here’s how the internet reacted to the tense situation. Many people suggested that the woman’s husband was at fault, too

    The author shared a very important update after having confronted her husband about ‘Sarah’

    Image credits: Kinga Howard / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Maxim Ilyahov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: charlesdeluvio / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She then answered some internet users’ questions

    Here’s the advice some readers gave the author after reading her update

    Image credits: Honeybellmama

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The poll options lol ALL OF THEM ! that work skank is his mistress end off ! The very fact he lost his shite at you says it all he turned it back on you totally that is the very definition of a cheat ! I’m glad your MIL is on your side n helping you but truthfully you need to start divorce preceding he’s shown where his priorities lie and it’s not with you Blessed be lovely we got you x

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the first "work wife" story we've had. Are there any "work husband" equivalents? Guys, as soon as someone says they're your work wife, tell them they're not, or file for divorce; you cannot have it both ways.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he admitted that he was having an emotional affair and committing to something that borders on one-sided polygamy (just without the sex, which in my opinion is just a matter of time) with a woman who is actively trying to sabotage your marriage - AND HE ADMITS HE DOESN'T WANT IT TO END when he blew up at your demand for a halt to this. That is his choice. He had to choose between OP and her, and he chose her. That's all the answer you need. Leave. This man wants his bappies tickles by two women.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
