Wife’s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

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When a person is not in the right frame of mind, they might do things that jeopardize their relationships. According to the WHO, bipolar disorder affects about 0.5% of the global population. Living with it is hard for the person, but it might be even harder for their partners.

This man didn’t even know his wife had bipolar disorder until he found some incriminating text messages that alluded to her cheating. When he confronted her, she had a breakdown and had to be hospitalized. The husband was on the fence about the future of their relationship but came back with an update 10 years later.

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A husband faced a dilemma after finding out his wife might be cheating

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

She was dealing with severe mental health problems, and her husband had to make a decision

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Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Image source: TatteredYahoo

The majority of commenters recommended that he get a divorce

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However, he didn’t listen to the advice and came back with an update 10 years later

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Nathan Anderson (not the actual photo)

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Image source: TatteredYahoo

“Congratulations on seeing the good in the worst moment,” commenters reacted

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