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Wife’s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later
Man lying awake in bed looking at his phone, reflecting on a wife's attempt to cheat during a manic episode.
Couples, Relationships

Wife’s Attempt To Cheat Turns Out To Be A Manic Episode, Husband Reflects 10 Years Later

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When a person is not in the right frame of mind, they might do things that jeopardize their relationships. According to the WHO, bipolar disorder affects about 0.5% of the global population. Living with it is hard for the person, but it might be even harder for their partners.

This man didn’t even know his wife had bipolar disorder until he found some incriminating text messages that alluded to her cheating. When he confronted her, she had a breakdown and had to be hospitalized. The husband was on the fence about the future of their relationship but came back with an update 10 years later.

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    A husband faced a dilemma after finding out his wife might be cheating

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    She was dealing with severe mental health problems, and her husband had to make a decision

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    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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    Image source: TatteredYahoo

    The majority of commenters recommended that he get a divorce

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    However, he didn’t listen to the advice and came back with an update 10 years later

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Nathan Anderson (not the actual photo)

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    Image source: TatteredYahoo

    “Congratulations on seeing the good in the worst moment,” commenters reacted

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

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    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

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