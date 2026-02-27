Man Gives Wife A Second Chance After She Leaves And Begs Him To Take Her Back, Internet Has Thoughts

ADVERTISEMENT

Being married is not easy. It can be even harder if one spouse or both are struggling with their mental health. In fact, a 2018 Finnish study found that mental health problems at least double the risk of divorce. For men with poor mental health, the likelihood of divorce was more than double. For women, it nearly doubled.

This guy had to endure years of his wife’s depression until she finally decided the two needed to separate for a while. The plot twist was that during their break, he started to feel happy again. So, when she came back begging for him to take her back, he faced a dilemma: was he to be happier with her or without her?

A wife left her husband of 7 years to see if she would be better off fighting depression without him

Man cooking alone in a dimly lit kitchen, symbolizing a man giving wife a second chance after she leaves.

Yet, after some time, she came back to him with an interesting request

Text excerpt discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she left and begged him to take her back.

Text describing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Man gives wife a second chance after she leaves, exploring their journey through depression and reconciliation.

Text excerpt showing a man’s supportive thoughts after his wife leaves and begs him to take her back.

Text describing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to be taken back, sparking internet reactions.

Text excerpt showing a man’s perspective on working hard and his wife’s complaints, related to second chances in marriage.

Text excerpt showing a man sharing his experience about his wife leaving and his social life being affected.

Man gives wife a second chance after she leaves, hoping for a proper life together despite tough challenges.

Text excerpt from a man sharing his experience after his wife left and begged him to take her back.

Text excerpt describing a man reflecting on his wife leaving to stay with her mother, mentioning depression and relationship struggles.

Text describing a man’s emotional struggle and efforts to get his wife back after she leaves, highlighting second chance themes.

Man talking on phone with thoughtful expression, illustrating husband giving wife a second chance in relationship.

Text excerpt reflecting a man’s perspective after giving wife a second chance and dealing with mixed feelings.

Text describing a man’s feelings after giving his wife a second chance and regaining his confidence while the internet shares thoughts.

Text showing a man receives a call from his wife begging for a second chance after she left and regrets her mistake.

Text excerpt showing a man’s emotional reaction after his wife leaves, highlighting themes of second chances in relationships.

Text excerpt discussing a man’s dilemma about giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to return.

Text excerpt showing a man expressing frustration in marriage before his wife leaves and begs him to take her back.

Text asking for advice about doubting oneself when dumping someone who is depressed, feeling like a failure.

Man sitting on couch covering face with hands, reflecting emotions after giving wife a second chance.

Text post with a user editing to thank commenters after stepping away from their phone for a while.

Man gives wife a second chance after separation, addressing internet thoughts and clarifying relationship details.

A partner’s depression can take a toll on a spouse

It’s hard to be happy with your marriage when your spouse has depression. Research shows that spousal depression can increase marital distress. According to a 2007 study, couples might experience emotional withdrawal, decreased intimacy, and increased resentment.

In many cases, depression can destroy a relationship. As Samuel L. Pauker, M.D. and Miriam Arond write for Psychology Today, the depressed partner may have good and bad days. On the good days, the person may seem agreeable, but on the bad days, they can be straight-up unbearable.

“It’s easy to see how quickly a couple can get into a vicious cycle of anger, blame, hurt, and hopelessness,” they write. “By not recognizing that depression is a key component in the ruination of their relationship, too many couples consult with a divorce lawyer when they really need to first meet with a mental health professional.”

Some studies suggest that the other partner may even develop depression. That’s why some experts suggest that in treating one partner’s depression, it’s also important to pay attention “to the distress and burden experienced by spouses.”

Other experts are more optimistic. Jacques Barber, PhD, the dean of the Gordon F. Derner School of Psychology at Adelphi University in Garden City, NY, says that most couples can survive one partner’s depression.

“There’s no quick fix,” he admits. “Some people may go on one medication for depression, and it doesn’t work, or they go to therapy and it doesn’t work for them. You have to be persistent,” he asserts. Medication is often more effective together with therapy; you have to talk your way out of the condition.

Ninety-percent of patients with depression do experience improvement with treatment, he says. What the spouse needs to remember is that the tiresome behavior is all part of the condition. “Be encouraging. Invite them to do more activities together that are fun,” he suggests. “Depression often causes lethargy. Invite your spouse to go for a walk or to the beach if you have one nearby.”

Caregivers might not notice they’re experiencing burnout

It’s no surprise that after many years of taking care of his wife, the husband is experiencing caretaker fatigue. As he describes, he not only has to take care of the household, but also keep an eye on his wife as well. That can take a toll on a person.

Research shows that caregivers experience negative outcomes to their mental health and vitality. Loneliness is a particularly strong element, as social relationships can improve a caregiver’s mental health significantly.

When his wife left, the husband finally felt that he could put himself first. He went out with friends, could finally relax at home, and finally started to enjoy life again. Caring for someone with depression can be all-consuming, so, spending some time apart can help re-discover the joy one felt prior to the spouse’s depression.

When one partner in the relationship is ill, the other becomes the least important person in the relationship, says Linda Keilman, a gerontological nurse. She urges all caregivers to take care of themselves. “Self-care is the easiest thing we can do for ourselves, but we don’t think about it that way, and we don’t think about it as taking care of the self,” she explains.

“We think about it as being selfish or self-centered. If people just ate enough fruit and vegetables and healthy meals, drank enough water, got some physical activity, slept well and had some fun doing something they enjoy on a regular basis—even if it’s just reading a book—everyone would be able to manage stress much easier.”

Text conversation about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to be taken back.

Internet user comments on man giving wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Reddit comments discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to return.

Reddit comments discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to return.

Alt text: Reddit discussion about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to be taken back.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to reconcile.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she begs to be taken back.

Man gives wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back, internet reactions discussed.

Reddit discussion about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and the internet shares thoughts.

Reddit comments discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to be taken back.

Reddit conversation about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves, with thoughts on their relationship.

Online discussion about man giving wife a second chance after she leaves and begs for reconciliation, with diverse internet opinions.

Alt text: Man gives wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back, sparking internet debate.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to return.

Reddit user shares emotional story about man giving wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to return.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man giving his wife a second chance after she left and begged to return.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to reconcile.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to return.

Commenter reflects on a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Text post discussing a man giving wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Comment discussing a man who gives his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to be taken back, with internet reactions.

Comment discussing a man giving his wife a second chance and the complexities of healing in relationships.

Comment discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him back.

Comment discussing giving a wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to be taken back, with mixed internet opinions.

Reddit user shares thoughts on marriage challenges after wife leaves and begs for a second chance, sparking internet discussions.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to come back.

Man and wife sitting on floor having serious conversation as man gives wife a second chance after she leaves.

Update text discussing responses and advice after man gives wife a second chance, with internet sharing thoughts and support.

Text about insight from people in similar situations, relating to a man giving wife a second chance after she leaves.

Apology message expressing effort to respond to comments about man giving wife a second chance after she begs to return.

Text on screen about man giving wife a second chance describing his emotional struggle and mixed feelings.

Text excerpt from a man sharing his emotions and update after giving his wife a second chance, with internet reactions.

Text excerpt showing a man’s thoughts on giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Text about a man deciding to talk to his wife and give their relationship a second chance after she leaves.

Text excerpt discussing a personal conversation related to a man giving his wife a second chance.

Couple discusses their relationship after wife asks for a second chance, sparking thoughts from the internet community.

Man expresses feelings of being alone in marriage and gives wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to return.

Alt text: Man gives wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back, with mixed internet reactions.

Text excerpt discussing a therapist's guidance and a wife's decision related to a man giving his wife a second chance.

Text excerpt about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to be taken back.

Woman holding tissue by window, emotional and crying, representing a wife seeking a second chance from her husband.

Text showing a wife admitting mistakes and apologizing as her husband gives her a second chance in their relationship.

Text excerpt discussing a man reflecting on enabling his wife while trying to help her with medication.

Text describing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Text excerpt discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to return.

Man gives wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back, sharing conditions for effort and change.

Text excerpt about a man giving his wife a second chance and their plans to exercise together for a healthy lifestyle.

Text excerpt about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to reconcile.

Text about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back, internet reactions included.

Text image showing a statement about trying couples counseling again after giving wife a second chance.

Text on white background reading Sixth, She is going to go to a new therapist, not lie about anything anymore and do what the therapist tells her.

Text excerpt about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to be taken back.

Text message about repairing a relationship and giving a second chance after a wife leaves and begs to be taken back.

Text about man giving wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to come back, with internet reactions included.

Man gives wife a second chance as they embrace on a couch, showing forgiveness and renewed relationship connection.

Text showing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Text update from a man giving his wife a second chance after she left and begged to be taken back, sharing his thoughts.

Screenshot of online conversation about man giving wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to be taken back.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a man considers giving his wife a second chance despite warnings she won't change.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to be taken back.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs to come back.

Comment discussing relationship dynamics after a man gives his wife a second chance, sparking internet thoughts.

Commenter praises man giving wife a second chance, urging him to enforce conditions for their relationship's success.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she begs to return.

Comment highlighting distrust when a man gives his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship control and second chances between a man and his wife.

Comment discussing challenges of giving a wife a second chance and the importance of accountability in relationships.

Screenshot of an online comment saying, Oh, this is going to go very poorly, reacting to a relationship story.

Online comment responding to a man giving his wife a second chance after she asks to be taken back.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she begs to take him back.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a man responds about giving his wife a second chance after she left.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and asks to return.

Reddit comment discussing relationship expectations and seeking advice from therapists and psychiatrists.

User comment expressing hope for a couple’s success and the possibility of changing old habits after a second chance.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing giving a wife a second chance and the challenges of controlling medication.

Text post sharing personal experience with anxiety and depression, discussing the value of structure and gentle support.

Online discussion about a man giving his wife a second chance after she leaves and begs him to take her back.