Wife Throws Heavy Box And Hits Husband In A Fit Of Anger, Doesn’t See How Messed Up That Is
No one deserves to be hurt, physically or emotionally, especially by those that they love. But unfortunately, cases of loved ones mistreating the people around them are not that rare.
One netizen recently took to the ‘AITAH’ community to share his story about being mistreated by a person he loved – his wife. Becoming out of control when angry and often emotionally manipulative, she even turned to physical violence, which became the straw that broke the camel’s back. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below.
No couple is immune to arguments, but they should never resort to violence to solve them
This wife’s way of solving issues with her husband caused him a concussion
One netizen rushed to put the blame on the husband
Others expressed their support for the man and advised him to leave the relationship
The husband shared an update on how the story unfolded
I think the first comment, that OP must have done something to push his wife over the edge. is indicative of how hypocritical people can be when it comes to domestic abuse/violence. It's not just women who are abused, maimed and killed, it's also men. Unfortunately, whereas women can, in general, count on the sympathy of other women and men, male victims of domestic abuse by women cannot be certain of this. Women can be a*****e every bit as much as men.
The man needs to be more assertive - you can't get abused by your wife and then wonder whether you're being "TA" or not. There's no room for wondering here - she was clearly violent and has to face the consequences for it. Stop hesitating and cut her out of your life.
That first comment should not have been included considering its total trash, and about a subject as serious as domestic violence. Then there’s the one that suggests he go to the gym more if a 2lb object hurled at his head caused a concussion. Bro you can lift heavy weight all day and still get taken down by any knock to the skull. I’m glad to see the supportive comments but I just don’t see the benefit in including “both sides” comments about obvious abuse.
