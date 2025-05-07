Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Seeks Advice On Talking Sense Into Husband Who Plans To Make Irresponsible Manly Purchase
Man in a red plaid shirt standing by open truck door, symbolizing an irresponsible manly purchase decision.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Seeks Advice On Talking Sense Into Husband Who Plans To Make Irresponsible Manly Purchase

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

No one warns you that being in a relationship means spending an absurd amount of time talking your partner out of bad financial decisions. Whether it’s an overpriced sweater they spotted at the mall (which they already have plenty of!) or another tech gadget that will collect dust in a drawer, being the voice of reason in your significant other’s spending habits isn’t always easy.

This woman had an even bigger challenge doing so, as her husband wanted to buy an expensive vehicle to feel more manly at a time that wasn’t exactly the most convenient. She tried talking sense into him about it, but after some unsuccessful attempts, she had to turn online for advice.

RELATED:

    Surprisingly, couples spend a lot of time talking each other out of bad financial decisions

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    This woman attempted to talk her husband out of buying a truck just because her car wasn’t manly enough

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, the woman shared some clarifications:

    Image credits: StockRocketStudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: River-Lane-xx

    64% of couples say they’re financially incompatible with their significant other

    Image credits: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When partners have different ways of handling money, it can be a challenge. One that is pretty common, as a survey by Bread Financial reveals that 64% of couples say they’re financially incompatible with their significant other. 

    Generally, there are two types of financial personalities—spenders and savers. A spender likes to make purchases and prioritize buying things they want or need as soon as possible, without worrying much about saving. Meanwhile, a saver likes to plan and is happy to give up the instant gratification of buying to build up their funds for the future. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    None of these financial personalities is better than the other, but if in a couple, one partner is irresponsible with their finances and the other takes great care of their money, it can make the other feel overwhelmed. Solving this relationship rebus isn’t always easy, as the person who tends to overspend often doesn’t consider the repercussions of their actions. 

    So, in order to set up a financial arrangement/plan that works for both partners, the one who struggles with money has to admit it, said Priya Malani, co-founder of wealth management company Stash Wealth. “If they don’t acknowledge it or don’t see it, there’s nothing there to change.”

    To fix irresponsible financial behaviors, a couple has to have an open conversation about finances

    Image credits: Phil Hearing/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    To help them see their irresponsible financial behavior, the couple has to have an open conversation about combined finances and what they plan to do with them in the future. Both significant others have to share their perspectives and listen closely to each other’s answers. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Saving for the sake of saving is NO FUN,” Malani said. “But deciding what you’re saving for can be. Do you guys want to buy a house someday? Do you want to upgrade your lifestyle? Take more vacations? Plan for a family? Relocate? Quit your job? If you don’t know where you’re headed, it’s impossible to measure if you’re making progress toward your destination or see the impact of your bad financial habits,” she explained.

    Once both partners answer these questions, they can move on to figuring out how to work together as a team to achieve them. In this stage, it’s important to think about each other’s relationship with money and what could be the best way to reach the financial goals they’ve set for themselves. Most of the time, poor spending habits come from a person’s background or lack of education, as no one really teaches us these things. This isn’t really anyone’s fault, so just be patient and try to keep these things in mind while planning your future financial moves. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If figuring this out with just the two of you doesn’t work out, it might be beneficial to involve a third party (e.g., a couples financial advisor) that can help point out things you might never have noticed and offer effective strategies to solve them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman shared some additional information in the comments

    Most readers were on the wife’s side

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some said that she could have communicated her worries better

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
      

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    5

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gchoeppner avatar
    Malamutes
    Malamutes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until very recently, I drove a 2004 Dodge neon. I never noticed my p***s getting larger or smaller when I was in it. Just pretty much stayed the same. (and other posters are right. Do NOT get a joint account with this guy.)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    a real man doesn't pout and whinge like a d**n baby that's for sure

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask why he defines his manliness with the kinda car he is driving... Dude has other issues if he arrives at the conclusion that manliness is toed to that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    gchoeppner avatar
    Malamutes
    Malamutes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until very recently, I drove a 2004 Dodge neon. I never noticed my p***s getting larger or smaller when I was in it. Just pretty much stayed the same. (and other posters are right. Do NOT get a joint account with this guy.)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pisspaladin avatar
    Zero Costa
    Zero Costa
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    a real man doesn't pout and whinge like a d**n baby that's for sure

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask why he defines his manliness with the kinda car he is driving... Dude has other issues if he arrives at the conclusion that manliness is toed to that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda