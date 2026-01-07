Man Treats Sick Wife As A Cash Cow And Uses Her Diagnosis To Get Free Stuff, Parking Spots, And Money

ADVERTISEMENT

When people vow to look after one another in sickness and in health, it’s not something that should be taken lightly. Unfortunately, some married people tend to forget that they made that promise and only look out for their own well-being.

This is exactly what a man did after his wife got diagnosed with cancer and he realized that he could milk her illness to get free stuff and preferential treatment. She didn’t catch onto his cunning plans until it was a bit too late, and when she finally did, she felt helpless.

Loved ones are supposed to be by your side when you need support, instead of only looking out for their personal gain

Doctor consoling woman in clinic, holding patient's hands in emotional scene, husband cancer diagnosis excuses

The poster shared that after being diagnosed with stage 2 blood cancer and starting chemotherapy, she struggled to manage her work and social life

Forum screenshot: woman mentions Hodgkin lymphoma; husband use cancer diagnosis excuses debate

Text describing vague symptoms and stage 2B cancer diagnosis, husband cancer diagnosis excuses

Block of testimonial text about chemotherapy treatment, includes keyword husband uses cancer diagnosis excuse

Text about coping with treatment side effects while husband use cancer diagnosis excuses and acts strangely

Patient note describing husband use cancer diagnosis excuses, family visits and unwanted gifts at home

Frustrated husband on phone gesturing, depicting husband cancer diagnosis excuses and tense conversation at home.

After she got ill, the woman noticed her husband always mentioning her diagnosis to people and getting gifts, money, and even better parking spaces

Text excerpt accusing husband cancer diagnosis excuses to solicit money meant for medication.

Black text quote on white background about relatives and visitors; husband cancer diagnosis excuses

Text complaining about only getting blankets while husband use cancer diagnosis as excuse to give sister self-care gifts

husband use cancer diagnosis excuses — text saying he cuts in line and tells people she has cancer so he can go first.

Text excerpt about husband use cancer diagnosis excuses, describing him claiming he has cancer to demand space

Upset woman sitting on ledge in city, holding face, concept of husband cancer diagnosis excuses and emotional distress.

Finally, when her husband tried to get their food early at a restaurant by mentioning she had cancer, the woman had had enough and yelled at him for upsetting her

Black text block describing a restaurant scene about ordering and meals, husband use cancer diagnosis excuses

Printed text describing husband use cancer diagnosis excuses, woman upset, stared at, wishes she could vanish

Text panel stating I yelled at him in the car about his upsetting behavior, noting husband, cancer, excuses

Screenshot of text about husband cancer diagnosis excuses, partner upset and refusing to stay if he continues

White panel with excerpt about being hurt as husband treats sick wife as a cash cow and takes her money

Instead of apologizing for his actions, the man made himself out to be a victim, and then continued trying to con people into giving him money

It’s clear that the poster had been dealing with a lot ever since getting diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, and that she was still struggling to cope with the physical symptoms of the illness. Apart from that, she was also trying to manage her work and social life, which must have been tough to do.

According to healthcare experts, when a person is diagnosed with cancer, it doesn’t just affect them physically but can also negatively impact their emotional well-being. Patients might report feeling fearful or anxious about the treatment and their future, as well as depressed about their health.

During such a difficult time, the poster definitely needed the support of her loved ones, but it seemed like her husband had other plans. Instead of looking after his wife, he started using her illness to get unnecessary gifts from people, money for medication, even though her medicines were free of cost, and self-care products that his wife couldn’t even use.

It definitely seems like the man only wanted to use his partner’s diagnosis to gain sympathy and get free stuff, and he wasn’t looking out for her well-being. This can be extremely damaging, as research states that support and care from loved ones are essential and beneficial after a person is diagnosed with cancer.

Woman angrily confronting husband use cancer diagnosis excuses at park, gesturing with palm up

The man’s cunning behavior became even more apparent when he cut in line by telling people his wife had cancer, and how he used her diagnosis to park closer to the hospital entrance. Even when the OP told him how uncomfortable his actions were making her feel, he disregarded her and kept doing it anyway.

This kind of situation, where a person might intentionally exaggerate physical or psychological symptoms for personal gain, is called malingering. Psychologists state that people might do this in order to get small benefits or even for bigger reasons, like getting money, an insurance settlement, or avoiding unpleasant situations.

The poster’s husband must have also seen the benefit of using his wife’s illness to gain sympathy and attention, which is why he did it so often. Eventually, the OP had had enough, and she lost her cool after he used her diagnosis yet again in a restaurant in order to get their food delivered sooner.

Even though he had caused her so much pain, the man didn’t seem to realize that he had done anything wrong. In fact, he tried to turn the tables on his wife and said that he was only making a “joke” out of himself for her sake and that he was also affected by her illness, which left her feeling confused.

What do you think about the husband’s actions, and how would you have dealt with such a situation? Let us know your honest thoughts down below.

People were shocked by the man’s behavior and told the woman to leave him because he was a con artist

Reddit comment screenshot criticizing a husband scam artist, mentioning cancer diagnosis excuses, wishing speedy recovery

Reddit comment screenshot advising NTA and to move out, discussing husband cancer diagnosis excuses and lack of support

Reddit screenshot of comment urging to leave husband who uses cancer diagnosis excuses, advising to tell friends and move out

Reddit screenshot with comment WOW. Just wow. NTA. condemning husband — husband use cancer diagnosis excuses

Screenshot of Reddit comment accusing husband using cancer diagnosis excuses to gain sympathy and money.

Reddit comment screenshot discussing narcissistic husband use cancer diagnosis excuses and seeking sympathy

Screenshot of Reddit comment: NTA, accusing husband of using cancer diagnosis as excuses and defrauding family.

Screenshot of Reddit comment criticizing husband, referencing con artist and wife's cancer; husband cancer diagnosis excuses

Reddit comment criticizing husband using cancer diagnosis excuses to obtain money and gifts.

Reddit comment screenshot: NTA, accusing husband of exploiting illness — husband use cancer diagnosis mentioned

Reddit screenshot criticizing husband cancer diagnosis excuse, warns about red flags and immunocompromised pandemic risk.

Reddit comment screenshot about husband using cancer diagnosis excuses to solicit gifts and financial help

Forum screenshot about divorce and theories of husbands leaving, mentioning husband cancer diagnosis excuses and caretaking

Reddit comment: NTA — your husband used your sickness for benefits, username visible; husband use cancer diagnosis excuses

Reddit comment screenshot advising confrontation and warning about husband cancer excuses

Screenshot of Reddit comment urging OP to leave, criticizing husband using cancer diagnosis excuses