Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Sad She Has To End A 22-Year-Long Friendship After Friend’s Unhinged Request
Woman sad on phone, wearing glasses and white sweater, upset as she ends a 22-year-long friendship after a request
Friends, Relationships

Woman Sad She Has To End A 22-Year-Long Friendship After Friend’s Unhinged Request

2

28

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been said that the first sign of civilization was a healed broken bone found in an ancient human skeleton — meaning that someone once cared for an injured person and protected them. This proved that humans are naturally capable of compassion and social bonding.

In today’s world, it can mean paying for a meal for a friend, listening to them when they want to vent, or even lending money when they need it. It is these little things that show we can count on each other.

But a friend can only do so much, and often there comes a tipping point.

A woman who recently lost her husband shared a similar tale about one of her friends. She spent years being there for her friend, who frequently leaves her long voice notes constantly complaining about her own life and her job.

But the breaking point for her came when the friend asked for financial support to cover a few months. No timeline, no plan, just a voice note.

It was the kind of thing that made her pause and question: when do you say yes, and when do you finally say enough?

RELATED:

    Even the closest friendships can be hurt without clear boundaries

    Two women, one visibly sad wiping tears, reflecting the pain of ending a long friendship after an unhinged request.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Helping friends is natural, but it can also make you feel overwhelmed

    Woman looking sad and thoughtful, reflecting on ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request

    Text describing a woman sad she has to end a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unhinged request.

    Alt text: Woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship after receiving an unhinged request from her friend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman sad ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unhinged financial support request via voice note

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some friends just don’t understand boundaries

    Woman sad and frustrated on phone call, wearing glasses and holding a pen, ending long friendship after unhinged request.

    Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unhinged request causing emotional distress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a screen showing a woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unhinged request.

    Woman sad ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unhinged request about business investment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman expressing sadness over ending a 22-year-long friendship after a friend’s unhinged request.

    Image credits: winterhaze

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women having a serious conversation, highlighting the emotion of a woman sad about ending a long friendship.

    Image credits:  fauxels  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Honest conversations can protect friendships, stop unnecessary fights

    Helping others can strengthen bonds but without boundaries, it can often lead to resentment or burnout. Even long-standing friendships need clear limits to stay healthy.

    “Boundaries help us navigate how much of ourselves — time, energy, or emotional investment — we’re willing to give in relationships,” Rahim Thawer, a psychotherapist and clinical supervisor, says.

    While writing for the Medium, he says boundaries actually help in strengthening relationships by defining what is acceptable and what is not, as long as the other person understands and respects them.

    Recent surveys also show that money is a major reason for arguments in personal relationships.

    According to a 2025 study, 41% of Americans say they have had tension with a friend over money, while 36% admit a friendship has even ended because of it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Of the 77% of Americans who’ve lent money to a friend, 19% say it affected their friendship negatively the last time they did and 32% didn’t get their money back,” the study shows.

    Matt Schultz, a financial analyst at LendingTree that did this study, told KJRH-TV, Oklahoma, that much of the tension and problems around money and friendship could be avoided with a simple, honest conversation upfront.

    “It’s not exactly breaking news that friendship and money are a pretty volatile mix, but our survey found that there’s an awful lot of people who are seeing friendships end over money and an awful lot of people who would not even loan their best friend money if they ask,” he was quoted as saying.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also said that sometimes it is okay to refuse a friend’s request for money, and if they are your true friends, they will understand.

    Internet shows sympathy, asks her to set clear boundaries

    Text message showing a woman sad she has to end a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request for money.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt with a woman’s sad reaction about ending a 22-year friendship after an unhinged request from her friend.

    Text comment expressing sympathy about ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a woman sad about ending a 22-year friendship after friend’s unhinged request.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship due to friend’s unhinged request, reflecting on betrayal and disappointment

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy about ending a long friendship after an unhinged request.

    Woman sad ending a long friendship after a friend’s unhinged request, showing emotional distress and disappointment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text screenshot of a user expressing sympathy and setting boundaries after a loss, reflecting a woman sad ending a long friendship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman looking sad and reflecting on ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request from friend

    Woman sad ending 22-year-long friendship after friend's unhinged request, feeling hurt and conflicted about the situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation showing a woman expressing sadness over ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request.

    Woman sad with long-time friendship ending after friend’s unhinged request, feeling hurt and distanced from toxic bond

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The consensus was clear: saying no doesn’t make her a bad friend

    Text post showing a woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request from her friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sad woman reflecting on ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unhinged money request in a private message.

    Woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship after a difficult and unhinged request from her friend.

    Woman sad and thoughtful, reflecting on ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request from friend

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman looking sad and reflective, portraying emotions tied to ending a long friendship after an unhinged request.

    Text comment advising to distance oneself from a friend who is a hanger-on after an unhinged request in a long friendship.

    Woman looking sad and contemplative while ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request from friend

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy for loss and advising a woman ending a 22-year friendship due to an unhinged request.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message showing a woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship after a friend’s unhinged request.

    Woman sad ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unreasonable and unhinged request causing emotional distress.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by Glittertwins expressing refusal to financially support anyone outside of children, reflecting emotional strain in a long-term friendship.

    Woman sad ending a 22-year-long friendship after dealing with an unhinged request and emotional vulnerability.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman sad about ending a 22-year friendship due to friend’s unreasonable request and vulnerability.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on a screen about ending a long friendship due to a friend's unreasonable request causing sadness for a woman.

    Text post showing a comment expressing sympathy about a woman sad to end a 22-year-long friendship.

    Woman feeling sad and conflicted about ending a 22-year-long friendship after extreme request from friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post stating no to losing both money and friend, reflecting woman sad ending a 22-year-long friendship after unhinged request.

    The conversation with the friend didn’t end there

    Text message showing a woman feeling sad and shocked about ending a 22-year-long friendship after an unhinged request.

    What came next only deepened her disappointment

    Alt text: Sad woman reflecting sadly on ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend’s unhinged request and betrayal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman sad after ending a 22-year-long friendship due to a friend’s unhinged request.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman sad and stressed sitting on couch, holding her head, reflecting on ending a long friendship after tough request

    Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

    Woman sad ending a 22-year-long friendship after friend makes an unhinged request, feeling hurt and disappointed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman sad about ending a 22-year-long friendship after a friend’s unhinged request.

    Woman sad and reflective after ending a 22-year-long friendship due to friend’s unhinged request.

    Image credits: winterhaze

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Money

    28

    2

    28

    2

    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross. Money brings out the worst in people. Money and children (referring to the latter in divorce situations, not generally).

    2
    2points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just say "No, I'm sorry, I'm not in any position to fund your midlife crisis. But good luck with it". Talk about absolutely delusional entitlement beyond all reason.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gross. Money brings out the worst in people. Money and children (referring to the latter in divorce situations, not generally).

    2
    2points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just say "No, I'm sorry, I'm not in any position to fund your midlife crisis. But good luck with it". Talk about absolutely delusional entitlement beyond all reason.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT