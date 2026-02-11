Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Gives Up Social Life For Family And Work, Crushed As Hubby Says She’s “Boring” And Has No Life
Man looking upset sitting on bed while wife in background looks tired, depicting wife giving up social life for family and work.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Gives Up Social Life For Family And Work, Crushed As Hubby Says She’s “Boring” And Has No Life

In an ideal and theoretical world, when two people decide to couple up and create a family, they realize that both of them have to sacrifice some of their time and freedom to raise said family. Yet, in reality, most often women are the ones who are there to pick up the slack, while men’s lives do not change that much, and they even brag about how much more fulfilling they get. 

Just like this dude from today’s story. He has it all – a family, a job, and a social life, just because his wife is there making sure he does. And then he proceeds to go out of his way to insult her about it. Sounds like a total jerk, doesn’t he? 

More info: Mumsnet

    In an ideal world, both of the parents take care of children and home in equal amount, allowing each other to have at least some freedom

    Husband and wife upset in bedroom, reflecting tension from wife giving up social life for family and work commitments.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Sadly, not everyone lives in such a world; take this woman, for example, who is constantly picking up slack, allowing her husband to live a fulfilling life

    Alt text: Woman feeling crushed after being called boring for giving up social life for family and work

    Text message screenshot showing frustration as wife gives up social life for family and work, feeling crushed by husband's remarks.

    Text stating a wife gives up social life for family and work and feels crushed as her husband says she is boring and has no life.

    Wife gives up social life for family and work, upset as husband angrily confronts her in kitchen setting.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Yet, instead of feeling grateful to her for doing all that she does, he feels the exact opposite

    Text on white background about wife giving up social life, feeling crushed as husband calls her boring with no life.

    Alt text: Wife gives up social life for family and work, feeling crushed after husband calls her boring with no life

    Wife sacrifices social life for family and work, feeling crushed and called boring by husband with no life.

    Man sitting alone at a bar, looking thoughtful and holding a glass of beer, reflecting a social life sacrifice theme.

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, he thinks she’s boring, as she barely ever goes out, and resents her for that

    Text on a plain white background about a wife giving up social life for family and work, feeling crushed after being called boring.

    Alt text: Wife gives up social life for family and work, feeling crushed as husband claims she has no life and is boring

    Image credits: Wowserbowser88 

    Needless to say, these words coming from her husband’s mouth hurt the woman

    For a whole week until the described incident, the OP’s husband was short with her – answering her questions shortly, being snappy, and not engaging with her at all.

    Then, one night, he had a drink and finally admitted what was boiling under it all – he thinks that she is too boring for him. He proceeded to list the reasons; he said she doesn’t have that many friends and doesn’t go out often, which might mean she is simply a boring and maybe even a dreadful person. 

    This hurt the woman in a few ways. First of all, no one likes to hear that someone thinks they’re boring. Just like it was said on the TV show The Good Place, “ya basic” insults basically devastate a person, as they’re dubbed as unoriginal, and, well, boring. Since the OP’s husband straight-up called her that, it’s no surprise it hurt her. 

    But besides that, there was another layer of hurt she felt – he’s the reason why she might seem so dull. You see, they have 2 children, both of them work full time, and since his job is shift-based, she constantly has to adapt to his schedule. Not to mention the fact that most of the weekends he goes out, so she has to stay with the kids. 

    So, basically, he has it all – a career, family, fulfilling social life, and resents his wife for not having the same life. But the thing is, she’s the reason why he’s so fulfilled – she takes up the work “behind the scenes.” 

    Wife giving up social life for family and work, sitting with children at home in casual clothes on a couch.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Sadly, she isn’t the only woman in the world suffering from such “fate.” Working moms having to pick up the slack at home is commonly viewed as  “second shift motherhood” or simply a second shift of theirs. After all, taking care of home and kids isn’t an easy job – the one that many men apparently are incapable of doing, thus it counts as a second job for women. 

    This phenomenon is so widespread that many women tend to agree with the statement “Sometimes I feel like a married single mom,” due to being entrapped in a situation like that. The worst thing about it all is that too often, these situations lead to women feeling burnout, anxiety, and just overall having an unfulfilling life. 

    This story is a perfect example of this; the OP basically sacrifices her free time to grow a family, which makes her “boring.” But what can she do? It’s not like her husband is willing to give up some parts of his fulfilling life to help her become more interesting – he just resents her for it. 

    Netizens suggested that the woman make him do it – make plans with friends, so she could show him how “easy” it is to be “not boring” when you have to let your partner go wild. And if that won’t work… Well, maybe leaving is the next best option? 

    What do you think? How should the woman try to fix this situation? Share all of your ideas in the comments! 

    Netizens suggested that she make plans so her husband would have to stay at home; let’s see if he becomes “boring” afterward

    Alt text: Wife gives up social life for family and work, feeling crushed after husband calls her boring with no life.

    Woman feels crushed as husband calls her boring after she gives up social life for family and work support.

    Alt text: Advice on regaining social life and personal interests after wife gives up social life for family and work.

    Forum post text about wife giving up social life for family and work, feeling crushed as husband calls her boring and lifeless.

    Text excerpt about wife sacrificing social life and feeling crushed after husband calls her boring while balancing family and work.

    Text comment about wife giving up social life for family and work, reflecting feelings of being boring and no life.

    Comment highlighting a wife giving up social life for family and work feeling crushed as husband calls her boring and having no life.

    Comment post from user Girl2345 advising on social life struggles after a wife gives up social life for family and work.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That suggestion that she gets up quietly one day and leaves the house before him and the kids get up and then be unavailable and get home after drinking is ace. I hope she did. I feel like he has met someone who is more exciting right now. I also feel like he is a massive d******d and absent father.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That suggestion that she gets up quietly one day and leaves the house before him and the kids get up and then be unavailable and get home after drinking is ace. I hope she did. I feel like he has met someone who is more exciting right now. I also feel like he is a massive d******d and absent father.

