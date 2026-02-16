Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman's Enjoyment Of "Spicy Books" Causes A Stir At A Party That Left Her Husband Humiliated
Young woman with pink hair looking puzzled, wearing a red shirt, reflecting on spicy books at a social gathering.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman's Enjoyment Of "Spicy Books" Causes A Stir At A Party That Left Her Husband Humiliated

Some people oddly find enjoyment in humiliating those close to them. They seem to derive pleasure from verbal jabs that they either say out loud, without realizing how it is hurting the other person. 

This was the scene at a gathering among friends when a man began mocking her wife for reading adult novels. It created instant awkwardness and ruined the vibe for everyone, prompting one of their friends to speak out harshly. 

While the person who intervened had good intentions, some people in their friend group didn’t see it that way. Scroll down for the entire story. 

    A man seemingly had a penchant for mocking his wife and her enjoyment of adult novels

    Woman relaxing on a couch reading spicy books, enjoying her time immersed in the story in a cozy setting.

    Image credits: Lenin Estrada / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It had been an ongoing issue where he had some choice words for his spouse’s reading pleasure

    Alt text: Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks tension and causes a stir at a party, embarrassing her husband publicly.

    Alt text: Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks tension and causes a stir at a party, embarrassing her husband publicly.

    Woman enjoying spicy books, excitedly discussing dark and steamy stories, finding comfort after a difficult time.

    Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks tension at party, leaving her husband feeling humiliated and frustrated.

    Man and woman in a heated discussion at home, highlighting woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The situation reached its boiling point during a gathering between friends

    Woman enjoying spicy books humor causes a stir at a party, leaving her husband embarrassed and frustrated.

    Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks tension and embarrassment at a party, leaving her husband humiliated.

    Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks reaction at a party, leaving her husband feeling humiliated and awkward.

    Text message conversation about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing tension and her husband feeling humiliated.

    Young woman with pink hair in casual shirt looking thoughtful indoors, reflecting on spicy books causing a stir at a party.

    Image credits: karlyukav / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man who confronted the husband had no regrets, but still wondered if he had gone too far

    Text excerpt from a story about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing tension and humiliation at a party.

    Image credits: Best-Pirate5073

    Everyday sadism is typically rooted in low self-esteem and other mental health issues

    The man’s seeming intent to embarrass his wife in front of everyone was disturbing and infuriating to some degree. He appears to possess a personality trait that experts refer to as everyday sadism. 

    According to University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne, everyday sadism is a type that is “hiding within the recesses” of an individual’s personality, wherein they may not realize they are expressing it. 

    “You’re taking pleasure from ordinary experiences in which the cruelty is vicarious,” Whitbourne noted, stating examples such as cheering for a melee during a hockey game or enjoying gory battles the most when watching an action movie. 

    But unlike a narcissistic or bipolar personality, everyday sadism is not a mental health disorder. According to clinical and forensic psychologist Joni E. Johnston, it is a byproduct of low self-esteem and other issues like anxiety or depression. 

    As she noted, an everyday sadist would think, “It’s your problem, not theirs.” 

    What may have prompted the author’s heated response was the husband’s apparent callousness. Worse, it wasn’t the first time he mocked his wife in such a way. 

    Any reasonable person would find the husband’s actions abrasive. Unfortunately for him, one of their companions at the gathering was gutsy enough to call him out, which he deserved.

    The author went on to address some of the comments

    Screenshot of a social media discussion about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir at a party.

    Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks conversation and leaves her husband feeling humiliated at a social party.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir and humiliating her husband.

    Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks controversy at party, causing tension and humiliation for her husband.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causes a stir and humiliated her husband.

    Online discussion showing a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparking controversy and her husband’s public humiliation.

    Online discussion about woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing issues and humiliation at social gatherings.

    Alt text: Online discussion about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing tension and humiliation for her husband.

    Alt text: Online discussion about woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir and embarrassment at a party.

    Reddit comments discussing a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing tension with her husband at a party.

    Alt text: Online discussion about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir and embarrassing her husband at a party.

    Woman laughing and holding a spicy book at a lively party, while her husband looks embarrassed nearby.

    Online discussion about woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing embarrassment for her husband at a social party event

    Alt text: Online discussion text about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing tension and humiliation at a party.

    Alt text: Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks a stir at a party, leading to her husband’s public humiliation.

    Alt text: Online discussion about woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing tension and humiliation at a social party.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir at a party.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir at a party.

    Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparks a heated conversation at a party, leaving her husband feeling humiliated.

    Woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing tension and humiliation at a social party setting.

    Text message conversation about standing up to insecure gaslighting bullies and a man named Jake being called little.

    Online discussion about woman’s enjoyment of spicy books causing a stir and her husband feeling humiliated at a party.

    Online comment discussion highlighting a woman’s enjoyment of spicy books sparking controversy at a social party event.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jake is a gutless wonder who has to publicly humiliate his wife to feel big about himself. Thank goodness OP knocked him off his high horse. I have a friend who's partner bags her regularly for reading, whilst he wouldn't know how to pick up a book let alone read one.

    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jake is a gutless wonder who has to publicly humiliate his wife to feel big about himself. Thank goodness OP knocked him off his high horse. I have a friend who's partner bags her regularly for reading, whilst he wouldn't know how to pick up a book let alone read one.

