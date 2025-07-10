Husband Throws A Fit Because Wife Might Have “Spoiled” The Gender Of Their Baby

Gender reveal parties may be popular among some parents. Yet others still want to keep their baby’s gender a secret until they’re born. According to Motherly, around 30-40% of expecting parents want their baby’s gender to be a surprise.

So did this couple, but the wife still accidentally found out. Although she tried to keep it a secret, her husband assumed he had deduced it one day. Although he was wrong, he still got mad at his wife for ‘spoiling’ the surprise for him.

Confused and hurt, the wife asked for advice online: should she just tell him the baby’s gender or just leave it?

A husband was upset at his wife after she “spoiled” their baby’s gender to him

Image credits: Hoverstock / Envato (not the actual photo)

Although his assumption was wrong, the wife started wondering whether she should tell him

Image credits: anatoliy_gleb / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: JuneSongstress

The wife reiterated that both parents will love the child “regardless of what their chromosomes are”

Many people felt this wasn’t an issue worth stressing about: “Just be thankful that your baby is healthy”

