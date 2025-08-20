Woman Says Her Husband Has Become “A Different Person” Since Their Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage doesn’t always work out, and we see that from almost half of all marriages today ending in divorce. What’s more, 57% of women admit to regretting marrying their husbands at one point in their lives. But what if you don’t even need to wait and your husband suddenly changes his behavior right after the wedding?

That’s what happened to this woman: she claims her husband started insulting her, flirting with other women in front of her, and disrespecting her in other ways. It got to a point where she could bear no longer, so she decided to ask the Internet for advice.

A woman was baffled by her husband’s sudden personality change after the wedding

Apparently, he started insulting her about her weight, flirting with waitresses, and disrespecting her in other ways

The woman also shared some alarming things that the husband did, hinting at domestic violence

People urged the woman to get out of the marriage as quickly as possible

Others shared their horror stories about violent husbands: “Don’t be me. Leave”

