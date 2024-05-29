“Won’t Be A Father To Him Because He’s Not A Black Child”: Dad Starts Major Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Families are built on trust. So when it begins to crumble, even our closest and strongest relationships can break.

A few days ago, a woman who goes online by the nickname Effective_Stress9076 made a post on the ‘Two Hot Takes‘ subreddit, seeking advice on how to navigate her marriage.

In it, she explained that her husband refuses to believe that their second child is his — a positive paternity test also didn’t change his mind.

The Redditor is at a loss and hopes the internet will help her figure out a way forward.

This man didn’t believe his wife when she said that their second child is really his

So the couple did a paternity test

The positive result hasn’t convinced him either

People who have read the woman’s story feel really sorry for her

