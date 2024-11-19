Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy’s Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guy’s Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Being the spouse to a partner who is co-parenting can come with its challenges. The ex may despise you, your partner and their ex may struggle with seeing eye to eye on parenting approaches, or the ex might talk badly of you in front of your stepkids.

One woman was completely blindsided when her husband’s entitled ex demanded to have the stepkids at her place for Christmas. Things only got worse when hubby suggested they instead host his ex on the special day. Furious, the woman went online to vent.

More info: Mumsnet

Co-parenting comes with its challenges, as this new wife unhappily found out

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Planning on having her husband and the kids all to herself for Christmas, she was bewildered when her husband presented her with his own “insane” ideas

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Image credits: Andrew Neel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apparently, her husband’s ex is going to be alone on Christmas day unless her husband lets the stepkids come over, a deviation from their agreed-to plan

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Image credits: picjumbo.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The husband’s alternative is to have his ex and the woman’s stepkids over for Christmas, along with her whole family

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Image credits: onion88

Infuriated, the wife took to the web to ask whether or not she’s being unreasonable in thinking her husband is insane to even suggest these options

Before she gets to the meat of the matter, OP begins her story by telling the community that her husband blindsided her with this situation yesterday and asks whether or not he’s insane for even suggesting it. She goes on to say that her husband and his ex-girlfriend share two kids in their teens, while she and her husband have a 3-year-old.

Apparently, her husband’s ex has been in a long-term relationship that has just ended, and she’s been a bit of a nightmare in the past. That being said, OP says the ex and her husband co-parent pretty well and things have been relatively calm, but it’s by no means been an easy or stress-free road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, since her relationship has ended, the ex has told OP’s husband that she’ll be taking the kids on Christmas day, otherwise she’ll be all alone. In the past, the husband and his ex have split the day so one will have the kids for the morning and the other for dinner. Since this was going to be her husband’s dinner slot, he’s gutted, but apparently his ex has a habit of making plans and just informing the husband how it’s going to be. 

OP’s husband complained to her that Christmas will be rubbish now, despite OP and their daughter being there, and came up with his own ideas. One of them involves having the ex over for Christmas day, while the other will see her losing her daughter for part of Christmas day while her husband visits his ex. 

OP’s not interested in either of those two options and thinks her husband shouldn’t be so ready to buckle to his ex’s wants and needs since it’s not his problem she’ll be alone. 

She goes on to add that he and the ex should stick to the original plan or, if he really wants to see his kids, he can drop in on Boxing Day. OP concludes her post by asking whether or not she’s being unreasonable in arguing this and saying no.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Image credits: Diva Plavalaguna / Pexels (not the actual photo)

From what we can glean from OP’s post, it would certainly seem like her husband’s ex is not only toxic but entitled too. If you’ve ever dealt with someone like this, you’ll know exactly how unpleasant it can be. So, what’s the best thing for OP to do, especially considering her husband is obviously still open to manipulation by his ex?

For starters, she could tell her husband to find a more workable compromise with his ex or put forward her own compromise altogether and let her husband float it.

According to the Arrival Counseling Service website, the secret to finding a successful compromise is a “give-and-take” attitude. We must be ready to make sacrifices but should also expect the same from the other person. Compromise is not about winning or losing but about achieving an outcome that works for everyone.

ACS goes on to suggest 6 steps to finding a successful compromise. These include identifying your needs and wants, listening and sharing your perspective, finding common ground, being flexible, following through, and seeking support, if necessary. 

ADVERTISEMENT

If OP’s husband and his ex can’t find a compromise, OP might be dealing with a narcissist. 

In her article for HackSpirit, Pearl Nash puts forward a few suggestions on how to deal with your spouse’s narcissistic ex. 

Some of these include not letting her get to you, communicating with your husband about the situation, accepting that she won’t change, finding a support system, and seeing the bigger picture so you don’t lose your sense of purpose. 

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her husband is insane to make the suggestions he has? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the wife was not being unreasonable and a few suggested trying to find a compromise that works for everyone

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

Guy's Ex Decides To Keep Their Kids For Xmas, He Feels Hurt, Plans To Invite Ex Over But Wife Is Mad

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

3

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
seberga avatar
A girl
A girl
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blended Christmas can work. My ex husband, my brother's ex inlaws, and my immediate family did Thanksgiving and Christmas one year. My brother's and I didn't even have kids.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummm, I'm with OP - I wouldn't want my 3-yr-old to be gone all afternoon either. 1 or 2 hours, maybe. Then I'd go get her + be ok with hubs coming home in time for dinner. That being said: hubs is absolutely the AH for saying "xmas is ruined cux my kids won't be here." Since he's too much of a p**sy to enforce custody arrangements, he doesn't get to b**ch + moan that he doesn't get the kids when he's supposed to.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
seberga avatar
A girl
A girl
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blended Christmas can work. My ex husband, my brother's ex inlaws, and my immediate family did Thanksgiving and Christmas one year. My brother's and I didn't even have kids.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummm, I'm with OP - I wouldn't want my 3-yr-old to be gone all afternoon either. 1 or 2 hours, maybe. Then I'd go get her + be ok with hubs coming home in time for dinner. That being said: hubs is absolutely the AH for saying "xmas is ruined cux my kids won't be here." Since he's too much of a p**sy to enforce custody arrangements, he doesn't get to b**ch + moan that he doesn't get the kids when he's supposed to.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda