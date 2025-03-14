Wife Horrified On Learning Hubby Let Coworkers Think Pregnant SIL Was His Wife To Live Out A Fantasy

ADVERTISEMENT

Spending an afternoon daydreaming can be a great way to unwind or reduce stress levels once in a while. It becomes a problem only when this distracts a person from reality or makes them overlook the wonderful things in their own life.

This is what happened when a man let his colleagues think that he was actually married to his pregnant sister-in-law. When his wife found out about the fantasy life he had created, she felt extremely hurt and insecure. She didn’t know how to handle the situation.

More info: Reddit

Some people get so caught up in certain delusions that they lose track of reality

The poster mentioned that she had always been overshadowed by her sister Rosalie, and it took her years to get over her feelings of insecurity

Rosalie’s partner left her, so she stayed with her sister during her pregnancy and once visited her brother-in-law’s office, which is where his coworkers saw her

The man’s coworkers thought Rosalie was his wife, and he let them think that because he liked the idea of living up to that kind of “ideal” life

When his wife found out, she felt betrayed and insecure all over again, especially because they had previously agreed on being a childfree couple

Right from the start, the woman always had a complicated relationship with her sister. Even though she cared about Rosalie a lot, it always hurt that other people played favorites with her or liked her better. This made the OP feel insecure and like she was second best. It affected her so much that she struggled with her mental health for years.

Jealousy in sibling relationships may often be caused by parents who pit the children against each other. This might make them feel like they are in constant competition for their parents’ love. Siblings can work through this by accepting the feelings of envy and working on finding constructive ways to let those emotions out.

It seems like the poster did do that and she came to a point where she was able to accept herself more and no longer compared herself to Rosalie. All of this changed when she found out that her husband had pretended that his pregnant sister-in-law was his wife in front of his colleagues. He had leaned into that fantasy a bit too much.

According to marriage experts, when you find out that your partner has been fantasizing about someone else, it’s important to have a discussion with them about it. In some cases, the fantasies might be harmless, but they can start causing a problem when they affect the relationship or cause distance between the partners.

The woman obviously didn’t know what to think about her husband’s behavior. She felt like he had betrayed her and broken her trust by fantasizing about his life with his pregnant sister-in-law as his wife.

To understand how to handle such difficult situations, Bored Panda reached out to Sanya Bari. She is a relationship trauma therapist, coach, keynote speaker, and author. She is the founder of the Love Clarity Method, the Love Clarity Podcast, the Wise Loving Tribe Membership, and The School for Transformational Healing.

Sanya told us that when someone experiences betrayal like this, it “shatters trust, rewrites your reality, and makes you question everything. Worst of all, it makes you question your own ability to make decisions that are good for you—because you trusted your heart to someone who betrayed you.”

When dealing with deception from someone you love, it can honestly feel very scary and overwhelming. You might begin to overthink every interaction with them, and wonder how you’ll ever trust them again.

That’s why Sanya said that the first step is to “pause and breathe. Right now, you want answers. You want justice. You want to do something. I know this is hard advice to follow, but as much as you can, start to build yourself instead. Where? Start from where it hurts the most. Instead of pouring all your energy into them, healing is the act of loving the parts inside you that are in pain.”

She mentioned that it’s best to “approach them with strength, not desperation. You are not here to beg for the truth. You are here to see who they are right now. If they deny, deflect, or blame you, that’s already your answer. If they show genuine remorse and accountability, there may be something to work with.”

The OP did confront her partner over his actions, and luckily he shared the whole truth with her. She did not know what to do after that because she felt a tremendous amount of pain over the situation. Not only did her husband seem to fantasize about choosing Rosalie over her, but it also seemed like he enjoyed the idea of being a kid’s dad.

Sanya Bari advised that “if they take full responsibility and commit to deep work, healing is possible, but only if they are willing to rebuild trust from the ground up. If they dismiss your pain, refuse accountability, or make excuses, there’s nothing to rebuild. At that point, the healthiest choice is to detach and protect yourself.”

She added that “the real question isn’t, ‘Can we survive this?’ it’s ‘Are we both willing to do the deep, hard work to transform from this?’ Without that level of commitment, there is nothing left to save. Regardless of whether you stay or leave, your healing is yours. Your job now is to rebuild your trust in your own instincts and your ability to love without losing yourself.”

Hopefully the poster later realized that her worth wasn’t tied up in her husband’s validation or how people perceived her sister. Although it might be a painful situation to be in, maybe it can help the couple grow in love and communication.

How do you think the OP should have handled the situation? Let us know what you think and whether you believe the husband’s fantasies were harmless or not.

Folks sided with the woman and felt that she should hold her husband accountable for his actions