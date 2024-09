ADVERTISEMENT

Gift-giving can be a bit of a gamble. You hope the person will love what you picked out, but there’s always that lingering worry—what if they don’t like it?

Most of us would agree it’s the thought that counts. But that wasn’t enough for one man on Reddit who was left feeling incredibly disappointed by his wife’s birthday present.

With a tight budget, she often prefers to craft things herself. To avoid any pressure, the husband made a simple request this year—a $25 book he really wanted. Instead, the wife insisted on a homemade surprise, and his lack of excitement sparked a heated argument. Read on for the full story.

Knowing his wife was on a tight budget, the man asked for a simple birthday gift—a book

Image credits: MikeShots/Envato (not the actual photo)

But she chose to give him something handmade, and he absolutely hated it

Image credits: seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Quick_Dig3584

The man explained in the replies that his wife could easily afford the book

Some commenters felt she was inconsiderate for ignoring his request

Others argued he should have just let it slide and appreciated his wife’s effort

