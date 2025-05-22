Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman With Cancer Asks Husband To Help With Chores, He Says She’s Not Doing Enough
Woman with cancer looking distressed and holding a tissue, reflecting emotional struggle during illness and chores.
Couples, Relationships

Woman With Cancer Asks Husband To Help With Chores, He Says She’s Not Doing Enough

Marriage vows traditionally involve promises of love, fidelity, and support. They are meant to last a lifetime, “for better, or worse, richer or poorer, in sickness, and in health.” 

However, some people seem to be confused about the concept of support. This man relies on his wife to do the house chores way too much, even those supposedly assigned to him. He refuses to help her out even after she has been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. 

The woman is now worried that, in her weakened condition, she may still need to do the extra work. Read the entire story below. 

    The division of chores is one of the most common issues among married couples

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This woman has ended up doing most of the work because her husband refuses to help

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She has been diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, yet her spouse continues to burden her with more work

    Image credits: Designer-Gear-7066

    Men tend to choose household tasks that they can do on their own time

    While the division of household responsibilities is now more even between husband and wife, women generally still carry the bulk of the workload. 

    Eve Rodsky, who wrote the bestseller Fair Play: Reese’s Book Club: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live), explains that men cherry-pick the tasks they can do on their own time. 

    At the same time, they will leave the repetitive jobs to their wives, such as preparing meals, washing dishes, and dropping off and picking up children at school. Unlike home and car repairs or putting together furniture, these are inflexible and time-sensitive tasks. 

    Unfortunately, it has taken a toll on women, and understandably so. As domestic labor educator Laura Danger tells HuffPost, they lose their autonomy over their time while their husbands maintain theirs. 

    “If you get busy and forget to trim the grass, you can always get to it the following weekend. The same can’t be said about the dishes or dinners,” she said. 

    While the man is in the wrong for not helping his ailing wife, the woman should also know where to draw the line. As Danger states, “Hold boundaries and don’t swoop in to save the day.” 

    University of Southern California psychology professor Darby Saxbe also emphasized the importance of speaking up. 

    “I think saying, ‘I’m doing more of the things that I don’t get to control when I do them or how often I do them. Is there a way to divide this up better?’ is a great way to start the conversation,” she said in the same HuffPost interview. 

    Going back to the story, the husband’s refusal to help despite his wife’s diagnosis is a major red flag in itself. It’s up to the woman to set her boundaries and wake her husband up to the reality of their situation. 

    If she intends to keep the marriage intact, she must do something to enact change because having it go on may only be more burdensome to their marriage down the road. 

    The woman provided more details about her story

    Most readers empathized with the author and sent her well-wishes

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    gbono avatar
    G Bono
    G Bono
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If husband can outsource landscaping, surely she can hire a maid. Husband is an a*s, but why is she allowing him to get away with it? Maybe OP should consider staying with family after her chemo and let the hubby deal with everything. If she does, she must have someone in to clean before she returns

    serena_6 avatar
    Snow_White
    Snow_White
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This woman is apologetic because she wants to come home and relax...can we just take a second and process how f****d up this is?! No man would feel like that though. A man is entitled to come home and relax and if they don't get what they want, they hulk out. Men just create fear in their relationships and that fear is what pushes women to swallow the majority of work.

