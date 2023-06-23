Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Pays His Wife To Not Get Divorced Because Of Cheaper Health Insurance
30points
Relationships, Work & Money4 hours ago

Husband Pays His Wife To Not Get Divorced Because Of Cheaper Health Insurance

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

A separation or divorce is never a good time, but fortunate are those whose splits end more or less amicably (or at least cleanly). If the two sides don’t see eye to eye, things can be messy. In one woman’s case, however, she claims to have turned things around and have gotten revenge on a husband who had unilaterally initiated their separation.

We’ll leave the woman to share her story in her own words, but we will point one thing out. Some commenters under her story weren’t so sure that she had enacted her revenge at all, Instead, they believe that the husband wound up receiving the better end of the deal anyway. Who did you think came out of this situation better prepared to heal and move forward?

If one partner decides that it’s over and the other doesn’t agree, the resulting fallout can be painful for everyone involved

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

One woman shared the story of how she turned a separation that her husband initiated to her advantage

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wintry_mixxx

Some commenters even offered legal advice to ensure that her revenge was watertight

Many people applauded her petty revenge and supported her decision

Some people, however, weren’t so sure that what she had done was revenge at all. Did her separated husband get the better end of the deal?

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda