Husband Pays His Wife To Not Get Divorced Because Of Cheaper Health Insurance

A separation or divorce is never a good time, but fortunate are those whose splits end more or less amicably (or at least cleanly). If the two sides don’t see eye to eye, things can be messy. In one woman’s case, however, she claims to have turned things around and have gotten revenge on a husband who had unilaterally initiated their separation.

We’ll leave the woman to share her story in her own words, but we will point one thing out. Some commenters under her story weren’t so sure that she had enacted her revenge at all, Instead, they believe that the husband wound up receiving the better end of the deal anyway. Who did you think came out of this situation better prepared to heal and move forward?

If one partner decides that it’s over and the other doesn’t agree, the resulting fallout can be painful for everyone involved

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

One woman shared the story of how she turned a separation that her husband initiated to her advantage

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: wintry_mixxx

Some commenters even offered legal advice to ensure that her revenge was watertight

Many people applauded her petty revenge and supported her decision

Some people, however, weren’t so sure that what she had done was revenge at all. Did her separated husband get the better end of the deal?