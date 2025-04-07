Mom Finally Has Plans With Friends, Husband Says He Wants To Go Out Instead Of Watching Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is rarely a perfect 50/50 split, no matter how much we’d like it to be. Still, it comes with the shared responsibility of showing up for your child—even if it means doing things differently and giving up certain comforts.

So when this dad agreed to stay home with his 2-year-old daughter to let his wife enjoy a rare night out with friends, it seemed like a fair and supportive move. But then he got invited to a friend’s birthday party on the same day, and instead of backing out, he arranged for a trusted family member to babysit.

His wife wasn’t happy. She felt this was the one occasion he should’ve stayed home.

Unsure who was right, he turned to the internet for advice.

Read on for the full story.

The woman had arranged a rare night out, and her husband was on board to watch their toddler

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

But when he suddenly announced he’d be going to a friend’s birthday instead, it sparked an argument neither of them saw coming

Share icon

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: lucksterluke16

Some readers felt the wife let her emotions get the best of her

While others believed her frustration was valid and that her husband should’ve put her plans first

