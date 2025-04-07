Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Finally Has Plans With Friends, Husband Says He Wants To Go Out Instead Of Watching Daughter
Couples, Relationships

Mom Finally Has Plans With Friends, Husband Says He Wants To Go Out Instead Of Watching Daughter

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is rarely a perfect 50/50 split, no matter how much we’d like it to be. Still, it comes with the shared responsibility of showing up for your child—even if it means doing things differently and giving up certain comforts.

So when this dad agreed to stay home with his 2-year-old daughter to let his wife enjoy a rare night out with friends, it seemed like a fair and supportive move. But then he got invited to a friend’s birthday party on the same day, and instead of backing out, he arranged for a trusted family member to babysit.

His wife wasn’t happy. She felt this was the one occasion he should’ve stayed home.

Unsure who was right, he turned to the internet for advice.

Read on for the full story.

RELATED:

    The woman had arranged a rare night out, and her husband was on board to watch their toddler

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

    But when he suddenly announced he’d be going to a friend’s birthday instead, it sparked an argument neither of them saw coming

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lucksterluke16

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers felt the wife let her emotions get the best of her

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While others believed her frustration was valid and that her husband should’ve put her plans first

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    5

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should've just stayed home with his daughter. Just give his wife this one night where she can relax knowing her baby is tucked up in her own bed, in her own home, safe with her dear father. Also, she'll know that OP is safe and available should anything go awry on her night out. She can get home, knowing her husband will be there, she can check on her baby, know everything is okay and can sleep soundly after having a lovely, rare, catch up with her friends. OP seems reasonable, I hope he managed to see it from her point of view after that post.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    merlestechow avatar
    LuckyL
    LuckyL
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I stared reading - I thought he's the a-hole. But he planned everything, it didn't change anything about his wives plans. He would be the emergency contact. And the person watching the child is happy to do it. Also and - it's a birthday. - I think it's absolutly fine to go. - And this comes from a single mom where dad didn't do much and I'm fast to think dads don't do enough and should care for kids more.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it is his turn to watch the children and he does all the arranging of a sitter why would she care.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should've just stayed home with his daughter. Just give his wife this one night where she can relax knowing her baby is tucked up in her own bed, in her own home, safe with her dear father. Also, she'll know that OP is safe and available should anything go awry on her night out. She can get home, knowing her husband will be there, she can check on her baby, know everything is okay and can sleep soundly after having a lovely, rare, catch up with her friends. OP seems reasonable, I hope he managed to see it from her point of view after that post.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    merlestechow avatar
    LuckyL
    LuckyL
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I stared reading - I thought he's the a-hole. But he planned everything, it didn't change anything about his wives plans. He would be the emergency contact. And the person watching the child is happy to do it. Also and - it's a birthday. - I think it's absolutly fine to go. - And this comes from a single mom where dad didn't do much and I'm fast to think dads don't do enough and should care for kids more.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it is his turn to watch the children and he does all the arranging of a sitter why would she care.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda