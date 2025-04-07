Mom Finally Has Plans With Friends, Husband Says He Wants To Go Out Instead Of Watching Daughter
Parenting is rarely a perfect 50/50 split, no matter how much we’d like it to be. Still, it comes with the shared responsibility of showing up for your child—even if it means doing things differently and giving up certain comforts.
So when this dad agreed to stay home with his 2-year-old daughter to let his wife enjoy a rare night out with friends, it seemed like a fair and supportive move. But then he got invited to a friend’s birthday party on the same day, and instead of backing out, he arranged for a trusted family member to babysit.
His wife wasn’t happy. She felt this was the one occasion he should’ve stayed home.
Unsure who was right, he turned to the internet for advice.
Read on for the full story.
The woman had arranged a rare night out, and her husband was on board to watch their toddler
Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)
But when he suddenly announced he’d be going to a friend’s birthday instead, it sparked an argument neither of them saw coming
Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lucksterluke16
Some readers felt the wife let her emotions get the best of her
While others believed her frustration was valid and that her husband should’ve put her plans first
OP should've just stayed home with his daughter. Just give his wife this one night where she can relax knowing her baby is tucked up in her own bed, in her own home, safe with her dear father. Also, she'll know that OP is safe and available should anything go awry on her night out. She can get home, knowing her husband will be there, she can check on her baby, know everything is okay and can sleep soundly after having a lovely, rare, catch up with her friends. OP seems reasonable, I hope he managed to see it from her point of view after that post.
When I stared reading - I thought he's the a-hole. But he planned everything, it didn't change anything about his wives plans. He would be the emergency contact. And the person watching the child is happy to do it. Also and - it's a birthday. - I think it's absolutly fine to go. - And this comes from a single mom where dad didn't do much and I'm fast to think dads don't do enough and should care for kids more.
