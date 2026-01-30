Husband’s Note To Wife Divides Internet, He Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Mad

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Becoming a mom is a significant life shift. For many women, whether they want it or not, their baby becomes their whole world. In fact, 79% of new moms say that they feel “invisible” as mothers. And it doesn’t help when their partners only see them as mothers to their children, either.
This dad didn’t quite get that as he grappled with why his wife was so angry at his note. In a well-meaning goodbye letter, he addressed his 2-year-old and 4-month-old but referred to his wife as only “Mommy.” The guy looked for advice online, and people’s opinions were split. Some thought the wife was being “delusional,” while others pointed out what he was missing.
A wife got upset at her husband after reading his “sweet” goodbye note
Woman sitting on couch reading husband's note, looking confused and upset, capturing emotional reaction in home setting.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
