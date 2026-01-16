“She Had Everything”: Husband Heartbroken After Wife’s Tragic Loss On First Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

A husband from England, Samuel Garside, has been left heartbroken after learning the full circumstances surrounding his wife taking her own life during what was meant to be a celebratory getaway marking their first wedding anniversary.

The tragedy itself took place on August 18, 2025, but new details have now emerged after an inquest heard evidence into the final hours of 30-year-old Abigail Garside.

Testimony included the couple’s final movements, an argument late that night, the consumption of illegal substances and Abigail leaving the hotel alone without her phone.

“Lovely day in Harrogate celebrating our first wedding anniversary with my love,” Abigail wrote prior to the tragedy, sharing photos of the pair clinking champagne glasses in a hot tub.

Image credits: sam_garside/Instagram

Samuel posted his own message that same day: “1 year since you became my wife!! I love you more and more every day, happy anniversary.”

In a statement read to Northallerton Coroner’s Court, Samuel described the early part of the trip as calm and affectionate. After arriving, the couple spent Saturday watching films in their hotel room and ordering a takeaway.

On Sunday morning, they went out for breakfast at a tea room before heading to the spa, where they drank champagne together as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Couple posing together at night near heart-shaped sculpture by marina, representing husband heartbroken after wife’s tragic loss.

Image credits: sam_garside/Instagram

After returning to the hotel, the inquest heard they continued drinking, consuming vodka Red Bulls and tequila before deciding to head back out into town later that evening.

The court was told that not only were drinks involved, but also the consumption of illegal stimulants as the couple went bar hopping nearby. One stop that night was Mojo’s, where tensions began to surface.

Woman in equestrian attire with awarded horse, reflecting on tragic loss and heartbreak after first anniversary.

Image credits: Abbey Garside/Facebook

According to evidence heard at the inquest, an argument broke out at the venue, with Abigail accusing her husband of failing to stand up for her during an interaction at the bar.

In his statement, Samuel acknowledged that they were both “a bit drunk” and had taken stimulants, adding that this was “not out of the ordinary for either of us.”

Husband heartbroken after wife’s tragic loss on first anniversary, expressing deep sadness and emotional pain.

Bride and groom on wedding day holding three small dogs, capturing a joyful moment despite tragic loss keyword anniversary.

Image credits: sam_garside/Instagram

The argument followed the couple back to their hotel room. The inquest heard that Abigail “stormed out” after the row, leaving Samuel behind.

He told the court that he immediately tried calling her, only to realize she had left her phone in the room. When she did not return during the night, his concern escalated.

Husband and wife cutting wedding cake together, capturing the heartbroken husband after wife’s tragic loss on anniversary.

Image credits: sam_garside/Instagram

By the following morning, Samuel said he drove around Harrogate searching for his wife, checking streets and areas around the town where they had been the night before.

He later noticed a police presence near the hotel. It was there he was informed that Abigail had lost her life.

Comment expressing love and remembrance for wife’s tragic loss on first anniversary, showing husband heartbroken emotions.

Blonde woman wearing white lace dress and heart necklace, reflecting on tragic loss after first anniversary.

Image credits: Sam Garside/Facebook

The inquest heard that Abigail was discovered by a member of the public in the center of the town shortly after 6.20 am on August 18, around nine hours after she had last shared images celebrating her anniversary.

Provisional inquest reporting stated that Abigail was found hanging. Toxicology later confirmed the presence of the aforementioned substances in her system.

Woman in winter coat with two small dogs outdoors in snowy landscape, reflecting on tragic loss and heartbroken husband.

Image credits: Sam Garside/Facebook

Sarah Middleton, the assistant coroner for North Yorkshire noted that the combination of substances may have affected her judgement, adding that there were no suspicious circumstances and no evidence of third-party involvement.

“I know from experience the combination of alc*hol and co**ine can make people act in a way they wouldn’t normally, and what happened to Abigail just seems completely out of character,” she said.

Comment expressing sorrow and sympathy for wife’s tragic loss, reflecting husband’s heartbroken feelings on anniversary.

Comment from Valerie Chambers expressing doubt about outside appearances revealing the true story after tragic loss on first anniversary.

The court also heard background details about the couple’s relationship and the significance of the trip. Abigail and Samuel had married a year earlier at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa, close to their home in Blackburn.

“Abigail was a girl who loved life,” Middleton added. “She loved her husband, she was planning a life in Australia and loved her animals.”

Husband and wife dressed elegantly, posing together indoors before tragic loss on first anniversary.

Image credits: sam_garside/Instagram

The coroner went on to confirm that she had no chronic health conditions, no regular medications and no known mental health issues.

“She had everything to live for,” she said.

Husband and wife with two dogs on a mountain hike, capturing a moment before tragic loss on first anniversary.

Image credits: sam_garside/Instagram

In life, Abigail was a champion dressage rider who won the Horse of the Year Show in 2019. Friends said she loved outdoor activities, such as hiking, swimming and skydiving.

“My absolute world, my best friend and my beautiful darling wife,” Samuel wrote on social media. “I will love you forever and you will never leave my heart.”

