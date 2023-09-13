Husband Tells Wife He Hates Her New Job After She No Longer Works From Home
Maintaining a household, taking care of kids, and managing a career all at once is more work than the vast majority of the population can handle. It can be a test of any marriage when partners need to renegotiate who does what. Miscommunication, resentment, stress, and misguided expectations are just some of the pitfalls people might encounter.
A man turned to the internet for advice when his wife’s new job ended up overwhelming him with housework and childcare. The comments quickly spiraled into a debate on gender norms, housekeeping standards, and how to communicate in a marriage.
Working out responsibilities in a married household require diplomacy and tact
So one man needed some advice when he realized his wife’s new job was creating a lot of work for him
I get the idea that he let her do everything and she got enough of it and was like: do it yourself. Bye. Lets reverse roles. Dumb cause it goes at the expense of the kids. In my country almost all women work part time and more and more men too, so you can take care of the kids and household together. Goes to bed at 9 to work from 8 to 5. Wow. Come on. That's absurd. My dad does that since he's in his 80s.
Why are women so often expected to live our lives and also prop up a man? It happens at home, at work, everywhere. We aren't here just to make your life easier at the expense of our own time and energy...the only two resources money can't buy and you can never get back once lost. Yes, of course, not all men, not all women...but it's a systemic negative against all women when men blame us for not fixing them or sacrificing ourselves so they can feel like a man. Pull your weight if you aren't, and stop assigning us a role to make your life easier.
NTA. If OP was a woman and wife a husband, this would anyway be the major vote, those gender standards are ridiculous. From what I understand, OP is overwhelmed with having to do the household and take care of the kids all of his own as wife works - a topic that, in reverse, had been quite prominent on BP. And so far, when it was a female writer saying her husband in such a post, people agreed that such a husband is a workaholic and needs to step a bit back for family time. Same goes here, with reversed genders. But what's even more prevalent from what I see here is the kids. All they will remember when they are older is that their mother was never home to spend time with them.
The issue is that when she was doing it all he was happy with the status quo. He didn't find it a problem that he expected his wife to do all those things for years. He didn't think that it was overwhelming for HER to work full time and manage the house. He says "she was able to keep up with things around the house" is rubbish - she was juggling full time work and the house and the kids. Its just that NOW the tables are turned. And suddenly this division of labour is overwhelming and unfair? That is the problem here.
