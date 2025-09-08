“He Thinks People Need No Sleep”: Husband Wants Wife To Work, Study, And Parent Two Kids Full-Time

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a parent, have you ever thought about how much free time you have compared to your spouse? According to research, wives generally have less leisure time. In families with kids under five, for example, husbands spend an average of 24.6 hours on leisure activities, while their wives spend only 20.1 hours.

Between work, childcare, and basic necessities like sleep, this wife had no time to pursue her desired college degree. Yet her husband was optimistic, telling her that loads of people work full-time and go to school full-time. She took his comments as insensitive because do people really do so while also being the primary parents?

RELATED:

A mother of two was asked by her husband to juggle parenting, work, and going to college full-time

Share icon

Image credits: zinkevych/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Thinking the request was unreasonable, she asked people online to chime in

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Technical-Tip1114

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why live with him if you are doing it all?” some commenters pondered, calling out the husband’s laziness

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared their stories of husbands not pulling their weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just going to go back to work until he gets out, then I will pursue a degree,” the woman posted in an update

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT