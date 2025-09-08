Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Thinks People Need No Sleep”: Husband Wants Wife To Work, Study, And Parent Two Kids Full-Time
Stressed woman working and studying full time at home with two kids playing nearby in a busy household environment
Couples, Relationships

“He Thinks People Need No Sleep”: Husband Wants Wife To Work, Study, And Parent Two Kids Full-Time

If you’re a parent, have you ever thought about how much free time you have compared to your spouse? According to research, wives generally have less leisure time. In families with kids under five, for example, husbands spend an average of 24.6 hours on leisure activities, while their wives spend only 20.1 hours.

Between work, childcare, and basic necessities like sleep, this wife had no time to pursue her desired college degree. Yet her husband was optimistic, telling her that loads of people work full-time and go to school full-time. She took his comments as insensitive because do people really do so while also being the primary parents?

RELATED:

    A mother of two was asked by her husband to juggle parenting, work, and going to college full-time

    Image credits: zinkevych/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Thinking the request was unreasonable, she asked people online to chime in

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Technical-Tip1114

    “Why live with him if you are doing it all?” some commenters pondered, calling out the husband’s laziness

    Others shared their stories of husbands not pulling their weight

    “I’m just going to go back to work until he gets out, then I will pursue a degree,” the woman posted in an update

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Explore more of these tags

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

