Guy “Embarrasses” Wife By Not Going Along With Her Lie: “She Was Extremely Mad”

Many dads get a bad rep for not pulling their weight when it comes to childcare and housework. But not all fathers are cut from the same cloth. There are loads of men who do their fair share without expecting any praise or publicity.

One guy has told how he kept everything going while his wife was away on a long solo trip abroad. The stay-at-home mom returned to a clean house, happy kids and zero chaos or drama. Yet she felt the need to tell friends that her husband couldn’t cope without her while she was away, and that things were a disaster. When he called her out on the lie, all hell broke loose…

She lied to their friends by painting him as an incompetent father and expected him to go along with the “joke”

Husband embarrasses wife during heated argument on couch, both raising hands and looking upset

When he set the record straight, she lost it and ordered him to sleep on the couch

Forum screenshot about guy embarrasses wife by not going along with her lie, excerpt about marriage and quitting work

Guy embarrasses wife screenshot of text about working more while she cared for the house and child

White panel showing parenting confession about working more after another child, guy embarrasses wife

Text excerpt about a 2019 trip and airline cancellations, guy embarrasses wife after refusing to go along with her lie

Guy embarrasses wife text excerpt on pale gray background: red tape delayed getting her back home until May.

Guy embarrasses wife text: man says he worked too much and wife agreed to handle household chores

guy embarrasses wife screenshot of typed confession about living alone and not being helpless

Guy embarrasses wife: screenshot of text about freaking out, WFH and caring for kids aged 7M and 2F

Paragraph on white background describing a wife returning home, content related to embarrasses wife

Screenshot of text describing a dinner story where husband embarrasses wife by not going along with her lie

guy embarrasses wife, text on gray background reading she said I was helpless without her and couldn't take care of anything

Text excerpt: man refuses to lie about caring for kids, guy embarrasses wife and she is furious

Screenshot of text about guy embarrasses wife saying she was extremely mad at him after dinner

Guy embarrasses wife - screenshot of a message saying she felt insignificant and he managed without her

Text panel: man says he was yelled at and made to sleep on the couch, Guy embarrasses wife

Comment screenshot discussing how a guy embarrasses wife by not going along with her lie, black text on white background

Upset woman sitting on living room floor, holding her head, portraying embarrasses wife moment and domestic tension

Guy embarrasses wife: screenshot of a text post saying it's demeaning to pretend to be a man child

Guy embarrasses wife: white card with text about not being portrayed as incompetent because she feels insecure

Black text on white panel: however she is still really upset and i am not so sure anymore, about guy embarrasses wife

Screenshot of AITA post on white background reading Am I the a*****e for not going along with the lie, guy embarrasses wife

Here’s why some people make others feel “less than” and what to do about it

Belittling or demeaning someone is basically treating them in a way that makes them feel “less than.” Some people do it on purpose, while others act unintentionally. Either way, it’s insensitive and damaging.

According to experts, there are a few reasons why someone may engage in this type of behavior. The first is because they’re trying to make themselves feel more powerful or important, and in their mind, the way to achieve this is by putting someone else down. They might have low self-esteem and again, think the best way to build themselves up is by making others feel inferior.

“They may be insecure in the relationship and need to control the other person to maintain their status or power within it,” adds The Practical Psych (TPP) site. “They may believe that making someone else feel small will help them appear more capable or successful in comparison.”

Perhaps they’re jealous or insecure about the other person’s life, accomplishments, or relationships, and this is their way of masking it.

If you’re on the receiving end of belittling, keep in mind that you can’t control someone’s behavior. But you can control how you react, or whether you choose to have them around you. If this person is someone you do want in your life, experts advise that you communicate your feelings clearly. Tell them exactly how their behavior affects you.

guy embarrasses wife scene: two people silhouetted by a lakeshore at sunset, one gesturing while the other listens

“First, test the water and let the person know their behavior is unwanted and/or having a negative impact. Their response to this will help you determine your next strategy,” advises the TPP team. They add that if the person shows genuine concern for your well-being, you should move on to the next step.

“Give details on how their behaviour is affecting you. Provide facts in as calm a manner as possible. Resist the urge to lash out or respond angrily,” explain the experts. “This is easier said than done, but it will raise the chances of a positive outcome.”

It’s important to give the other person a chance to respond and share their view on the situation. Not only does this show respect, but it also helps you when you hear their perspective.

TPP adds that you should be clear on what outcome you want to see. This might be a specific change in their behavior, therapy, or something else.

Finally, it’s useful to gently guide the person to learn skills that steer them away from belittling you or anyone else. For example, they could read up on how to give and receive constructive criticism. To keep accountability, the two of you could set a date and agree to check in and follow up on whether there have been any positive changes.

Many people took the hubby’s side and felt the wife should have told the truth

Screenshot of Reddit comment praising guy embarrasses wife for not joining her lie, praised as a caring father

Reddit comment screenshot about Guy embarrasses wife, long advice telling husband not to dismiss wife's feelings, NTA

Reddit screenshot about guy embarrasses wife; user TheZZ9 says NTA and criticizes wife's attempt to shift blame

Guy embarrasses wife: screenshot of Reddit comment about wife lying and getting caught, user Harra86 838 points

Reddit comment screenshot about refusing to lie in front of friends, guy embarrasses wife mentioned

Reddit comment screenshot praising guy embarrasses wife for refusing to go along with her lie

Reddit comment panel praising husband, insisting guy embarrasses wife for refusing to go along with her lie

Reddit comment screenshot supporting guy embarrasses wife; user says good partners build each other up, not tear down

Reddit screenshot of comment defending husband, guy embarrasses wife mentioned, user says husband can adult

Reddit comment reacting to guy embarrasses wife for not going along with her lie, telling him to sleep in bed

Reddit screenshot of a comment criticizing a wife for lying; guy embarrasses wife by refusing to go along

Screenshot of a long Reddit comment about a guy embarrasses wife, dense black text on white background in a thread.

Reddit comment screenshot about therapy and insecurity, username Chrysania83, related to guy embarrasses wife

Reddit comment screenshot criticizing spouse, guy embarrasses wife mentioned, username VitalityVixen

Reddit comment screenshot discussing relationship advice; guy embarrasses wife mentioned, user sadie_bug responds

Reddit comment screenshot discussing guy embarrasses wife, user JustAReader924 with black text on white background

Guy embarrasses wife — screenshot of Reddit comment reading Double NTA, saying she lied and got mad when he didn't

Reddit comment screenshot about guy embarrasses wife, user says NTA and suggests open conversation

Reddit comment screenshot praising husband caring for house and kids, guy embarrasses wife, NTA.

Reddit comment screenshot supporting guy embarrasses wife for refusing to go along with her lie

Screenshot of Reddit comment reading Wow your wife sounds very toxic, related to guy embarrasses wife discussion

Reddit comment about guy embarrasses wife, defending OP's time management and saying men shouldn't be treated as big babies

Reddit comment screenshot about guy embarrasses wife for not going along with her lie, long advice reply

Reddit screenshot of a comment about gaslighting and relationship conflict, Guy Embarrasses Wife

Screenshot of Reddit comment about fragile ego after guy embarrasses wife by not going along with her lie

Reddit comment screenshot praising husband (NTA), saying wife is pissed; relates to Guy embarrasses wife.

guy embarrasses wife Reddit comment screenshot about partner's value and single parenting

And some felt both the husband and wife could have done better

Reddit comment screenshot giving advice after guy embarrasses wife, discussing feelings and communication.

Reddit comment screenshot discussing guy embarrasses wife and family dynamics, long paragraph text

Reddit comment screenshot criticizing husband, guy embarrasses wife mention, long paragraph text on white background

Screenshot of Reddit comment by DocSternau discussing guy embarrasses wife over lying to friends, -42 points

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a guy embarrasses wife calling both partners TA

Reddit screenshot of a comment about relationship conflict mentioning embarrasses wife and lack of maturity

[YTA]

Screenshot of Reddit comment saying YTA and advising to address issue privately; Guy embarrasses wife

