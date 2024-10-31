Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can feel exhausted even without exerting yourself physically. The mental weight you’re carrying can be just as heavy, if not more.

However, a dad who is known on the parenting forum Mumsnet as Whatnow123 doubts the extent to which this is true for his wife.

In his candid post, the man shared his experience of taking on the majority of their household responsibilities and how he was starting to think that a lot of the “mental load” that his spouse talks about could be self-imposed.

After this man’s wife took a lucrative job offer, he picked up the majority of their chores

Share icon

Image credits: ninelutsk / Envato (not the actual photo)

And started to question what the big deal was

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: thelivephotos / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: whatnow123

The reactions to the story were split, with some people disagreeing with the man

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

And some supporting his claims

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon