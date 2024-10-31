Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over "Mental Load"
Couples, Relationships

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

You can feel exhausted even without exerting yourself physically. The mental weight you’re carrying can be just as heavy, if not more.

However, a dad who is known on the parenting forum Mumsnet as Whatnow123 doubts the extent to which this is true for his wife.

In his candid post, the man shared his experience of taking on the majority of their household responsibilities and how he was starting to think that a lot of the “mental load” that his spouse talks about could be self-imposed.

After this man’s wife took a lucrative job offer, he picked up the majority of their chores

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Image credits: ninelutsk / Envato (not the actual photo)

And started to question what the big deal was

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Image credits: thelivephotos / Envato (not the actual photo)

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Image credits: whatnow123

The reactions to the story were split, with some people disagreeing with the man

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

And some supporting his claims

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Promotion Puts Dad In Charge At Home, Wife Returns To Chaos, Tensions Rise Over “Mental Load”

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

v_r_tayloryahoo_com avatar
v
v
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh. Too little information as to the reality under her tenure and his tenure as the house parent yet people on the OP are crucifying him simply because he's a guy who dared to say part of his wife's stress could be self inflicted. Likely the comments here on BP will be more of the same.

sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, i agree. Maybe she is a perfectionist. Maybe he is a slob. But after years of " i must sweep the kitchen every night, wash all dishes before going to bed, etc" I am giving myself some grace.

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mental load is definitely partly self inflicted. HOWEVER, I don't know about you guys, but a lot of MY mental load comes from automatically becoming the person in charge or responsible for A, B and C. If the dishes aren't done, I will be the one to get comments or remarks from parents or friends or whomever. If there's no laundry done, I get the notification. If there's nothing in the house to eat, I get the news. Everything is directed towards me, and I've spoken to a fair share of friends who experience the same. My ex's mom would tell ME I need to clean the kitchen better, while it was HER SON who made an absolute pigsty of everything. My dad tells ME that he doesn't think my boyfriend's hairstyle suits him. The list goes on. I don't understand why. These days I either reply "well what do you want me to do about it?" or directly relay it to my partner. Obviously I do my share in the household, but I'm also petty as f**k and I WILL let everyone know who's mess it is we're standing in. (don't worry, still love him very much, he's just a slob sometimes ;) )

agat avatar
Agat
Agat
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my opinion the mental load often comes from people requiring everything to be perfect in their eyes. It's not enough if your partner did a chore - they must do it a certain way, otherwise you have to "fix it", i.e. do it your way for the second time. In many cases there's no real difference and it's borderline OCD. I have a big problem with this because accusing someone of not pulling their weight when the chores are done is unfair and very hurtful.

sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I struggled with this because when my husband folded clothes, he eould fold them like they do in the store, whereas i fold then in fours. His way looked nicer but didnt fit in the drawers.

v_r_tayloryahoo_com avatar
v
v
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh. Too little information as to the reality under her tenure and his tenure as the house parent yet people on the OP are crucifying him simply because he's a guy who dared to say part of his wife's stress could be self inflicted. Likely the comments here on BP will be more of the same.

sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, i agree. Maybe she is a perfectionist. Maybe he is a slob. But after years of " i must sweep the kitchen every night, wash all dishes before going to bed, etc" I am giving myself some grace.

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mental load is definitely partly self inflicted. HOWEVER, I don't know about you guys, but a lot of MY mental load comes from automatically becoming the person in charge or responsible for A, B and C. If the dishes aren't done, I will be the one to get comments or remarks from parents or friends or whomever. If there's no laundry done, I get the notification. If there's nothing in the house to eat, I get the news. Everything is directed towards me, and I've spoken to a fair share of friends who experience the same. My ex's mom would tell ME I need to clean the kitchen better, while it was HER SON who made an absolute pigsty of everything. My dad tells ME that he doesn't think my boyfriend's hairstyle suits him. The list goes on. I don't understand why. These days I either reply "well what do you want me to do about it?" or directly relay it to my partner. Obviously I do my share in the household, but I'm also petty as f**k and I WILL let everyone know who's mess it is we're standing in. (don't worry, still love him very much, he's just a slob sometimes ;) )

agat avatar
Agat
Agat
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my opinion the mental load often comes from people requiring everything to be perfect in their eyes. It's not enough if your partner did a chore - they must do it a certain way, otherwise you have to "fix it", i.e. do it your way for the second time. In many cases there's no real difference and it's borderline OCD. I have a big problem with this because accusing someone of not pulling their weight when the chores are done is unfair and very hurtful.

sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I struggled with this because when my husband folded clothes, he eould fold them like they do in the store, whereas i fold then in fours. His way looked nicer but didnt fit in the drawers.

