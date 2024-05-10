Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Gets A Biology Lesson From His Wife And Mother After He Blames Wife For Only Having Girls
Family, Relationships

Man Gets A Biology Lesson From His Wife And Mother After He Blames Wife For Only Having Girls

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

For pregnant couples, the most important thing is usually that a baby is healthy, whether it’s a boy or a girl. But some parents do hope for one or the other, especially if they already have a few kids of the same sex.

This redditor’s husband—a soon-to-be-dad to their third daughter—admitted being a little disappointed that the third bundle of joy wasn’t going to be a boy. However, he wasn’t surprised as he believed that it was related to his wife having three sisters. Little did he know that he was in fact the one determining the sex of the baby.

Seeking to learn more about how the sex of the child is determined, Bored Panda got in touch with a lecturer at the University of Waterloo, expert in Biomedical Science, Dr. Heidi Engelhardt, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find her insight in the text below.

Waiting to learn the sex of your baby can be an exciting time

Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)

This man was shocked to learn that it’s the father who determines the sex of the baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: MaleficentType4187

The sex of the child is determined by the chromosomes passed down from the parents

While wishing to have a boy after two daughters in no way means that a parent would love the little one any less if they were a girl, the OP’s husband didn’t hide his disappointment upon learning the sex of their child. Neither did he hide the frustration when his wife tried explaining to him that it has nothing to do with her having three sisters or his mom growing up surrounded by brothers; it is determined by the chromosome passed down from the father.

“Speaking broadly, the male does determine the sex of the child. Getting more specific, it is which of the male’s sperm—of the 500 million or so in that ejaculate—that wins the race to fertilize the oocyte (egg),” Dr. Heidi Engelhardt explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each sperm has 23 chromosomes (unpaired), chromosomes 1-22 and the sex chromosome. The sex of the child will depend on whether the egg was fertilized by a sperm containing a Y chromosome or an X chromosome.

“The Y chromosome contains a gene, SRY (sex-determining region Y gene), that codes for a master transcription factor (regulator of expression of other genes),” the expert in biomedical science continued. “When SRY turns on (a bit after 6 weeks gestation in humans), it sets off a developmental pathway that transforms the bipotential (generic) fetal gonad into a testis. Products of the testes then drive the development of the rest of the male reproductive tract.”

The sex of the baby is a matter of chance

The OP’s husband wasn’t convinced by his wife when she said it was the man who determines the sex of the baby, which is why he turned to his mother—someone with a degree in biology—to see if she was right. He likely came to regret it soon after, as his mom seconded his wife. She also added that it’s not a 50/50 chance—according to the World Health Organization, the natural sex ratio at birth is about 105 boys to every 100 girls.

But regardless of what the ratio is, it always remains a matter of chance, as you can never know for sure if it’s going to be a boy or a girl, even if you already have several children of the same gender. “Thinking it is any different is like expecting to roll a six because you haven’t rolled one in a while, as if you are ‘owed’ a six,” Dr. Engelhardt compared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expert revealed that it’s impossible to determine how likely a couple is to have a boy or a girl before they get pregnant; not without assisted reproductive technology (ART), at least. “With various ART procedures (lots of technology), it is possible to [use] in vitro fertilization (IVF)—let the embryos develop in the lab for a week or so, pull off a few cells from each for genetic testing (looking for the SRY gene), and only put a male embryo into the mother’s uterus for development. Then you would be 100% likely to have a male child, barring lab error,” Dr. Engelhardt explained, adding that in some countries, non-medical sex selection is illegal.

If you’re wondering how many bundles of joy who came into this world recently were male or female at birth, in 2023, for instance, there were a total of 134,279,612 babies born across the globe, 32,662,050 of whom were male and 28,098,100 female.

People in the comments shared their opinions, they did not think the redditor was being a jerk to her husband

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

34

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

7

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Kotryna Br
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The most concerning thing here is how the husband treats having a son as some sort of special achievement that he must get at any cost.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fun part is of course that the argument "It's the sperm which determines the gender" is only part of the story --- because he is basically accusing the female body of rejecting male sperm & only incubating female sperm. This is NOT far-fetched, there is over 200 species of mammals which selectively bias the son/daughter ratio depending on circumstances! [e.g., https://theconversation.com/mammalian-mums-control-the-sex-of-their-offspring-15975 or more fun https://academic.oup.com/biolreprod/article/71/4/1063/2666975 ] In humans, we know the female body selectively aborts female fetuses more often (that's why there's more males at birth); we know the female sperm swims slightly slower; we know father's hormone levels can change the ratio male:female of his sperm. His base argument (she has sisters therefore daughters) is of course wrong, there is no inheritable sex ratio bias [ https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2019.2849 ].

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, stress in the mother aborts male fetuses more often, while famously having more frequent sex increases the chance of a son (see post-war male baby boom)! https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378378217304887 So yeah the father can only blame his laziness for having daughters =).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were OP, the child I was carrying would be my last with that guy. Apparently he wasn't paying attention in biology class when they were studying genetics. I also suspect that if they were to decide to have yet another child who turns out to be a boy, the girls are going to be neglected by their dad. It happened in my household growing up, and the favoritism eventually came back to bite my dad in the kiester.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The most concerning thing here is how the husband treats having a son as some sort of special achievement that he must get at any cost.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fun part is of course that the argument "It's the sperm which determines the gender" is only part of the story --- because he is basically accusing the female body of rejecting male sperm & only incubating female sperm. This is NOT far-fetched, there is over 200 species of mammals which selectively bias the son/daughter ratio depending on circumstances! [e.g., https://theconversation.com/mammalian-mums-control-the-sex-of-their-offspring-15975 or more fun https://academic.oup.com/biolreprod/article/71/4/1063/2666975 ] In humans, we know the female body selectively aborts female fetuses more often (that's why there's more males at birth); we know the female sperm swims slightly slower; we know father's hormone levels can change the ratio male:female of his sperm. His base argument (she has sisters therefore daughters) is of course wrong, there is no inheritable sex ratio bias [ https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2019.2849 ].

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
micheldurinx avatar
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, stress in the mother aborts male fetuses more often, while famously having more frequent sex increases the chance of a son (see post-war male baby boom)! https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378378217304887 So yeah the father can only blame his laziness for having daughters =).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
hannah_taylor_1 avatar
Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I were OP, the child I was carrying would be my last with that guy. Apparently he wasn't paying attention in biology class when they were studying genetics. I also suspect that if they were to decide to have yet another child who turns out to be a boy, the girls are going to be neglected by their dad. It happened in my household growing up, and the favoritism eventually came back to bite my dad in the kiester.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda