Woman Details How Her Marriage Fell Apart Within 2 Weeks After Her Husband Ruined Their Wedding
Woman crying in emotional distress, sharing how her marriage fell apart shortly after their wedding day.
Woman Details How Her Marriage Fell Apart Within 2 Weeks After Her Husband Ruined Their Wedding

A couple’s wedding day should be one of the happiest days of their lives. All of their closest friends and family members are gathered in one place to celebrate their love story, and they finally get to take their relationship to the next step. 

But unfortunately, not everyone gets a magical fairytale wedding. This woman reached out online for advice after her husband made her absolutely miserable during their wedding night. Now, she’s wondering if her marriage is completely ruined only a couple of weeks after tying the knot. 

    This woman was thrilled to marry the love of her life

    Young woman in a red top crying on a couch, illustrating emotional pain from marriage falling apart after wedding troubles.

    Image credits: tonodiaz / envato (not the actual photo)

    But only hours after the wedding, she began questioning if their marriage was already doomed

    Woman explains how her marriage fell apart within two weeks after husband ruined their wedding night.

    Woman shares how her marriage fell apart days after her husband ruined their wedding with anger and silence.

    Text excerpt describing a woman sharing how her marriage fell apart after her husband ruined their wedding day.

    Woman details how her marriage fell apart within 2 weeks after husband ruined their wedding and caused emotional pain.

    Woman detailing how her marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding party.

    Text describing a woman’s marriage falling apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining how her marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Text describing a woman’s emotional experience as her marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Bearded man in a black suit and tie, looking serious outdoors, reflecting a marriage falling apart after wedding issues.

    Image credits: seventyfourimages / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text passage showing a woman sharing how her marriage fell apart within weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Text excerpt showing a woman detailing how her marriage fell apart after trust issues and a failed wedding.

    Text showing a woman describing how her marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Text message from a woman explaining how her marriage fell apart after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Image credits: ThrowRA_white_berry

    About 10% of marriages don’t make it to their first anniversary

    As much as people try to avoid thinking about it, we all know that divorce is a possibility when getting married. After all, about 41% of all first marriages end in divorce. But how long should a couple stick it out before pulling the plug? Some can manage to be happy together for decades before finally deciding that something isn’t working. 

    Meanwhile, others know within a few short weeks that their marriage was a huge mistake. According to The Law Offices of Peter Van Aulen, approximately one in ten marriages will end in the first year. 

    Some factors that can impact whether or not a marriagewill survive its first year are: whether the couple lived together before marriage or not, financial issues, age, infidelity, lack of communication, unrealistic or unmet expectations, lack of intimacy, mental health or substance use issues, lack of support from family and friends, and unresolved trauma.

    Apparently, couples who tie the knot at a young age are more likely to call it quits during the first year, often due to immaturity, lack of life experience and challenges adapting to the responsibilities of marriage. However, just because a couple has been living together before getting hitched doesn’t mean that they’ll be in for a smooth marriage either.

    The Law Offices of Peter Van Aulen notes that cohabitation can sometimes provide a false sense of security, making couples assume that because they can live together well, they’re prepared for all of the trials and tribulations that come along with marriage.

    Jen Glantz also warns on her blog, The First Years of Marriage, that some couples divorce before ever reaching their first anniversary because they disagree about children, got married to save their relationship, or they’re both unwilling to compromise. 

    It’s common for spouses to complain about their partner’s behavior changing after tying the knot

    Woman showing distress and sadness, sharing how her marriage fell apart shortly after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Another potential issue is a person’s partner changing right after getting married. According to marriage and family therapy specialist Stephen J. Betchen, DSW, one of the most common complaints people have about their partner after getting married is that they’ve changed. 

    They’re less affectionate, they changed their mind about kids, they don’t want to be intimate, they don’t want to travel, or they’re working far more or less than before.

    Betchen proposes two potential explanations for these changes. First: “The spouse who made a seemingly sudden shift was never happy or satisfied with the role they were playing prior to their marriage.” But it’s also possible that the spouse who feels like their partner tricked them never really knew them in the first place.

    “Because of their own needs, these individuals may not look closely enough at their potential mates, and in a sense, do not get to know who their partners truly are,” Betchen explains. “This mistake could serve to unconsciously replicate their history of not getting their needs met.”

    In this particular situation, however, many readers warned the author that her husband clearly doesn’t respect her. Marriage.com recommends that anyone dealing with a disrespectful husband initiate an honest and calm conversation. It’s also important to set boundaries and make it clear that his behavior has been unacceptable.

    If necessary, seek out a couple’s therapist or marriage counseling. And remember to prioritize your own self-care. Finally, if things don’t start to improve, begin to re-evaluate your relationship. As painful as divorce can be, it’s even worse to feel lonely within a marriage for the rest of your life.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think it's time for this woman to pull the plug on her marriage? Feel free to weigh in.

    Later, the author responded to a couple of commenters and provided more context on her situation

    Online discussion revealing how a woman’s marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Screenshot of a forum post where a woman shares how her marriage fell apart soon after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Many readers warned the woman that her spouse is finally showing his true colors, noting that his behavior is likely to only get worse

    Reddit user sharing advice after a woman details how her marriage fell apart within two weeks post wedding issues.

    Comment discussing a woman’s marriage falling apart two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Comment advising a woman on her marriage falling apart after her husband ruined their wedding, urging annulment.

    Comment explaining how a woman's marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Screenshot of an online comment detailing how a woman’s marriage fell apart weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Screenshot of a comment warning to leave quickly as a woman details how her marriage fell apart after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Commenter advises a woman on her marriage troubles after her husband ruined the wedding, suggesting she consider leaving.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing marriage troubles and urging annulment after emotional damage.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman’s story about how her marriage fell apart after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Comment on marriage falling apart after husband ruined wedding, warning against settling in toxic relationships.

    Woman sharing details about how her marriage fell apart shortly after her husband ruined their wedding ceremony.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a marriage falling apart shortly after a husband ruined their wedding.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over a ruined wedding and a marriage falling apart within two weeks.

    Comment discussing emotional maturity and reactions in a marriage that fell apart within two weeks after wedding issues.

    Comment discussing a woman’s story about how her marriage fell apart soon after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Woman shares how her marriage fell apart within weeks after her husband ruined their wedding day experience

    Text post describing emotional pain and betrayal in a marriage falling apart due to husband’s actions within two weeks.

    Comment discussing woman detailing how her marriage fell apart after her husband ruined their wedding night.

    Woman details how her marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding causing emotional pain and regret.

    Comment discussing how a woman’s marriage fell apart within two weeks after her husband ruined their wedding.

    Divorce
    wedding

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

