Guy Writes Wedding Vows With ChatGPT, Bride Runs Away From The Altar: “Another L For AI Users”

Your wedding is meant to be one of the most important days in your life, and your vows are supposed to be the crowning jewel that makes the entire celebration of love shine. The problem is that writing vows is, well, incredibly difficult. Many people struggle to pen exactly how much they love their soulmate. But it’s through that struggle that you show your genuine feelings.
However, one groom had a different idea. He went viral all over the internet after he revealed how he used ChatGPT to write his vows. However, his bride instantly picked up on it and walked out. The distraught and confused man then turned to the internet for some advice, and people didn’t hold back.
Read on for the full story, in two parts. Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
Your wedding vows are meant to be incredibly personal. After all, nobody knows why you love your soulmate better than you
Groom reading wedding vows with microphone at outdoor ceremony, bride standing nearby in lace dress and veil.
Using AI for something as sensitive as your wedding vows might make your partner feel like you don’t respect them enough to try your best
From your truly’s subjective perspective, using a chatbot to write anything emotional, sensitive, or impactful, especially your wedding vows, is a huge mistake.
No shade, but situations like this one are where you need to let your humanity and empathy shine through. And that means putting in the time, energy, sweat, and years to write (then edit, trash, rewrite, throw out, and yet again rewrite) your vows.
Writing is meant to be a struggle. It’s through this struggle that you understand your own feelings, actively think about your relationship with new and old ideas, and develop your worldview. It’s also how you connect with the world around you… and with your partner!
To put it bluntly, writing forces you to think. Meanwhile, when you outsource your creativity to a large language model (LLM), you’re allowing your mind to atrophy because you’re setting your critical thinking and emotions aside.
That’s on top of the fact that many people will feel disrespected when they realize you’re not putting in the effort to communicate with them. Why should they bother reading or listening to something that a person didn’t think was worth the effort to create themselves?
Using chatbot-generated text is incredibly impersonal because of how generic these tools are. And, to be clear, it’s most often very obvious when someone has outsourced their creativity to ChatGPT. You might not think it is, but it is.
And if we learned that anyone we knew was using a chatbot to write their wedding vows, we’d be seriously concerned. If they’re good friends of ours, we’d pull them aside before the Big Day and explain to them why it’s a mistake. Your vows, even if ‘imperfect,’ are still worth more when they’re written authentically by you.
Chatbots are absolutely awful for your critical thinking and learning skills
Person holding smartphone displaying ChatGPT interface with text input and keyboard visible against green plant background.
As reported by Time magazine, based on recent research by MIT’s Media Lab, using LLMs can harm learning, development, and critical thinking abilities, especially in the case of younger users.
According to the study, where subjects were asked to write essays using ChatGPT, Google, or nothing at all, chatbot users had the lowest brain engagement. They “consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels.”
As the study went on, over the next several months, ChaGPT users got lazier and lazier, putting in less effort with each new essay. By the end of the study, they often just copied and pasted AI-generated text.
“From a psychiatric standpoint, I see that overreliance on these LLMs can have unintended psychological and cognitive consequences, especially for young people whose brains are still developing. These neural connections that help you in accessing information, the memory of facts, and the ability to be resilient: all that is going to weaken,” psychiatrist Dr. Zishan Khan told Time.
To be clear, it’s natural to get writer’s block when you’re writing something incredibly impactful. You want to leave a positive impression on your significant other, your family, your friends, and all the people you love. And nobody wants to make a fool of themselves in front of crowd of people whose respect they want.
Your vows should focus on your unique understanding of your soulmate, but they don’t have to be ‘perfect’
Groom holding wedding ring and microphone during outdoor ceremony, symbolizing vows written with ChatGPT.
According to The Knot, you should try not to let the entire situation stress you out too much. You’re not supposed to summarize your entire relationship in your vows!
“The most essential vow is your commitment to the marriage, which is covered with your ‘I do.’ Your marriage will change so much over the years, and you can renew and even change them in the future. It’s not a concrete summary of your relationship; it’s the beginning of a promise that is alive and will grow as you do,” coach and officiant Maureen Cotton, from The Soulful Wedding, explained to The Knot.
You ought to make things very personal and go deeper than the officiant, your family, and friends will be able to when talking about your relationship.
“What is one thing that only you can say to your beloved? Answer that and you’ll have unique vows from the heart,” Cotton suggests.
What do you think, dear Pandas? What’s your take on the sensitive situation? Do you think the groom was wrong to use AI to write his vows, or do you think the bride overreacted? Would you ever write your wedding vows with ChatGPT? How do you think your partner would react to that? What’s the worst thing you’ve witnessed at someone’s Big Day? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Most readers disagreed with the man. Here’s their perspective on the wedding drama
Comment criticizing using AI for wedding vows, highlighting how AI affects tone and emotional expression.
Comment expressing skepticism about wedding vows written with AI, mentioning overreaction and interest in seeing the vows.
Comment criticizing a man for using AI to write wedding vows instead of expressing love to his bride himself.
Comment criticizing use of AI to write wedding vows, highlighting societal concerns about reliance on AI for personal moments.
Text excerpt discussing relationship issues and emotional disconnect caused by using AI for wedding vows and human connection.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing writing wedding vows with AI, highlighting a failed wedding and AI user backlash.
Screenshot of a forum post where a user requests to see wedding vows written with ChatGPT after bride ran from altar.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing wedding vows written using AI like ChatGPT as lazy and uncaring on a wedding day.
Reddit comment criticizing guy who used ChatGPT to write wedding vows after bride ran away from altar.
Comment criticizing use of AI for wedding vows, highlighting bride’s disappointment and plagiarism concerns with AI-written vows.
Comment discussing a groom writing wedding vows with AI and the bride’s negative reaction at the altar.
Commenter TreyRyan3 discussing the consequences of using AI to write wedding vows instead of personal feelings.
Reddit comment warns about risks of using AI like ChatGPT for writing wedding vows and personal messages in relationships.
Man typing wedding vows on laptop with AI-generated text while bride stands behind, visibly upset and walking away.
Comment criticizing use of AI-written wedding vows, calling them unoriginal and causing a public incident.
Reddit user discussing effort to write posts without AI, referencing wedding vows and AI user experiences.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a wedding where vows were written with ChatGPT and the bride ran away from the altar.
Comment discussing a wedding where a guy uses ChatGPT for vows and the bride runs away from the altar reflecting AI use risks.
Comment discussing emotional effort in wedding vows after a guy uses ChatGPT, with the bride running away from the altar.
Comment text displayed on screen saying this is insane, related to guy writing wedding vows with ChatGPT and bride running from altar incident.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a guy who wrote wedding vows with ChatGPT before his bride ran away from the altar.
Comment about a guy writing wedding vows with ChatGPT, causing the bride to run away from the altar, highlighting AI users' challenges.
Comment from user chinchillazilla54 about husband using a robot to write wedding vows in AI wedding fail discussion.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a guy who used ChatGPT to write wedding vows and caused the bride to run away.
Screenshot of a comment discussing the impact of wedding vows written using AI and a bride running away from the altar.
However, a handful of people actually had the groom’s back. Here’s their take
Comment discussing tech worker’s view on AI helping refine wedding vows language without changing true feelings.
User comment expressing sympathy for guy writing wedding vows with ChatGPT, discussing difficulty of writing and public humiliation.
Reddit user shares experience of using ChatGPT to write wedding vows with AI, highlighting challenges and humor in AI-assisted vows.
Groom covering face in distress during wedding ceremony as bride stands nearby holding bouquet at outdoor altar.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
