Woman Wears Burgundy To Cousin’s Wedding, Gets Accused Of Trying To Seduce Her Husband

Your wedding is supposed to be magical. But you’re meant to be celebrating the love between you and your soulmate, instead of looking for fights to pick with your relatives.
Redditor u/just-curiou1 shared how her bridezilla of a cousin went nuclear when she saw her dressed in burgundy, one of the approved dress code colors. What started seemingly innocent enough soon turned nasty as the toxic bride flung awful and unfounded accusations. Scroll down for the full scoop, and for a reminder to be grateful you’ve (probably) never had to deal with something this bad.
Meanwhile, Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
Some happy couples ask their guests to follow a dress code and wear clothes of specific colors. It feels awfully wrong to be punished for listening to them
Nobody should have to be in a situation like the one that u/just-curiou1 found herself in. Not only did her cousin accuse her of trying to seduce her husband and of being obsessed with him, but she also kept ratcheting up the tension every time they spoke.
Now, the right thing to do would be for the bridezilla to apologize for her deeply disgusting behavior and hope that, in time, her cousin will be able to forgive her. Maybe a bit of therapy would help her become more self-aware of her entitlement, narcissism, and conflictive personality traits.
But it’s unlikely that she’ll suddenly be the bigger person when she seems to enjoy the drama and has tried to browbeat her entire family into accepting her confabulated narrative.
While it can be painful to go no contact with someone you’ve known most of your life, if they constantly disrespect you, ignore your boundaries, make you feel awful, and behave irrationally, it’s probably the healthiest thing to do.
If someone is actively trying to ruin your life, spending less time around them is a no-brainer. It sends a clear message that you refuse to be disrespected and that their actions will have corresponding consequences.
Your physical, mental, and emotional well-being should be at the top of your priority list. And that means having the courage not only to communicate your boundaries to your social circle, but also to enforce them.
Going no-contact with someone is a pretty big step. However, you should be willing to protect your boundaries in this way if you’ve tried the alternatives
According to clinical psychologist Dr. Lindsay C. Gibson, it can take some people years to realize how dysfunctional their relationships are because they grew up in chaotic and enmeshed families.
“Sometimes, our internal growth makes it so that we really can no longer tolerate things that we used to not be even aware of,” Gibson explained to Business Insider.
Going no-contact with someone is usually a tough, last-resort decision, once you’ve tried every other avenue. Often, people gradually distance themselves from their problematic relatives rather than cutting them out of their lives on a whim.
Some red flags to keep in mind when considering whether to go no-contact with someone include things like:
Your bad, tense, and unhealthy experiences with them outweigh all the good interactions
Any political disagreements between you and them aren’t handled well, and they lead to deeper issues
Your boundaries continue to be violated
They have been physically, psychologically, or emotionally violent toward you
They guilt-trip you for setting basic boundaries
Gibson notes that going no-contact isn’t permanent. It can be a time-out of sorts. There are times when people simply need a break from each other and the stress they bring. “You are beginning to set this norm in the relationship that ‘I decide how much contact I want to have or how much contact is good for me,’” the psychologist told BI.
How do you protect your peace, dear Pandas? Have you ever had to go no-contact with a family member or friend before? How would you react if a relative of yours screamed at you for wearing something that matched their wedding dress code? What advice would you give the young woman who had to deal with the bridezilla’s wrath? Share your advice and hard-won wisdom in the comments below.
Many readers were shocked by how quickly the wedding drama escalated
Commenter discusses bride’s mad cousin upset over dress at wedding, describing the dress as beautiful and tasteful.
Text conversation showing a bride’s mad cousin upset about her dress at a wedding and family tensions explained.
Comment text discussing a bride mad at her cousin’s dress, supporting the bride against cousin’s insecurity and family tension.
Comment explaining a bride mad at cousin over wedding dress drama, discussing sensitivity after infidelity revelation.
Comment text on a white background about a bride mad at cousin’s dress at a wedding, expressing strong advice.
Comment about bride mad cousin dress wedding, discussing jealousy and ruined marriage attitude in a text post.
Text post showing a comment about a bride mad cousin dress wedding drama and social media apology issues.
Comment discussing the bride mad at cousin for wearing a red dress to the wedding, suggesting aggressive behavior.
Comment about bride mad cousin dress at wedding, mentioning sister’s bright red dress and cousin’s insecurity.
Text post from a user discussing a bride mad at her cousin's dress at a wedding and offering sympathy.
Commenter advising bride to go no contact with mad cousin over dress drama at wedding, calling cousin the problem.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a bride mad at her cousin’s dress at a wedding and suggesting a sarcastic apology.
Commenter advises blocking and moving on from a bride mad cousin drama involving a wedding dress conflict.
Comment criticizing a bride mad cousin over a dress at a wedding, calling her immature and narcissistic.
Comment discussing a bride mad at her cousin over a wedding dress and family loyalty conflicts.
Comment about bride mad cousin dress wedding, defending red dress and advising to stand ground without apologizing.
Comment text about a bride mad at cousin for wearing red dress to the wedding, calling the cousin extra.
User comment about apologizing while highlighting cousin’s unhinged behavior shows bride mad cousin dress wedding tensions.
Text post discussing cutting ties with a mad cousin over a dress dispute at a wedding, highlighting toxic family dynamics.
Comment explaining why the bride is mad about cousin’s dress at the wedding, advising to block or move on.
Comment by AmyORainbow1974 apologizing for leaving her cousin bride's wedding early, causing cousin to be mad over the dress.
Text of a letter addressing a bride about wearing a dark red dress to a wedding, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding conflict.
Text message discussing a tense apology involving a bride, her mad cousin, and wedding dress issues at a family event.
Apology letter mentioning upset bride and mad cousin drama over dress at wedding celebration.
Text post expressing shock and anger about a bride mad cousin dress incident at a wedding.
Comment discussing how to handle a bride mad at cousin over dress issues at a wedding, advising to block and move on.
Later, the woman shared an important update. Things with her toxic cousin got even worse than before
Worried woman in a red sweater biting nails while looking at laptop, reflecting bride mad cousin dress wedding stress.
Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.
