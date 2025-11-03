Woman Wears Burgundy To Cousin’s Wedding, Gets Accused Of Trying To Seduce Her Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Your wedding is supposed to be magical. But you’re meant to be celebrating the love between you and your soulmate, instead of looking for fights to pick with your relatives.

Redditor u/just-curiou1 shared how her bridezilla of a cousin went nuclear when she saw her dressed in burgundy, one of the approved dress code colors. What started seemingly innocent enough soon turned nasty as the toxic bride flung awful and unfounded accusations. Scroll down for the full scoop, and for a reminder to be grateful you’ve (probably) never had to deal with something this bad.

Some happy couples ask their guests to follow a dress code and wear clothes of specific colors. It feels awfully wrong to be punished for listening to them

Bride in lace wedding dress standing next to cousin in a dark red dress, outdoors with natural light.

A woman shared the horrendous experience she had when her bridezilla of a cousin lashed out at her for wearing a burgundy dress. Here’s the full story, from the start

Text excerpt discussing a bride's mad cousin upset over the dress worn at a wedding event.

Text excerpt describing a bride mad at her cousin’s dress choice during a wedding event.

Bride mad cousin upset over dress code for wedding with specified fall colors and registry details.

Bride mad at cousin wearing burgundy floor-length dress before wedding, causing tension over dress choice and colors.

Off-shoulder long sleeve burgundy dress and black high heels with ankle straps and bow details for wedding guest style.

Bride looking mad at cousin wearing a dress at the wedding reception with buffet-style dining in the background

Bride mad at cousin's dress at wedding, standing with crossed arms and frustrated expression in a wedding venue.

Bride upset with cousin's dress at wedding, leading to a private conversation outside during the event.

Bride mad at cousin’s dress at wedding, expressing anger and accusing her of wearing red to attract the husband.

Text excerpt describing a long-term relationship and family details before addressing a bride mad cousin dress wedding issue.

Text excerpt showing a bride mad at cousin’s dress choice, discussing embarrassment and revealing outfit judgment.

Text describing a bride's mad cousin upset about dress choices at a wedding, focusing on body and appearance details.

Text describing a bride mad at her cousin over a dress on the wedding day, highlighting family tension and emotions.

Text excerpt showing a bride addressing her mad cousin about her dress and happiness in her own wedding relationship.

Bride mad at cousin for wearing a distasteful dress to wedding, causing tension over ruining her big day.

Text excerpt describing a bride’s emotional moment with her mad cousin at a wedding about a dress issue.

Woman crying while husband comforts her and questions cousin about the bride mad cousin dress wedding incident.

Alt text: Cousin acting mad at bride over dress choice causing tension at the wedding celebration.

Text excerpt discussing similar names of a son and her husband, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding context.

Text excerpt with husband explaining no relation to the son's name, tied to bride mad cousin dress wedding story.

Text excerpt describing a bride's dad coming outside with her husband as guests wonder at a wedding scene.

Bride with mascara running, husband holding fussy daughter, mom and cousin glaring with crossed arms at wedding.

Bride mad at cousin over dress conflict during a tense wedding moment with family members whispering nearby.

Woman upset at wedding, confronting cousin about dress choice causing a bride-mad cousin dress wedding conflict.

Text message conversation showing a bride mad at cousin over dress and wedding drama causing family tension.

Text message expressing frustration from bride about mad cousin's dress at wedding, highlighting ongoing conflict.

Text excerpt from a story about a bride mad at her cousin’s dress choice at a wedding, describing family dynamics.

Close-up of a woman’s face reflected in a car mirror, capturing a bride mad at cousin over dress at wedding.

Text message about considering going no contact with cousin over bride mad cousin dress wedding conflict and whether to apologize.

Your well-being, health, and peace of mind should be your top priorities. Don’t let someone toxic ruin your life because of their personal issues

Nobody should have to be in a situation like the one that u/just-curiou1 found herself in. Not only did her cousin accuse her of trying to seduce her husband and of being obsessed with him, but she also kept ratcheting up the tension every time they spoke.

Now, the right thing to do would be for the bridezilla to apologize for her deeply disgusting behavior and hope that, in time, her cousin will be able to forgive her. Maybe a bit of therapy would help her become more self-aware of her entitlement, narcissism, and conflictive personality traits.

But it’s unlikely that she’ll suddenly be the bigger person when she seems to enjoy the drama and has tried to browbeat her entire family into accepting her confabulated narrative.

While it can be painful to go no contact with someone you’ve known most of your life, if they constantly disrespect you, ignore your boundaries, make you feel awful, and behave irrationally, it’s probably the healthiest thing to do.

If someone is actively trying to ruin your life, spending less time around them is a no-brainer. It sends a clear message that you refuse to be disrespected and that their actions will have corresponding consequences.

Your physical, mental, and emotional well-being should be at the top of your priority list. And that means having the courage not only to communicate your boundaries to your social circle, but also to enforce them.

Going no-contact with someone is a pretty big step. However, you should be willing to protect your boundaries in this way if you’ve tried the alternatives

According to clinical psychologist Dr. Lindsay C. Gibson, it can take some people years to realize how dysfunctional their relationships are because they grew up in chaotic and enmeshed families.

“Sometimes, our internal growth makes it so that we really can no longer tolerate things that we used to not be even aware of,” Gibson explained to Business Insider.

Going no-contact with someone is usually a tough, last-resort decision, once you’ve tried every other avenue. Often, people gradually distance themselves from their problematic relatives rather than cutting them out of their lives on a whim.

Some red flags to keep in mind when considering whether to go no-contact with someone include things like:

Your bad, tense, and unhealthy experiences with them outweigh all the good interactions

Any political disagreements between you and them aren’t handled well, and they lead to deeper issues

Your boundaries continue to be violated

They have been physically, psychologically, or emotionally violent toward you

They guilt-trip you for setting basic boundaries

Gibson notes that going no-contact isn’t permanent. It can be a time-out of sorts. There are times when people simply need a break from each other and the stress they bring. “You are beginning to set this norm in the relationship that ‘I decide how much contact I want to have or how much contact is good for me,’” the psychologist told BI.

How do you protect your peace, dear Pandas? Have you ever had to go no-contact with a family member or friend before? How would you react if a relative of yours screamed at you for wearing something that matched their wedding dress code? What advice would you give the young woman who had to deal with the bridezilla’s wrath? Share your advice and hard-won wisdom in the comments below.

Many readers were shocked by how quickly the wedding drama escalated

Commenter discusses bride’s mad cousin upset over dress at wedding, describing the dress as beautiful and tasteful.

Text conversation showing a bride’s mad cousin upset about her dress at a wedding and family tensions explained.

Comment text discussing a bride mad at her cousin’s dress, supporting the bride against cousin’s insecurity and family tension.

Comment explaining a bride mad at cousin over wedding dress drama, discussing sensitivity after infidelity revelation.

Comment text on a white background about a bride mad at cousin’s dress at a wedding, expressing strong advice.

Comment about bride mad cousin dress wedding, discussing jealousy and ruined marriage attitude in a text post.

Text post showing a comment about a bride mad cousin dress wedding drama and social media apology issues.

Comment discussing the bride mad at cousin for wearing a red dress to the wedding, suggesting aggressive behavior.

Comment about bride mad cousin dress at wedding, mentioning sister’s bright red dress and cousin’s insecurity.

Text post from a user discussing a bride mad at her cousin's dress at a wedding and offering sympathy.

Commenter advising bride to go no contact with mad cousin over dress drama at wedding, calling cousin the problem.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a bride mad at her cousin’s dress at a wedding and suggesting a sarcastic apology.

Commenter advises blocking and moving on from a bride mad cousin drama involving a wedding dress conflict.

Comment criticizing a bride mad cousin over a dress at a wedding, calling her immature and narcissistic.

Comment discussing a bride mad at her cousin over a wedding dress and family loyalty conflicts.

Comment about bride mad cousin dress wedding, defending red dress and advising to stand ground without apologizing.

Comment text about a bride mad at cousin for wearing red dress to the wedding, calling the cousin extra.

User comment about apologizing while highlighting cousin’s unhinged behavior shows bride mad cousin dress wedding tensions.

Text post discussing cutting ties with a mad cousin over a dress dispute at a wedding, highlighting toxic family dynamics.

Comment explaining why the bride is mad about cousin’s dress at the wedding, advising to block or move on.

Comment by AmyORainbow1974 apologizing for leaving her cousin bride's wedding early, causing cousin to be mad over the dress.

Text of a letter addressing a bride about wearing a dark red dress to a wedding, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding conflict.

Text message discussing a tense apology involving a bride, her mad cousin, and wedding dress issues at a family event.

Apology letter mentioning upset bride and mad cousin drama over dress at wedding celebration.

Text post expressing shock and anger about a bride mad cousin dress incident at a wedding.

Comment discussing how to handle a bride mad at cousin over dress issues at a wedding, advising to block and move on.

Later, the woman shared an important update. Things with her toxic cousin got even worse than before

Worried woman in a red sweater biting nails while looking at laptop, reflecting bride mad cousin dress wedding stress.

Text from a social media post about a bride mad at cousin for wearing a dress to the wedding.

Text on screen about clearing up questions in comments, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding situation.

Text excerpt about family losses, shared while addressing concerns, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding context.

Text showing a mother explaining her son is 5 years old and her daughter is 6 months old.

Text on a white background stating the aunt in the family is not the uncle's wife, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding.

Text about a mad cousin causing drama and legal threats related to family disputes, relevant to bride mad cousin dress wedding.

Text excerpt from a bride addressing concerns about sharing her dress photo due to cousin drama and body shaming at a wedding.

Text describing a bride mad cousin dress wedding expressing frustration about height and wearing heels to appear taller.

Bride mad cousin dress wedding story text about dress length and wearing heels during pregnancy.

Bride looking mad at cousin wearing a dress at a wedding, highlighting tension over outfit choice and hair color.

Bride mad cousin wearing a dress at a wedding, showing tension and upset emotions during the event.

Text excerpt explaining family dynamics and moving forward despite a bride mad cousin dress wedding conflict.

Text excerpt discussing family tensions involving a bride, her mad cousin, and wedding dress conflicts.

Text excerpt discussing following a burgundy dress code at a wedding and a bride's mad cousin over dress choices.

Bride mad cousin in a stylish dress at a wedding, showing emotions during the celebration with family and guests.

Text excerpt discussing family genetics related to body size and chest, relevant to bride mad cousin dress wedding situation.

Bride looking mad at cousin wearing a dress at a wedding, capturing tension during the celebration.

Woman explaining how her bride dress was chosen for easier access during wedding, while cousin looks mad nearby.

Text excerpt discussing reactions to a bride mad cousin dress wedding post on Facebook with mixed opinions.

Text post about family drama involving bride, mad cousin, and wedding dress shared privately among relatives.

Text message conversation discussing a bride’s mad cousin upset about a wedding dress issue.

Text screenshot discussing an update about a bride mad cousin dress wedding conflict after the event and message screenshots.

Text message conversation showing a bride mad at cousin about her dress choice at the wedding.

Text message exchange about dress colors causing tension, illustrating a bride mad at cousin over wedding dress color choice.

Text message exchange showing a bride mad at her cousin for yelling and causing drama at the wedding.

Angry text messages from a bride mad at her cousin over a dress incident at the wedding.

Text describing someone explaining blocking their cousin after no replies, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding conflict.

Text describing a bride mad at her cousin’s wedding dress, causing family tension and impact on attendance.

Text on a white background stating a mom is upset that holidays will be spent with dad’s or husband’s side of the family, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding.

Text excerpt about family holiday plans, illustrating bride mad cousin dress wedding conflict and emotions.

Here’s how some internet users reacted to the next chapter of the story

Comment discussing embarrassment and insecurity related to a bride mad cousin dress incident at a wedding.

Comment discussing standing firm against a mad cousin by wearing red dresses to wedding and family events.

Comment criticizing a cousin wearing the wrong dress color at a wedding, showing bride-mad cousin dress wedding tension.

Screenshot of a social media post showing a comment about the phrase “you’re” with 139 points and one week ago timestamp.

Comment from Marguerite_Moonstone on Reddit, expressing support for not answering calls from a mad cousin at wedding related to bride dress conflict.

Text message conversation expressing frustration about the stereotype linking red dresses to intentions with the groom at weddings.

In yet another update, the woman revealed what the fallout has been like and what she has decided to do going forward

Family gathered around a festive dinner table, sharing a meal with candles and wine, tense atmosphere linked to bride mad cousin dress wedding.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Text from a post discussing a bride mad at her cousin for the dress worn to the wedding, sharing an update.

Text excerpt about family holiday plans, referencing a bride mad cousin dress wedding situation involving Thanksgiving and family dinners.

Text on a white background describing a conversation about a bride and mad cousin dress wedding issue.

Text showing a bride mad at her cousin over a dress for a wedding, expressing family tension during the holidays.

Text on a white background describing a phone call about feeling uncomfortable with a bride mad cousin dress wedding incident.

Text excerpt showing a conversation about a bride's mad cousin behavior during a wedding discussion.

Text excerpt about a bride mad at cousin over wedding dress color disagreement and reception confrontation.

Bride mad at cousin over dress disagreement at wedding, with family tensions and accusations creating conflict.

Text describing a bride mad cousin’s dress drama at a wedding, showing tension and conflict in family gathering.

Text excerpt from a story about a bride and her mad cousin causing drama over a wedding dress at the wedding.

Text describing a bride mad at her cousin about a dress issue during a wedding, shared in a message format.

Text excerpt showing tension involving a bride, mad cousin, and wedding family conflict over seating and events.

Text excerpt about a bride’s mad cousin involving a dress and wedding family drama shared over a phone call.

Text explaining why the bride’s mad cousin is upset about the dress at the wedding, unrelated to its color or style.

Text excerpt about a bride mad at her cousin over a dress causing wedding tensions and past relationship memories.

Text excerpt describing a bride mad at cousin over a dress issue during a wedding celebration.

Text about a bride mad at her cousin over a dress and relationship between the cousin and another girl.

Text excerpt showing someone explaining they are no contact with their mad cousin and avoiding posts about a wedding dress.

Woman holding a glass of wine at a dinner table, appearing upset, relating to bride mad cousin dress wedding emotions.

Text message discussing a bride mad at her cousin's dress at a wedding and family conflict details.

And here’s what the author’s loyal readers had to say next

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a bride mad cousin dress wedding situation with humorous user comments.

Screenshot of an online conversation about a bride mad at her cousin’s dress at the wedding, discussing family drama.

Online forum discussion about a bride mad at cousin's dress choice causing tension at a wedding event.

Comment discussing drama involving bride, mad cousin, and wedding tensions with bets on divorce within three years.

Text post discussing a bride mad at her cousin over a dress issue at a wedding, causing family tension.

Woman looking upset in a white dress at a wedding, highlighting bride mad cousin dress conflict.

Commenter suggesting wearing burgundy sweats instead of a dress, related to bride mad cousin dress wedding debate.

