Bridezilla’s Dream Castle Wedding Falls Apart Because Of Her Attitude, She Ends Up Having A Backyard Party With A Pig’s Head

When you think about your dream wedding, dear Pandas, what pops into your mind? For us, it’s having a beach ceremony on a glorious spring morning, with the mountains and an epic castle or two somewhere in the background to set the mood. But at the end of the day, what really matters is proclaiming our undying love in front of our nearest and dearest… and eating too much cake!

The venue isn’t what really matters. And yet, some brides focus exclusively on the aesthetics and flexing their financial muscles for clout. Redditor u/Putrid_Ad695 revealed the details of how her aunt’s dream castle wedding fell apart because of her attitude, and how she had to settle for a backyard bash featuring a strange guest of honor—a roasted pig. Read on for the full story!

Weddings are supposed to be about celebrating love, not showing off your vast wealth. Unfortunately, not everyone gets that

A person shared how their aunt completely changed after meeting a rich guy, and how her idea of a dream wedding completely fell apart

The woman quickly learned that her behavior had direct consequences

The OP explained how her aunt had completely changed after meeting her (now ex) partner 15 years ago. She went from someone who was very down-to-earth to somebody so entitled that she was willing to cut ties with her “poor” (read: middle-class) friends.

And then came the wedding prep. The bride-to-be began alienating a lot of her friends from all social circles because of how demanding she was. Clearly, wealth meant a lot to her. So much so that she began policing what her guests would be wearing. After all, they had to look good standing next to her in her 10,000 euro dress.

When the vendor dropped out and the gorgeous castle venue decided to end their relationship with the marrying couple, the ‘bridezilla’ was in a lot of trouble. Somehow, she had to organize a wedding celebration at the drop of a hat.

The rushed wedding was chaotic and it became something the entire family kept remembering for years

Enter, stage left, a backyard party. It was a mishmash of “a handful of beer benches and tables, champagne from the groom‘s expensive collection, out of place fancy decoration intended for a castle, a really bad DJ, a fancy 3 tier wedding cake with whatever food they could order from bakeries and butcher shops on short notice.” The star of the show was a pig that the best man spent half the afternoon cutting apart.

After that, the pig’s head became a centerpiece for an unintentional party game. “The groom and his friends started dressing the head with sunglasses, hats, and other accessories. The bride was so embarrassed and devastated that she left early, despite her guests actually really enjoying the party,” the OP writes how their aunt was completely distraught by this point.

Nobody wants the happy couple to feel embarrassed on their big day, but the reality of the fact is that there is no such thing as a ‘perfect’ wedding. Some things will inevitably go wrong. There will be aspects of the celebration that you simply won’t be able to control. What you can control, however, is how you react to the ups and downs. One thing that can help with this is focusing on the main reason why you’re getting married: celebrating the love between you and your soulmate. No roasted pig or castle chaos can take that away from you!

It’s impossible to control every tiny little detail, so it’s best to embrace everything that comes your way

During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, Anna and Sarah, Team Leaders at The Wedding Society, shared their thoughts on how the marrying couple can approach embarrassing situations and things not going as planned.

“Honestly, the only real way to deal with things going wrong on the day is to just roll with the punches and try to have a sense of humor about it. What else can you do?!” they said.

“There’s no point ruining the day you’ve planned so long and hard for. It’s just a party. What matters is the marriage,” the wedding experts stressed. Meanwhile, it’s up to the friends, family, organizers, and venue staff to help take some of the pressure off their shoulders.

“The mark of a great wedding crew is someone who does whatever they can to reduce the stress for the marrying couple. That looks different for everyone but, at the end of the day, they’re there to help take the burden off you and make your day better and more enjoyable.”

