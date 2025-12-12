Wife Can’t Explain Scratches On Her Back, Hubby With Trust Issues Wants To Install CCTV At Home

ADVERTISEMENT

A marriage where one spouse suspects the other is cheating is pretty much doomed. Trust is the bedrock of any romantic relationship and, without it, you’ve got nothing. So, keeping it in good shape is pretty much the most important thing any couple can do.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her husband, who’s away from home for one week a month, accused her of cheating because she had scratches on her back she couldn’t explain. Now he’s ready to take things to the next level, insisting on installing CCTV to catch her in a lie.

More info: Reddit

Without trust, a romantic relationship, especially a marriage, isn’t long for this world

Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman, who has very sensitive skin that gets especially itchy in the summer, found herself on the end of a surprising accusation thanks to deep scratches on her back

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her husband, who works away from home for a week every month, saw the scratches and refused to believe she’d made them in her sleep

Frustrated wife sits on bed with stressed husband arguing in background, highlighting trust issues and home CCTV concerns.

Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After she tried to explain, even going so far as to show him she could reach those areas of her back, her husband said he wanted to install CCTV in their apartment

Image credits: anon

She said no way to that, but her husband claimed that if she’s doing nothing wrong it shouldn’t be a problem, so she turned to netizens to get their take on the situation

The original poster (OP) struggles with super-sensitive skin, and says summer turns every night into a battle, leaving her waking up with mysterious scratches. Her husband knows this routine well (he’s seen her covered in marks before) but, after returning early from a work trip, he spotted deep scratches across her back.

He asked her why she’d washed their bedding at dawn. She told him what she always does; she scratches in her sleep, and the bedding was bloody. But he wasn’t convinced and claimed the marks were too out of the way for her to reach. OP proved she could, demonstrating her flexibility, yet he insisted the scratches were far too deep anyway.

OP showed him her legs, already covered in scars from years of unconscious scratching, but he still wasn’t satisfied. You see, his past haunted him; an ex who cheated on left him with serious trust issues. Accusing OP of cheating, he even suggested her lack of intimacy with him was “reason enough” for his fears.

Then came the shocker; he told OP he was going to set up CCTV inside their home. To him, cameras were “no problem if you’re innocent.” To her, it was a massive violation, a sign he trusted his paranoia more than he did her. When she refused, he fired back with the question any partner fears: “What are you hiding?”

Hand installing a black CCTV camera on a white wall, reflecting concerns about trust issues at home.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To be honest, we can see why OP’s husband might be suspicious, but she does suffer from skin issues and that’s not exactly news to him. It seems like the real issue here is her husband’s unresolved trust issues, something OP is now bearing the brunt of. So, how can he learn to get over his ex’s betrayal and actually start trusting his wife, who’s never given him a reason not to? We went hunting for clues.

The good folks over at Counselling Directory say that trauma, whether it’s a result of past betrayals, childhood maltreatment, neglect, or emotionally painful experiences, can leave deep psychological wounds. These wounds show up as fear, suspicion, or an inability to fully trust others; even in a relationship where there’s ample love.

That’s because the brain learns to be cautious, always at the watchtower keeping an eye out for danger or betrayal; experts call this hypervigilance. While this self-protection mechanism can be useful, it also spills over into current relationships. The result? Tension, emotional distance, and misunderstandings.

The Calm blog suggests a few helpful ways to get over your trust problems, including openly communicating your fears and insecurities with your partner, starting with small acts of trust and gradually building up to the bigger ones, and showing the same level of trust that you want from others.

Here’s hoping OP’s husband can get past the betrayal that left him with such deep scars and stop projecting his cheating ex’s behavior on her; it’s not really fair and she’s already dealing with enough. What’s your take? Do you think OP’s trying to hide something, or is her husband taking things way too far? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers agreed that the woman wasn’t a jerk to be mad at the idea of having CCTV installed, but suggested she see a dermatologist as soon as possible

Comment discussing CCTV concerns and advising consultation with a dermatologist about unexplained skin scratches.

Comment suggesting a couple address medical concerns behind unexplained scratches before installing home CCTV due to trust issues.

Text comment about scratches on back and husband’s trust issues wanting to install CCTV to monitor wife at home.

Comment discussing trust issues in marriage, mentioning CCTV installation and the impact on relationship counseling.

Comment discussing scratches on back and trust issues leading to desire for CCTV installation at home.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing trust issues and relationship advice related to unexplained scratches on wife's back.

Comment discussing trust issues and a husband wanting to install CCTV after unexplained scratches on a wife's back.

Reddit comment discussing trust issues and the suggestion to install CCTV at home due to unexplained scratches on wife’s back.

Comment discussing unexplained back scratches, husband’s trust issues, and suggestion to install CCTV at home for proof.

Reddit comment discussing trust issues, unexplained scratches on back, and a husband's desire to install CCTV at home.

Online comment about installing home CCTV due to wife’s unexplained scratches and husband’s trust issues.

Comment on forum discussing wife’s unexplained back scratches and husband’s trust issues about installing home CCTV.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing suspicion and CCTV installation due to unexplained scratches on a wife’s back.

Comment discussing allergic reaction to polyester sheets causing scratches, related to wife’s unexplained back scratches and trust issues.

Comment discussing trust issues and privacy concerns about installing CCTV at home due to unexplained scratches on wife’s back.

Text conversation about wife’s unexplained scratches and husband’s trust issues wanting to install CCTV at home.

Comment discussing unexplained scratches on wife's back and husband's trust issues with installing CCTV at home.

Comment questioning why the wife hasn't seen a dermatologist or the husband hasn't had therapy, discussing trust issues.

Text conversation discussing itchy skin during summer and advice on using air conditioning to reduce discomfort.

Comment discussing trust issues and the husband wanting to install CCTV due to unexplained scratches on wife’s back.

Comment on husband’s trust issues and demand for CCTV after wife’s unexplained scratches, highlighting relationship trust struggles.