Wife Can’t Explain Scratches On Her Back, Hubby With Trust Issues Wants To Install CCTV At Home
A marriage where one spouse suspects the other is cheating is pretty much doomed. Trust is the bedrock of any romantic relationship and, without it, you’ve got nothing. So, keeping it in good shape is pretty much the most important thing any couple can do.
One woman turned to an online community to vent after her husband, who’s away from home for one week a month, accused her of cheating because she had scratches on her back she couldn’t explain. Now he’s ready to take things to the next level, insisting on installing CCTV to catch her in a lie.
Without trust, a romantic relationship, especially a marriage, isn’t long for this world
One woman, who has very sensitive skin that gets especially itchy in the summer, found herself on the end of a surprising accusation thanks to deep scratches on her back
Her husband, who works away from home for a week every month, saw the scratches and refused to believe she’d made them in her sleep
After she tried to explain, even going so far as to show him she could reach those areas of her back, her husband said he wanted to install CCTV in their apartment
Image credits: anon
She said no way to that, but her husband claimed that if she’s doing nothing wrong it shouldn’t be a problem, so she turned to netizens to get their take on the situation
The original poster (OP) struggles with super-sensitive skin, and says summer turns every night into a battle, leaving her waking up with mysterious scratches. Her husband knows this routine well (he’s seen her covered in marks before) but, after returning early from a work trip, he spotted deep scratches across her back.
He asked her why she’d washed their bedding at dawn. She told him what she always does; she scratches in her sleep, and the bedding was bloody. But he wasn’t convinced and claimed the marks were too out of the way for her to reach. OP proved she could, demonstrating her flexibility, yet he insisted the scratches were far too deep anyway.
OP showed him her legs, already covered in scars from years of unconscious scratching, but he still wasn’t satisfied. You see, his past haunted him; an ex who cheated on left him with serious trust issues. Accusing OP of cheating, he even suggested her lack of intimacy with him was “reason enough” for his fears.
Then came the shocker; he told OP he was going to set up CCTV inside their home. To him, cameras were “no problem if you’re innocent.” To her, it was a massive violation, a sign he trusted his paranoia more than he did her. When she refused, he fired back with the question any partner fears: “What are you hiding?”
To be honest, we can see why OP’s husband might be suspicious, but she does suffer from skin issues and that’s not exactly news to him. It seems like the real issue here is her husband’s unresolved trust issues, something OP is now bearing the brunt of. So, how can he learn to get over his ex’s betrayal and actually start trusting his wife, who’s never given him a reason not to? We went hunting for clues.
The good folks over at Counselling Directory say that trauma, whether it’s a result of past betrayals, childhood maltreatment, neglect, or emotionally painful experiences, can leave deep psychological wounds. These wounds show up as fear, suspicion, or an inability to fully trust others; even in a relationship where there’s ample love.
That’s because the brain learns to be cautious, always at the watchtower keeping an eye out for danger or betrayal; experts call this hypervigilance. While this self-protection mechanism can be useful, it also spills over into current relationships. The result? Tension, emotional distance, and misunderstandings.
The Calm blog suggests a few helpful ways to get over your trust problems, including openly communicating your fears and insecurities with your partner, starting with small acts of trust and gradually building up to the bigger ones, and showing the same level of trust that you want from others.
Here’s hoping OP’s husband can get past the betrayal that left him with such deep scars and stop projecting his cheating ex’s behavior on her; it’s not really fair and she’s already dealing with enough. What’s your take? Do you think OP’s trying to hide something, or is her husband taking things way too far? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers agreed that the woman wasn’t a jerk to be mad at the idea of having CCTV installed, but suggested she see a dermatologist as soon as possible
“I have tuberculosis and my husband has eight glioblastomas, but he wants to install cameras to catch me cheating. What should I do?” How are some people sooo 100% blind to their situations that they don’t address them but rather glom into something entirely unrelated (and which won’t even work because if she’s cheating, she’ll just go somewhere else to do it)? They have GLARING issues that if treated will solve ALL of their problems, but no; they’re gonna dance around it, maybe throw hands, perhaps divorce and ruin each other’s lives, yet both have issues that can be solved by just ONE doctor visit each! (banging head on table) I may not be the brightest, but at least I understand cause and effect. I get the impression these folks don’t like each other very much.
