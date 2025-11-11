Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Happy 4YO Is Being Taught Spanish By Nanny, Shocked When Hubby Goes Behind Her Back To Stop It
Young girl smiling indoors with hands clasped, representing a daughter and nanny with Spanish lessons theme.
Couples, Relationships

Mom Happy 4YO Is Being Taught Spanish By Nanny, Shocked When Hubby Goes Behind Her Back To Stop It

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

36

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning a new language isn’t an easy task; it takes a lot of effort, but it’s highly rewarding. The best time to learn is when one is young because it’s so much easier to pick up from trial and error or conversations, which is also why many parents encourage their kids to do that.

Unfortunately, in this case, when a pre-schooler picked up a bit of Spanish from her nanny, her dad quickly put an end to it. His wife didn’t know that he had told the nanny to only speak to the child in English, and she wondered why he’d do that.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Being multilingual is extremely beneficial, and children should be encouraged to learn a new language when they get the chance

    Family enjoying time outdoors, husband and wife lifting daughter, reflecting husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons theme.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was extremely happy when her four-year-old daughter showed how much Spanish she had learned from their live-in nanny

    Text excerpt about a husband who bans daughter’s nanny from teaching Spanish, revealing family tension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Live-in nanny praised for exceptional care as husband bans daughter from attending Spanish lessons with her.

    Daughter speaking Spanish in car while husband bans nanny from teaching Spanish lessons to her.

    Text excerpt showing a parent impressed with daughter's progress while husband remains unresponsive about nanny's Spanish lessons.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a note explaining a daughter apologized for teaching Spanish lessons without permission after the husband banned it.

    Confused husband responds to ban on daughter’s nanny providing Spanish lessons, thinking it’s a fantastic idea.

    Text excerpt about a husband banning daughter’s nanny from giving Spanish lessons despite the value of the skill.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background stating that Eric asked Ella to only speak English around Katherine, relating to husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling young girl leaning over car seat, representing a daughter with a husband ban on nanny Spanish lessons.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Unfortunately, the poster’s husband didn’t like that his kid had learned Spanish and secretly told their nanny to only talk to the girl in English

    Alt text: Woman feeling furious about husband banning daughter from nanny's Spanish lessons while sitting in her office.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on white background expressing concern over husband damaging relationship with daughter after banning nanny Spanish lessons.

    Text excerpt discussing a husband banning daughter from Spanish lessons with no expressed racism but unclear reasons behind it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing anger about a husband banning daughter from nanny's Spanish lessons, highlighting partnership issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background asking where to begin in addressing a husband who banned daughter’s Spanish lessons with the nanny.

    Text excerpt highlighting a question about language freedom related to husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons.

    Woman explaining to a husband banning daughter’s Spanish lessons with their nanny during a family discussion at home.

    Image credits: nora19294

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man and woman having a serious argument on couch, husband ban daughter from nanny’s Spanish lessons at home.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the woman found out about her husband’s sneaky behavior, she decided to talk to him about it and find out why he’d stop their child from learning a new language

    Text update thanking people for advice and sharing gratitude for helpful opinions on husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons.

    Text discussing a husband banning daughter from nanny Spanish lessons, questioning why daughter shouldn't learn Spanish.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a husband ban on daughter’s nanny for Spanish lessons and the concept of snitching explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing husband banning daughter’s nanny from Spanish lessons due to jealousy and missing childhood.

    Text about a husband banning their daughter from taking nanny Spanish lessons due to personal feelings and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt explaining a husband’s feelings about banning his daughter’s nanny from giving Spanish lessons to avoid exclusion.

    Husband looking upset while wife comforts him at night, discussing daughter and nanny Spanish lessons concerns.

    Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man explained that he had let jealousy and insecurity get the best of him and felt excluded, knowing that his kid was learning another language

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about husband banning daughter’s nanny from giving Spanish lessons, discussing impact on learning progress.

    Text excerpt describing a husband apologizing and discussing his daughter and nanny in relation to Spanish lessons.

    Alt text: A husband expressing concern about banning daughter’s nanny from Spanish lessons in a family discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about resolving the language issue while addressing husband's ban on daughter’s Spanish lessons with the nanny.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a husband’s uncertain feelings after banning daughter’s nanny from giving Spanish lessons.

    Text on screen reading thank you all again for your help, related to husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons topic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eric apologizes as husband bans daughter from nanny's Spanish lessons, with Katherine continuing to learn Spanish.

    Image credits: nora19294

    The dad realized his mistake after the conversation and took steps to apologize to their live-in nanny for his behavior

    The OP and her husband worked very demanding jobs, so they decided to get a live-in nanny to take care of their preschool child. Since the woman knew Spanish, she began teaching the little one how to speak it, and the poster was awed when she finally heard her daughter talking in that language.

    When young children become bilingual, it can have several benefits for their minds and understanding of the world. Kids who speak more than one language often demonstrate better problem-solving skills, improved creativity, and enhanced cognitive abilities. They also tend to develop empathy and a good awareness of other cultures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s exactly why the poster was so glad that her daughter had picked up Spanish, and she encouraged the nanny to keep teaching the little girl as often as possible. Unfortunately, when her husband found out, he put a stop to it immediately and asked the caregiver to only talk to his kid in English.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apart from trying to stop the young girl from learning, he had also gone behind his partner’s back to talk to the nanny. According to mental health professionals, when one spouse makes a unilateral decision like this without consulting their loved one, it often means that there might be problems in their relationship that need to be addressed.

    Happy family enjoying dinner together while discussing husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons at home.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was livid at her husband’s actions, so she asked people for advice on what to do and if his behavior signaled something sinister. Most folks advised her to calm down and talk to him about the issue in order to find out why he stopped their kid from learning a second language.

    The OP decided to listen to the advice and spoke to her partner about the issue. That’s when he opened up about feeling jealous because he wasn’t getting to spend enough time with their daughter. He also felt left behind now that she was speaking Spanish. Even his job wasn’t fulfilling him anymore, and he envied the poster’s creative career.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jealousy is one of the few emotions that can truly play on a person’s mind and affect their relationship negatively. When a person lets their insecurity or feelings of envy get to them, they might take out those strong emotions on their loved ones without even realizing it, which is what the man instinctively did.

    That’s why it’s important to be open about such emotions early on and not shy away from difficult conversations with one’s partner. It’s great that the OP and her husband were able to talk about the issue and resolve the matter with their nanny so that it could ultimately benefit their daughter.

    What do you think about this situation, and what would you have done if you were in the poster’s position? Let us know your honest thoughts down below.

    Folks were glad that the couple was able to talk things out and let their daughter keep learning Spanish

    Reddit comment discussing entertainment industry with mention of performer and emotional Woody Harrelson wiping tears.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing difficulty learning Spanish and support for daughter's relationship with nanny amid husband ban.

    Comment text expressing surprise about adults handling an issue calmly, related to husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons.

    Comment on a forum post about husband banning daughter’s nanny from giving Spanish lessons, suggesting they should all learn together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a husband ban on daughter’s nanny for Spanish lessons, highlighting concerns about family and language.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment on a social platform praising the nanny’s care, related to husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons topic.

    Comment text about husband banning daughter from nanny’s Spanish lessons, expressing surprise at dad’s reasoning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the importance of early Spanish lessons for children’s brain development in a Hispanic community.

    Comment on a forum post reading husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons discussing a man expressing frustration about wealth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting this is a perfect opportunity for Eric to learn Spanish.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing husband banning daughter’s nanny from teaching Spanish lessons, highlighting relationship conflict.

    Online comment discussing a husband banning daughter’s nanny from giving Spanish lessons to the child.

    Comment expressing relief and happiness that the husband ban daughter nanny Spanish lessons situation worked out well

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship
    Vote arrow up

    36

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    36

    Open list comments

    1

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 3 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eddie_6 avatar
    Jack
    Jack
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is incomplete. How is him taking acting classes going to make him feel less like he's missing his daughter's childhood? That was supposedly a major reason why he didn't want her learning spanish, why are we leaving half the problem unresolved? Acting classes will make him feel more connected to his daughter? Meisner isn't THAT helpful.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    eddie_6 avatar
    Jack
    Jack
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is incomplete. How is him taking acting classes going to make him feel less like he's missing his daughter's childhood? That was supposedly a major reason why he didn't want her learning spanish, why are we leaving half the problem unresolved? Acting classes will make him feel more connected to his daughter? Meisner isn't THAT helpful.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT