Mom Happy 4YO Is Being Taught Spanish By Nanny, Shocked When Hubby Goes Behind Her Back To Stop It
Learning a new language isn’t an easy task; it takes a lot of effort, but it’s highly rewarding. The best time to learn is when one is young because it’s so much easier to pick up from trial and error or conversations, which is also why many parents encourage their kids to do that.
Unfortunately, in this case, when a pre-schooler picked up a bit of Spanish from her nanny, her dad quickly put an end to it. His wife didn’t know that he had told the nanny to only speak to the child in English, and she wondered why he’d do that.
More info: Reddit
Being multilingual is extremely beneficial, and children should be encouraged to learn a new language when they get the chance
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster was extremely happy when her four-year-old daughter showed how much Spanish she had learned from their live-in nanny
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, the poster’s husband didn’t like that his kid had learned Spanish and secretly told their nanny to only talk to the girl in English
Image credits: nora19294
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After the woman found out about her husband’s sneaky behavior, she decided to talk to him about it and find out why he’d stop their child from learning a new language
Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The man explained that he had let jealousy and insecurity get the best of him and felt excluded, knowing that his kid was learning another language
Image credits: nora19294
The dad realized his mistake after the conversation and took steps to apologize to their live-in nanny for his behavior
The OP and her husband worked very demanding jobs, so they decided to get a live-in nanny to take care of their preschool child. Since the woman knew Spanish, she began teaching the little one how to speak it, and the poster was awed when she finally heard her daughter talking in that language.
When young children become bilingual, it can have several benefits for their minds and understanding of the world. Kids who speak more than one language often demonstrate better problem-solving skills, improved creativity, and enhanced cognitive abilities. They also tend to develop empathy and a good awareness of other cultures.
That’s exactly why the poster was so glad that her daughter had picked up Spanish, and she encouraged the nanny to keep teaching the little girl as often as possible. Unfortunately, when her husband found out, he put a stop to it immediately and asked the caregiver to only talk to his kid in English.
Apart from trying to stop the young girl from learning, he had also gone behind his partner’s back to talk to the nanny. According to mental health professionals, when one spouse makes a unilateral decision like this without consulting their loved one, it often means that there might be problems in their relationship that need to be addressed.
Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The poster was livid at her husband’s actions, so she asked people for advice on what to do and if his behavior signaled something sinister. Most folks advised her to calm down and talk to him about the issue in order to find out why he stopped their kid from learning a second language.
The OP decided to listen to the advice and spoke to her partner about the issue. That’s when he opened up about feeling jealous because he wasn’t getting to spend enough time with their daughter. He also felt left behind now that she was speaking Spanish. Even his job wasn’t fulfilling him anymore, and he envied the poster’s creative career.
Jealousy is one of the few emotions that can truly play on a person’s mind and affect their relationship negatively. When a person lets their insecurity or feelings of envy get to them, they might take out those strong emotions on their loved ones without even realizing it, which is what the man instinctively did.
That’s why it’s important to be open about such emotions early on and not shy away from difficult conversations with one’s partner. It’s great that the OP and her husband were able to talk about the issue and resolve the matter with their nanny so that it could ultimately benefit their daughter.
What do you think about this situation, and what would you have done if you were in the poster’s position? Let us know your honest thoughts down below.
Folks were glad that the couple was able to talk things out and let their daughter keep learning Spanish
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
This is incomplete. How is him taking acting classes going to make him feel less like he's missing his daughter's childhood? That was supposedly a major reason why he didn't want her learning spanish, why are we leaving half the problem unresolved? Acting classes will make him feel more connected to his daughter? Meisner isn't THAT helpful.
This is incomplete. How is him taking acting classes going to make him feel less like he's missing his daughter's childhood? That was supposedly a major reason why he didn't want her learning spanish, why are we leaving half the problem unresolved? Acting classes will make him feel more connected to his daughter? Meisner isn't THAT helpful.
36
1