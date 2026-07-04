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Guy Sees Something Very Suspicious On Wife’s Phone, Gets Even More Weirded Out After Her Reaction
A man and a woman sit separated on a bed. The woman, with a bun, holds her head in distress. Guy sees suspicious wife's phone reaction.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Sees Something Very Suspicious On Wife’s Phone, Gets Even More Weirded Out After Her Reaction

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Pregnancy is usually one of the most exciting times in a couple’s life. There’s so much to look forward to before the baby is even here. Every little milestone along the way feels special.

But one man is having a very different experience. After finding suspicious texts on his wife’s phone, he started wondering if the child is even his. Now, he wants a paternity test. Read the full story below.

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    The man came across some suspicious texts on his pregnant wife’s phone

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Now, he’s not sure the child is his and wants her to take a paternity test

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    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRABotzons

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    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    These days, more than a third of affairs start digitally

    It’s hard to blame this husband for feeling uneasy. His wife has been acting differently, and the texts he found on her phone raised some serious questions. We still don’t know whether she actually cheated or whether the baby is his. But the behavior leading up to this moment paints a pretty concerning picture.

    The only real clue he has right now is what he saw on her phone. And according to research, that’s actually a pretty common way people start suspecting something is off

    One study found that almost 20% of people have caught their partner in a digital affair. Another report from Gitnux in 2025 found that 38% of affairs begin on social media, and 42% of people who had affairs said it started with messaging they considered harmless.

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    But what do you even do if you suddenly start suspecting that your partner might be cheating? How do you confirm it, and how do you even bring it up? 

    Benjamin Watkins told Body+Soul that the biggest thing to watch for is a pattern of change, not just one thing. 

    Your partner wanting more privacy might not mean anything on its own. But when a bunch of things start happening at once, that’s when it gets worrying. The phone is suddenly always face down, simple questions get a defensive response, and where they’ve been gets harder to explain.

    Psychotherapist Julie Sweet told the same outlet something similar. She said her clients usually describe it as something that happens little by little. The emotional connection fades, communication drops off, and affection slowly disappears. It happens so gradually that you can barely tell when things started to feel different.

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    But if you suspect your partner is cheating, experts say the best thing you can do is talk to them about it rather than trying to play detective

    Either way, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you suspect cheating, Vice suggests skipping the whole private detective route. Trying to run a secret operation to expose your partner rarely ends well. Instead, just talk to them. 

    Be honest about what you’re feeling and what you’ve noticed. Trust your gut, but also give your partner the chance to clear things up. That kind of communication goes a lot further than trying to catch someone in a lie.

    Before you have that conversation though, relationship therapist and coach Suntia Smith recommends really preparing yourself for it. Think ahead about how you’ll respond depending on what your partner says. 

    If they confirm your suspicions, the biggest question to sit with is whether or not you can forgive them. And if they deny everything, Smith suggests being ready to calmly lay out what you’ve noticed so your partner knows you’re serious.

    While you’re going through all of this and trying to figure out what’s happening, make sure you have people around you who can support you through it. Whether that’s a close friend, a family member, or a counselor, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that no matter what comes out of that conversation, you’re not going through it alone.

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    As for the man in this story, he’s clearly at a crossroads. He already talked to his wife, but her reaction was pretty defensive and she refused to take a paternity test. What do you think he should do? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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    Image credits: Vladdeep / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Readers agreed that the wife’s behavior didn’t make much sense, so they understood why the man wanted answers

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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