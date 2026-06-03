Of course, that isn’t always the case in real life, where many infidelity revelations can happen in the wildest of ways . And as the following stories show, some folks are either too dumb or too careless with their illicit affairs, as if they actually want to get caught.

In the movies, people who catch their partners cheating usually do so in the middle of the act. They walk in on their significant others in bed with someone else, leading to a dramatic encounter.

#1 My husband passed away, I received a letter in the mail from her. Actually a card with a letter telling me what a wonderful man he was and how he was such a great father to my children. She gave me $100 cash. I stood at the mailbox perplexed then I just burst out laughing. I was still in shock from everything. At that point I just didn’t care. My husband was not a great father or a good husband. I healed.

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#2 His affair-partner had been bragging about her 'new boyfriend' to anyone who'd listen, apparently. Until the afternoon she happened to do so at the Dentist, where my next-door neighbour's sister worked. As soon as neighbour's sister finished work, she came over to visit me, and very delicately asked if hubby and I had split up. I laughed. She turned pale. I noticed. She then told me who had picked up boasting woman from her dental appointment; it was my husband.



By the time 5pm rolled around, he was out on his ear.



There's a saying about what's the best revenge for a woman who steals your husband?



Let her keep him.



There's so much more to tell, but that chapter's long closed.

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#3 Which time? A memorable one was when I found a bubble gum pink, sequined thong with ribbons under my bed, cleaning before my ex-husband got home from work.



I demanded to know who she was.



Belonged to a dude. Yup.



Edit: That's literally the moment I found out he was into men.

#4 Coming back after two weeks from an operation at the hospital where he didn’t dare to pick me up, though I was unable to carry my heavy bag from there because of multiple stitches and still had to take a taxi to come home and carry the bag, found him and her asleep in our bed.

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#5 We were arguing about something and he said that if I didn’t shut up, he was going to tell me something that I would never recover from. I said: go ahead. Nothing coming from you will surprise me. He then told me he slept with my best friend while I was pregnant.

#6 He went away on holiday to another country in Europe, I had my suspicions. I was restless, so I downloaded one of the dating apps one night, searched for the city he was in, and there he was. Apparently he was ‘single’ and looking for no strings attached.

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#7 I made a joke about my brother in laws wife cheating on him. He in return told me in detail how his brother was cheating on me with a woman from their business.

#8 Her new friend who she’d only known for like a month and somehow roped into helping her cover it up called me and told me.

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#9 He changed his mind about inviting me on a work retreat and got aggressively angry about me asking why I couldn't go. So I started snooping on his phone. Found out about the coworker that he slept with during the retreat and the other woman the year before.

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#10 The mistress sent me a music video she’d made of all their dates etc together. Props to her, it was good haha!

#11 I went onto his laptop and it automatically logged onto his MSN messenger (this was 2004) and his ex sent an instant message and I came to learn they had never actually broken up and I was in fact the side piece.

#12 He called and asked me to drop his wallet to work, I did, identified myself as his partner to the woman behind the counter.

She literally dropped to the floor and scuttled away and, not going to lie, I knew immediately.



He tried to deny it with 'shes just an odd one' but come on. No grown woman is pulling that just from meeting another woman for not reason.

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#13 The dog kept on catching a trail and leading me to the main door of a building in my neighbourhood.

#14 My girlfriend at the time had just gotten her first cell phone (very late adopter) but had no idea that when you call someone and they are already on a call, it gives you a specific tone.



I would call her after work, like she always asked me to do ... And I'd hear the tone letting me know she was already on the line. She would always pretend she was working. So I began making a note of it. And she just kept lying to me.



Finally I called her out on it. Told her about the tone. And she was shocked. But still kept lying, so I pulled out my notes ... And her phone bill and showed her.



Of course, then it became "you violated my privacy?!?". I was right. But that didn't matter. Proving that she was lying to me and trying to make me feel crazy was the far greater crime than her cheating.



It was so devastating to have proof and just watch her lie straight to my face ... And then act like I was the villain for getting the proof and confronting her.

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#15 I went to the library he was supposed to be at and he wasn’t there, then the girl he was cheating on with came to his birthday dinner and put her hands all over him.

Didn’t even know he had a wife.

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#16 Caught her in bed with him. She'd been complaining I was never home. So one day I left work around noon, stopped to grab flowers, silenced the alarm on the car when I got home, snuck in quietly so I could surprise her. All 3 of us were proper surprised. Told him he could have her, because it wasn't the first time. He decided that staying with his wife was a better idea.....he was a cop, so everything he owned was in his wife's name, just in case he ever got sued. I made arrangements to pick up some of my stuff, and grabbed my answering machine. It had been set to record all calls. Didn't think much of it, until one day I played the recordings...... He told her that she was the one, he was going to divorce his wife, etc etc..... I found out later that he was a serial cheater. No idea how that little bit of info got disseminated....

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#17 He was stupid to put her username in his Reddit bio, I follow him on Reddit.

#18 We were having a conversation about different intimate experiences and he said “I drove us to this hotel blah blah blah”



I said “I’ll stop you there, you drove did you?”



“Yes”



“Who taught you how to drive?”



Me, it’s me. I taught him how to drive, he said it to my face without realising he’d outed himself.

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#19 I completely innocently asked for his phone when adding the YouTube premium log in back to it because there was an issue. He gave it to me because we both totally trusted each other and I had never gone through his phone in the 13 years we had been together. While the phone was in my hand he received a text from an unsaved number that referenced something romantic the year that we got married. It was total happenstance. One of his brothers was over and they were outside having a beer. I didn’t even react negatively at first (not the first time I’ve been cheated on, but I truly believed this man didn’t even have the ability to cheat on me because he was such a good person). I think I was in shock, but instinct kicked in and I went through the entire conversation and screenshotted everything. Looked for any other unsaved number text conversations and recently deleted and did the same. Took me less than 5 minutes.



I walked outside, handed him his phone and said “I’m going to need to know who this is”. His brother watched in horror and hugged me as my body finally allowed me to be devastated and sob uncontrollably.



That feels like another lifetime ago even though it was 5 years ago. I’m married to someone else and we have an almost 2 year old (I was told with my ex husband at a fertility clinic that I had unexplained infertility). I’d like to think my body was just like “girl, no”.

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#20 Six year long relationship. I had kids from my previous marriage with 50/50 custody and by mutual agreement he was not interested in being a stepparent so half my time was at home with my kids, the rest of the time I lived at his apartment. When I met him he was struggling, no furniture, no dishes, basically a coffee cup, a mattress, and a desk. Over the years I completely furnished the place, I had stuff in the closet, the walls were filled with souvenirs of our travels, it felt like "our" home. I had an exceptionally stressful day, woke up at 4am to present at a conference in a city 2 hours away, then another hour away to move a kid out of her dorm. We weren't supposed to see each other that night but he called me when I was almost home and said he was having car problems and needed me to pick him up from work. So I unload the kid and the stuff, leave her to babysit the younger ones, then drive another hour and a half to pick him up when he got done around 10pm. He's hungry, so I cook us dinner. He's feeling a little amorous and wants to move into the bedroom but I tell him I absolutely must shower first after the day I had. I go into the bathroom, pull back the curtain, and see a thong hanging from the showerhead. He had been bringing another woman in on the days I wasn't there for months. She left the panties for me to find. When I confronted him he said "All you know is that someone showered here, you can't prove that I slept with her. " I ended things then and there. It's been almost a year ago and they're engaged now. I hope he comes home one day and finds some guy's boxers in the bathroom.

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#21 Left his Apple Watch at my apartment and texts from her popped up on it while I was waiting to give it back to him.

#22 I found the pictures and video's she has sent him on our home network. The inherent danger of phone to home network syncing.

#23 We shared a DoorDash account. He told me he was pulling an all-nighter at the office for a big client deadline and not to wait up.





Around 9:30 PM, I got a notification on my phone that a delivery was completed. It was for two sushi combos, two miso soups, and two desserts. The delivery address was a local hotel just a few miles from our house.





I called the hotel, asked for his room, and the front desk put me right through. A woman answered the phone. I just hung up, packed his clothes in garbage bags, and put them on the porch.





When he got home the next morning, he actually tried to claim he checked into the hotel because he "needed a quiet place to focus." He forgot he ordered two of everything.

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#24 I heard him talking to her on the phone in the next room—for months. I don’t think he realized how thin the walls in our condo were. He divorced me for her. Now he’s divorced again and living with his mom. Meanwhile I’m single and living my best life ❤️.

#25 I work from home and I had just clocked in for my shift. He sat down across from me and said “I have to tell you something” and I did not really think much of it and then he sat there looking at me with a look I’ll never forget. He said “I slept with my coworker”. I was in complete shock, yes I had my suspicions but after 9 years, an engagement, a daughter and a blended family of 4 I just did not think my world would come crashing down. Come to find out he did not tell me because he had some moral epiphany, it was because her husband who was their boss found out and was going to tell me. The night before, my ex said he was going to the gym. Turns out he left my daughters and I home alone because her husband said he was coming over here to get him. So the coward drove around instead of going to the gym out of fear her husband was coming to our house. Just left me and a 3 year old and 11 year old home alone to possibly fend for ourselves. I didn’t even know about the affair the night before so I would have been completely caught off guard.



That entire day was like a fever dream. Her husband called me and told me the lengths of their affair, it was disgusting. I kicked him out of the house and never looked back, we do have to coparent but that’s the extent of it. When I sit across from that chair I still see him sitting there from time to time. You never forget where you were or what you were doing when someone crushes your soul.



Always trust your intuition. Months before that he texted me while he was at work and said “my coworker’s wife asked for your number, she wants to be friends” I thought that was weird that a woman at his work who knew nothing about me wanted to befriend me. He told me I was insecure lmao.

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#26 He told me he was going to see his dad and wouldn’t have cell service all week (this was 2005 and we were in college). I dropped him off at the airport and really missed him and believed everything about his nice weekend with his dad.



His brother’s girlfriend was a true girls girl and told me that he had flown to San Francisco to visit his ex. It actually made me physically ill to think about how easy it is for some people to hurt and lie to the people they “love.” So gross.

#27 She was telling her bestie in Italian, I was studying Italian to surprise her family next Christmas. Dude helping me with the language resources was *the dude.*



Yeah this relationship could’ve been a movie.

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#28 I was away on a business trip. One evening, we were on a Skype call, and she thought her mic was muted. While I was still on the call, she recorded a voice message to her friend, describing in detail the night she had spent with her college friend



And to make it worse, he gave her gonorrhea.

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#29 9 months postpartum after having twins. He seemed really supportive and encouraged me to go to a fitness class once a week with friends. We would usually do something together after for an hour or two. We were all tired moms, so one night we called it early. As we pulled into my driveway we could all see him with another woman in the kitchen kissing. It was an ongoing thing and it later came out that he would let her help with the babies if they woke up while she was there. That was somehow one of the hardest details to handle.

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#30 Had a gut feeling for almost a year. He left his emails open one time during a shower and I found 100s of saved Skype conversations... I'll never forget it .

#31 I had an ex bf, who was flirting with another male...

He was adamant he was straight and it was just joking. - but it was beyond the boys bantering especially when the other male was a very out and proud gay man! 😂



He physically cheated with another man after this but I didn't find out until after we broke up through his friends, but he was just a dreadful person tbh in many other ways.

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#32 I went to her place and she had a black eye. When I got worried and asked about it she shuffled her feet for a few moments before she told me her mother punched her over a “misunderstanding” with a guy at a party they attended. I wasn’t dumb enough to believe that because her mother wasn’t the kind of person to do something like that unless she actually saw something so when my ex left the room I directly asked her mother what she saw and she tried to talk around it but her body language said everything I needed to know. So I just went home. On my way home my ex pretty much outed herself by texting me asking if I was leaving her over one mistake she made while drunk. I just blocked and carried on home.

#33 He accidentally left his Facebook account logged in on my laptop. I knew he was cheating, likely multiple women, but didn't have proof. He always deleted all his texts & kept nothing on his camera roll. He was Brazilian & spoke Portuguese so I google translated every message, & finally found incriminating messages. He was telling this woman he would bring her & her young son to the US & give her a job, be w/ her etc. When I confronted him, he cried & said he was lying to her & didn't mean any of it. I told him that made it worse bc she obviously believed him & he was manipulating her. I laughed in his face bc I knew it, I knew he was cheating. He constantly accused me of cheating, the nerve & audacity. He even thought I'd go back to him. Nope! 😂.

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#34 The idiot took her with him to a work outing. We worked at the same place.

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#35 He was drunk with friends overseas. He messaged me asking for permission if he could hook up with this new girl they met. Even kept saying "please hun, just this once..."



Told him "Sure. Go for it. But don't expect me to be in your life anymore". He got angry at me. His defence was he just was being honest and open about everything lol



He passed away a few years after due to health issues. I was married with a baby by then. The girl he hooked up with became his gf. She messaged me afterwards and told me he never stopped talking about me the entire time they were together. I felt really bad for her.

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#36 My avoidant ex was on a trip with a male and a female friend. I suspected that the male friend was not just a friend. She sent me a message saying that she didn't have an internet connection in the Scottish Highlands. I believed her. However, 4 days later, because I was not receiving any updates from her, I felt like something was not right. I am not an Instagram user, so I created an account and tried to follow her. After I sent her a request, I saw a suggested user, and one of them was an account she jointly held with her male friend. The bio mentioned they are a couple and all that stuff. Basically, I found out the truth through Instagram.

#37 My boyfriend of 6 years just finished law school and was preparing for the bar exam. He had left that morning to go study at school. The weekend before I had stepped on my laptop on the ground and broke it. He wanted chili for dinner so I pulled up his laptop to search for a recipe. His iMessage dropped down in the corner that said “you can’t text me when your girlfriend is home? :(“ they were texting in real time. I saw a few messages. I grabbed a huge blue ikea bag and packed it with however much I could fit in there. Left. Changed my number (this was before the easy block button), and never spoke to him again.

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#38 A woman who was six months pregnant knocked on our front door looking for Josh, as she hadn't been able to get a hold of him for four months.

#39 Her responses were slower & short + our together time starting shrinking. I decided to not ask her to come stay w/ me one weekend, she didn't invite herself over & she "couldn't find her phone" for 18+ hrs that weekend ......



I just stopped texting/ calling & eventually everything stopped.

#40 Had to wait over a year for him to finally trip up and put his phone code in front of me when he thought I wasn't looking.



As soon as he went for a run, got out his old phone, charged it up, same code (he was always very unimaginative), found all the messages with the woman he'd been having an affair with..



The big surprise was the raunchy messages and calls with an old 'friend'!



Was absoutely relieved. It's really difficult to divorce someone on a 'hunch'. It was really easy to divorce him after seeing all that. Luckty escape.

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#41 She texted him while we were ordering uber eats. I googled her name - too common. I googled their name together, found out her complete name, found her on facebook, her profile picture was the two of them together.

#42 Lol, he told me he could only call me once in the morning each day he was away to a friend’s bachelor party trip, which was ridiculous in itself, and was fairly non-responsive to texts even though we lived together and had a toddler. It was odd enough that it made me want to check our phone plan’s log, and he was apparently texting a strange number a lot. Turns out he got a waitress’s number.



When he got home I got him to show me his phone and he’d been trying hard to get her to meet up with him, continuously. He brought me flowers and chocolates for probably the first time in our entire relationship. And one of his friends sent me a message saying they thought it was creepy that I’d checked the phone log and that my ex was just playing around and that it wasn’t a big deal.



I decided to give him another chance, and he later left me for a girl he worked with, after he’d started disappearing all day on weekends and coming home late two or three months before that.



It’s been several years since then, and I think he and I both are much happier now.

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#43 This message from a girl on Instagtam...



"Hate to do this. If your still married then I’m afraid your partner has cheated on you and continues to do so. I know if it was me I would want to know.".

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#44 The other girl messaged me. Then found out how I was the "other girl" all along.

#45 It was with multiple guys but the most creative apps were Clash royale, Spotify and Pinterest, they had a whole sneaky way of comunicating there gotta give points for creativity.

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#46 Mentioned to a coworker that my wife, at the time, was going through my phone. She said I used to do that when I was cheating on my boyfriend. Took an extra phone, installed a voice recording app, and hid it under our bed. Caught her the next day on a call with her affair partner.

#47 She got into a car accident that was on the news and I saw the look on his face



Then I asked him to leave .

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#48 Happened with my parents. 10 years after my dad passed away, my brother got a message on one of those ancestry websites from some guy claiming to be our half brother and wanted to connect. Turns out my dad had a one night stand almost 30 years ago and had a secret kid (we presume he didn’t know about the kid). Surprisingly, my mom wasn’t too upset by it since he had already passed away and there wasn’t anything she could do to change it. We welcomed our new half brother into the family and him and my brother are like best friends now.

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#49 I got the “hey girly” text after she saw a post of mine on a social media account. It had nothing to do with the relationship but it was something that managed to help her put some pieces together and figure out I was his girlfriend.



And yes, leading up to that point I had suspicions but nothing concrete to nail him with. I was losing my mind prior to getting confirmation and felt very validated that my gut was right in the end.

#50 My ex husband and I were very open about using each others phones for whatever (I never have anything to hide I go all in in relationships) he had a bunch of messages on Facebook messenger and I genuinely figured it was his grandmother trying to get ahold of him because she often texted his old number. I scrolled just a little bit and saw a name “Kitty”. Who isn’t gonna click on that??? Apparently he had cheated on me for over a year before proposing to me. I sent screenshots to myself and deleted all the proof off his phone. I confronted him after a couple days so I didn’t blow up entirely and he spent over 2 hours (of me giving explicit details on what I found) denying everything until I showed him the screenshots. Then his only reply? “Well I blocked her when I realized I wanted to marry you” GOOD RIDDANCE.

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#51 I went to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit. I volunteered for a week to help cleanup homes. While I was doing 'God's work' my gf went on a trip with a mutual friend and they slept together.



This was before everybody had a cellphone. On the landline, they called me when I got home on a group call to tell me she cheated on me and decided she wanted to be with him.



I stopped following organized religion that day. I follow my own damm values now.



It messed up my social circle. It messed me up. She left our dog with me and got a new dog with him. I didn't take relationships seriously after that. Hurt people, hurt people... but I didn't figure that out for a long time.



It took about a decade to put myself back together. I'm good now.

#52 I loved him. 5 years together. He got a new job that involved a lot of traveling, and I was very happy and proud of him..



All was fine in my head- working, blah blah doing my own thing while he was gone about a week of every month. I had a day off while he was working, and he left his phone at home! Whoops! I opened it to call his boss, who was a great friend of ours… and saw a message. What’s this? Tinder message? What?



I about had a heart attack right there. Apparently he was using tinder when he was out of town.



I kept it to myself, took pictures of this on his phone, and didn’t bring it up. I wanted to hear it from him. Meanwhile, I applied for a big job in another city, and got it. Once I had my offer letter, I asked him if he had ever met anyone when he was out of town for work. He said, no of course not! Then I showed him the pictures I took of his phone with clear messages of tinder. Yeah.



He broke down. Sobbing. He was so sorry. So sorry.



So sorry so sorry so sorry. Well, not good enough. Goodbye. I took the job. Moved 4 hours away, and now have an amazing life with a new man. He’s still sorry, lost his job, now living with his mom at almost 47 years old. Bye loser.

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#53 Find my iPhone. Lead me directly to him at her house.

#54 Asked to borrow his iPad to draw up a mind map for a uni project and found Grindr installed. Did some digging and it turned out he had been cheating on me with other men for the majority of our relationship, notably while I was working/at clinical placement and he was at home "sick.".

#55 I have a cousin (male) who's cheated on every gf hes ever had. I have a talk to them and warn them about this any time he meets someone new because I always got sick of watching the damage he does to them. He was in a serious relationship with one girl Keira (fake names), they lived together, had pets, planned kids etc. He started cheating on Keira with Rachel. He never told Rachel about Keira, and him and Rachel, the girl he was cheating on Keira with, would be going on holidays together, meeting her family, posting photos on social media as if they were a regular couple. Made no attempt to hide it and they literally lived 10 mins apart. Rachel thought Keira and my cousin were broken up and waiting til the lease was done until she moved out (his explanation as to why they still lived together)



Keira found out because it was so sloppily hidden. Keira and my cousin broke up, he immediately moved his stuff into Rachels and literally within a matter of a day he was in another home, playing house with another woman.



My cousin couldn't help himself, and when Keira started to flirt with him again, literally only a week or so after they broke up, he then started cheating on Rachel with Keira.



Turns out Keira was setting him up, slept with him and sent the proof to Rachel who immediately kicked him out and he had no where to stay lmao



This was almost 10 years ago and I still think about it and have a little snicker to myself.



He now has a kid with another poor woman who he cheats on whenever the opportunity arises and he never learnt his lesson or got wiser as he aged.

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