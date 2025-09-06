Man Has The Audacity To Ask Wife’s Permission To Travel Alone Right After Her Scheduled C-Section

ADVERTISEMENT

Birthing a human is nothing short of a miracle. But bringing that miracle into the world takes a huge toll—physically, mentally, and emotionally. And that’s before you even get to the recovery that follows.

So when this Redditor’s husband asked if he could take a solo trip just weeks after her scheduled C-section, leaving her alone with a newborn and a toddler, she was stunned and hurt that he’d even bring it up.

Unsure if her reaction was justified or if she was overreacting, she turned to Reddit for advice. Read her full story below and share what you think.

RELATED:

Giving birth and recovering from it can be incredibly tough

Share icon

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envato (not the actual photo)

So when the woman heard her husband wanted to go on a trip just weeks after delivery, she was shocked

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IvyYo

ADVERTISEMENT

What moms wish their partners understood about childbirth

When I was younger and first learned the basics of how babies are born, I thought childbirth itself had to be the scariest, most difficult part of pregnancy.

Later, in my late teens and early adulthood—thanks to a lack of real education in school but an abundance of women openly sharing their stories online—I realized something important: the process doesn’t end when the baby arrives. That’s only the beginning.

After delivery comes the exhausting, often painful process of recovery, and that’s before you even start thinking about the decades of raising a child. It’s a vulnerable time when mothers need tremendous support.

And yet, research shows that support often falls short. According to a survey by BabyCenter, 65% of moms said they received all the support they needed during labor, and 56% said the same about recovery in the hospital.

But once they returned home, that number dropped to just 41%—and most of that help was focused on caring for the baby, not the mom herself.

This connects directly to the story above. Here’s a woman preparing for a C-section and the demands of caring for two children, with her needs already being pushed aside. Is her husband unaware of what that really means, or does he not care enough to think it through?

ADVERTISEMENT

While we can’t know for sure, what we can do is listen to what women say they wish their partners understood about this period of life.

According to Business Insider, one of the most common things mothers pointed out was the deep loneliness of postpartum.

“I wish my partner understood how isolating postpartum can feel. While it’s historically been painted as a period for bonding with a newborn, it’s also a time of immense personal change,” said Yulia Saf.

Others stressed just how grueling recovery really is.

“The recovery process after giving birth is more challenging than many anticipate. It’s not just about the physical healing; it’s also about the emotional adjustments,” explained Eloisa Hife.

“I wish my partner understood just how much effort it takes to carry a child and give birth. It’s not only the nine months of pregnancy, which can be exhausting in itself but also the physical toll that labor and childbirth take on your body,” said Lori Walker.

Even the simplest daily tasks can feel overwhelming during recovery. Something as small as having a meal ready can make a huge difference.

“I wish I’d asked my husband to feed me every day,” Kim Bongiorno, mom of two, told Mom.com. “Even if it meant ordering dinner to have it delivered to me on nights he’d be late, just to take that one thing I needed but was too exhausted to do well off my plate would have been wonderful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many women also said they wanted their partners to anticipate their needs, instead of relying on instructions.

“I wish he’d anticipated my needs rather than waiting for me to ask him for something,” Andrea told Mom.com.

So if there’s a mom in your life—whether you’re a partner, friend, or family member—take this as your sign to ask what she needs, or better yet, step up with concrete help without waiting to be told. It lightens her mental load and shows you truly care.

And if you’re a mom yourself, know this: you’re a superhuman in every sense of the word.

Many readers agreed it was foolish to even consider solo travel

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some pointed out that better communication was needed

ADVERTISEMENT