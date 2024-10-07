Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Tells Woman It's Pathetic She Can't Cook, Husband Agrees: "I Embarrassed Her"
Couples, Relationships

MIL Tells Woman It's Pathetic She Can't Cook, Husband Agrees: "I Embarrassed Her"

There’s a line of thinking that says healthy relationships aren’t 50/50—instead, they’re 100/100, meaning that both partners bring their A game, and whenever one is lacking the energy or will, their combined effort will still be enough.

However, a husband who goes on Reddit by the nickname Plastic_Voice_6229 believes his wife is purposefully lowering her bar so that he would contribute more to their household.

In a post on ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, he recalled a time when his mother came over for dinner and harshly critiqued her daughter-in-law’s cooking skills. Since he agreed with the underlying message, the man didn’t step in to defend his spouse, and that is the main reason why his wife got mad at him.

    This man married his partner knowing that she couldn’t cook

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    And it has eventually led to frustration and tension in their relationship

    Image credits: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Plastic_Voice_6229

    The reactions to the story were mixed; some people said the man did nothing wrong

    Some claimed everyone involved should have more empathy for one another

    And some believe the husband is responsible for causing the tension

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    MIL is right. Any adult that can't even cut up some fruit? That is pathetic. Maybe not her fault for not having been taught but definitely her fault for refusing to learn.

    orysha_dracarya avatar
    Orysha
    Orysha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Insulting someone isn't the best way to give them some motivation. This marriage seems pretty weird : I feel like he thought his wife would change after the wedding.

    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You didn't know she couldn't cook before you got married? Did you not live together before you got married or at least prepare a meal together at all while you were dating? I think there is more to this story than what we are being told.

    rhapsody11 avatar
    Matt Du
    Matt Du
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    I do all of the cooking in our house and really enjoy it. But when we first moved in, I didn't know how to boil an egg, boys weren't allowed to take cooking as a subject in school and my mother refused to have a man in her kitchen. So I agree with you, there is something missing here.

    davidmaier avatar
    Ikey Solomon
    Ikey Solomon
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    how many times do women live with this when the roles are reversed?

