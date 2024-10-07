MIL Tells Woman It’s Pathetic She Can’t Cook, Husband Agrees: “I Embarrassed Her”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a line of thinking that says healthy relationships aren’t 50/50—instead, they’re 100/100, meaning that both partners bring their A game, and whenever one is lacking the energy or will, their combined effort will still be enough.

However, a husband who goes on Reddit by the nickname Plastic_Voice_6229 believes his wife is purposefully lowering her bar so that he would contribute more to their household.

In a post on ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, he recalled a time when his mother came over for dinner and harshly critiqued her daughter-in-law’s cooking skills. Since he agreed with the underlying message, the man didn’t step in to defend his spouse, and that is the main reason why his wife got mad at him.

This man married his partner knowing that she couldn’t cook

Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

And it has eventually led to frustration and tension in their relationship

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Plastic_Voice_6229

The reactions to the story were mixed; some people said the man did nothing wrong

Some claimed everyone involved should have more empathy for one another

And some believe the husband is responsible for causing the tension