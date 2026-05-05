“Crush Gone Wrong”: Pregnant Woman Hires Her Uncle To Spy On Her Husband, Uncovers The Truth

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If you’ve been married to someone for a while, you start to notice their mannerisms and behaviors well enough that it’s almost easy to spot when something is off. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s not just paranoia.

A pregnant woman went online to ask for some advice after she started to notice her husband acting strange. He was messaging back and forth with their nineteen year old neighbor, having random dinners near their home without warning, while not informing her and would always come up with some excuse. Later, she shared what happened after confronting him.

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A partner suddenly acting “off” isn’t always cause for alarm

Image credits: ronnachaipark / Magnific (not the actual photo)

But one woman noticed her husband acting weird around their neighbor

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: hellapreggers

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Readers gave her some suggestions

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She shared an update after doing some investigation

Image credits: EugenePetrunin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Image credits: hellapreggers

Commenters shared their reactions with her