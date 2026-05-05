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“Crush Gone Wrong”: Pregnant Woman Hires Her Uncle To Spy On Her Husband, Uncovers The Truth
A pregnant wife sits on a couch, distraught, covering her face with her hands. She is upset due to husband affair.
Couples, Relationships

“Crush Gone Wrong”: Pregnant Woman Hires Her Uncle To Spy On Her Husband, Uncovers The Truth

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If you’ve been married to someone for a while, you start to notice their mannerisms and behaviors well enough that it’s almost easy to spot when something is off. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s not just paranoia.

A pregnant woman went online to ask for some advice after she started to notice her husband acting strange. He was messaging back and forth with their nineteen year old neighbor, having random dinners near their home without warning, while not informing her and would always come up with some excuse. Later, she shared what happened after confronting him.

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    A partner suddenly acting “off” isn’t always cause for alarm

    Image credits: ronnachaipark / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    But one woman noticed her husband acting weird around their neighbor

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: hellapreggers

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    Readers gave her some suggestions

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    She shared an update after doing some investigation

    Image credits: EugenePetrunin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: hellapreggers

    Commenters shared their reactions with her

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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