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Horrible Boss Gets What’s Coming To Him After One Employee Gets The Perfect Revenge
A man celebrates excitedly at his laptop, feeling pro revenge after exposing a cheating boss.
Economy & Labor, Society

Horrible Boss Gets What’s Coming To Him After One Employee Gets The Perfect Revenge

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Revenge stories have been around for as long as we’ve had stories. After all, we like justice, but we also like a healthy smattering of retribution. Modern life tends to not give us a lot of opportunities for it, but sometimes, for example, one’s manager sets up the perfect chance.

A man shared how he decided that enough was enough with a weird new boss so he decided to go on a revenge spree worthy of a Liam Neeson role. The story quickly took some unexpected, spy-thriller-like twists and turns and he later shared a few more details in the comments with curious readers.

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    Some bosses are just annoying

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

    But one man had a new manager who crossed way too many lines

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    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

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    Later, he added a few more details

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    Image source: _MetalDude_

    Humans tend to feel a need for justice, one way or the other

    Image credits: Centre for Ageing Better (not the actual photo)

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    We live in a world where the office is often a place of quiet desperation and unvoiced grievances. This is precisely why the narrative of a calculated workplace takedown feels like a modern epic for the professional class. The reason we find such stories so deeply satisfying is rooted in our innate desire for fairness. Most people spend the majority of their waking hours at a job where they have very little control over who leads them. When a manager turns out to be a narcissist who uses their position to bully subordinates while doing none of the actual work it creates a profound sense of moral imbalance. The reader becomes an active participant in the quest to restore that balance because we have all felt the sting of an unfair performance review or the frustration of a stolen idea.

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    This specific saga hits all the right notes because it involves a villain who was not just lazy but actively cruel. The fake loyalty test is a masterclass in psychological manipulation that makes any reader immediately side with the protagonist. It is one thing to have a boss who is bad at their job but it is another thing entirely to have a boss who plays games with your livelihood. When we read about someone who takes the time to document every transgression and wait for the perfect moment to strike we are witnessing a form of strategic brilliance that feels heroic. We love the idea that someone can be the smartest person in the room while pretending to be a humble servant. It satisfies the underdog fantasy that is hardwired into our culture.

    There is also a delicious irony in the way the antagonist was undone by his own vanity. The fact that he used the same password for his work and personal accounts is a perfect illustration of how arrogance can lead to a complete lack of caution. He felt so untouchable because of his family connections that he forgot the basic rules of digital hygiene. Watching those dominoes fall is like watching a slow motion wreck that you cannot turn away from. The involvement of the big boss who happened to be the father of the man’s pregnant wife adds a layer of high stakes drama that feels like it belongs in a classic play. It transforms a simple office dispute into a tale of betrayal and ultimate justice. We cheer for the protagonist because they did not just get a better job they effectively dismantled a cycle of abuse that was affecting dozens of people.

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    Most folks don’t get to get even with horrible managers

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    People also love these stories because they provide a safe way to process professional anger. Most workers will never have the evidence or the courage to expose a corrupt executive because the risks to their own families are too great. By reading about someone who successfully navigated the minefield we get to experience the relief of the victory without any of the personal danger. It is a form of collective catharsis. When the protagonist finally achieves that promotion years later it feels like a win for every person who has ever been told they were incompetent by someone who was actually the one failing. It reinforces the hope that talent and integrity can eventually win out over nepotism and manipulation.

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    The ending where the bully finds himself in a position where he is linguistically and socially isolated is the ultimate poetic justice. It is not just that he lost his job but that he lost the very power that he used as a weapon against others.

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    Stories like this remind us that while the corporate ladder can be slippery for the honest worker it is also a long way down for those who think they are above the rules. We keep coming back to these tales because they offer the one thing that real life often denies us, which is a clear and unambiguous ending where the bad guy loses everything and the good guy gets to move to a better office.

    He also replied to some of the comments

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    Others applauded his scheme

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    Poll Question

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
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