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It might feel like you know someone after dating them for a few months, but some folks have the rather unpleasant experience of discovering all too late that their partner is not at all who they thought they were.

A woman turned to the internet for advice after she learned her boyfriend used to enjoy what he called the “Chunky Chick Challenge” where he and his friends would compete to see who could ask out larger women. Be warned, this might not be the most pleasant story. Readers shared their shock at this behavior and gave her some advice.

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Sometimes it comes out that there was something you really didn’t know about your partner

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

One woman discovered that her BF used to have a rather cruel competition with his friends

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Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual photo)

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Later she shared an update

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Image credits: Rainer Eli (not the actual photo)

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Image source: ltownmans

The so-called challenge is just cruel

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

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The behavior presented by a partner who reveals a history of targeted cruelty is often a jarring experience because it creates a massive rift between the person you thought you knew and the person they used to be. It is particularly striking when someone who appears kind and sensitive admits to participating in a game that relies on the dehumanization of others. When someone engages in a contest that treats people as props for social validation or financial gain, they are demonstrating a specific type of moral flexibility. This is not just about a lapse in judgment or a youthful mistake. It is about the intentional choice to cause emotional distress to dozens of individuals who were acting in good faith. The fact that this was done for sport suggests a deep seated need to feel superior to others and a willingness to exploit vulnerability for personal amusement.

One of the most telling parts of this behavior is the defensive reaction when the actions are finally brought to light. Instead of taking a moment to reflect on the impact of those choices, the individual immediately minimizes the situation by calling it a joke or a prank. This tactic is often used to shift the blame onto the person who is rightfully upset. By accusing a partner of overreacting, the individual is effectively trying to rewrite the narrative. They want to make it seem like the problem is not their past cruelty but rather the other person’s lack of a sense of humor. This is a common red flag because it shows a lack of accountability and a refusal to acknowledge the basic dignity of the people who were targeted. It suggests that the person has not truly grown or changed because they still view their past actions as acceptable or harmless fun.

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It is also worth considering the career path this person has chosen. A commitment to the medical field implies a dedication to helping people and treating everyone with equal care and respect. However, a history of mocking individuals based on their physical appearance directly contradicts the fundamental principles of medical ethics.

The boyfriend’s behavior suggests he doesn’t even understand the problem

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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If someone was able to view an entire group of people as nothing more than a challenge to be won, it raises serious questions about how they will interact with patients who do not fit their personal standards of beauty or health. Weight bias in the medical community is a documented issue that can lead to poor patient outcomes and a lack of proper care. Knowing that a future doctor once took pleasure in recording and ghosting people based on their weight is something that should give anyone pause. It suggests that their kindness might be a selective performance rather than a core personality trait that extends to all human beings.

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If someone finds themselves in a situation like this, the first step is to recognize that their feelings of shock and disgust are completely valid. It is important not to let a partner talk you out of your own moral compass or make you feel as though you are being too sensitive. When a person shows who they are, or who they were, it is vital to listen and observe. Someone in these shoes should probably have a very direct follow up conversation. They could ask why the partner felt it was funny and if they have ever actually apologized to any of the people they hurt. If the partner continues to be defensive or starts to get angry, it might be a sign that the kindness they show in the relationship is only surface deep.

It is helpful to observe how this person treats other people in daily life, especially those they have nothing to gain from. If there is a pattern of looking down on others, the relationship might not be as healthy as it seems. Ultimately, a person in this position should consider if they can truly trust and respect someone who has a history of systemic cruelty and shows no current remorse for it. Sometimes, the best thing to do is to step away from a situation where values are fundamentally misaligned. Choosing a partner is one of the most important decisions a person can make, and it should be based on a foundation of shared integrity and genuine compassion for all people. Protecting one’s own peace and moral integrity is always more important than holding onto a relationship that feels like it is built on a façade.

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People shared their thoughts on his behavior

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