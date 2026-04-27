Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

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A parent remarrying is typically difficult in its own right, but often more so as it follows a divorce or someone passing away. Sometimes those concerns are unfounded, even if there are growing pains, but some step-parents are legitimately horrible.

A man shared his saga of revenge that in some ways rivals the great payback stories out there. After his mom remarried, he ended up stuck with a truly terrible stepfather. So years later, he finally put his plan into place. Be warned, some of the details about the stepfather might be unpleasant to read.

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Integrating a stepparent into a family has its pitfalls

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one man ended up with a horrible stepfather

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Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: KDavid Montero / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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He responded to some of the comments

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Commenters shared their satisfaction at the stepfather getting what he deserved

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