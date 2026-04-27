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Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up
A young person in a black hoodie looking down, deep in thought, perhaps contemplating evil stepfather revenge.
Family, Relationships

Terrible Stepfather Ends Up Getting What He Deserves When The Teen He Mistreated Grows Up

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A parent remarrying is typically difficult in its own right, but often more so as it follows a divorce or someone passing away. Sometimes those concerns are unfounded, even if there are growing pains, but some step-parents are legitimately horrible.

A man shared his saga of revenge that in some ways rivals the great payback stories out there. After his mom remarried, he ended up stuck with a truly terrible stepfather. So years later, he finally put his plan into place. Be warned, some of the details about the stepfather might be unpleasant to read.

RELATED:

    Integrating a stepparent into a family has its pitfalls

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    But one man ended up with a horrible stepfather

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    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: KDavid Montero / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    He responded to some of the comments

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    Commenters shared their satisfaction at the stepfather getting what he deserved

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
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