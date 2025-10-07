ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Toro has a knack for turning everyday moments into funny, clever cartoons. Best known for his one-panel comics in The New Yorker and his comic strip Home Free, he finds humor in the little quirks of life, and sometimes in bigger issues too.

We’ve rounded up some of his latest cartoons for you to enjoy. Each one is a quick, witty snapshot of life that might make you laugh, think, or just appreciate the weirdness of the world around us.

And if you can’t get enough of Toro’s cartoons, there’s good news: his debut collection, And to Think We Started as a Book Club…, comes out on October 7th. The book brings together hundreds of his best New Yorker cartoons from the past fifteen years, plus plenty of previously unpublished gems that might just blow your mind. It’s the perfect way to dive deeper into Toro’s humor—and maybe even find a few “undiscovered masterpieces” to love.

More info: Instagram | tomtoro.com | Facebook | patreon.com | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing airplane passengers during a maintenance delay.

tbtoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Tom Toro didn’t become a cartoonist overnight. He shared that it took 609 attempts before his first cartoon was published in 2010. Looking back, he joked, “To say thank you, losers,” referring to all the rejections that helped him grow as an artist. For Toro, the ups and downs of the creative life are just part of the journey—and, as he puts it, “I think the rejection and suffering is a perversely attractive part of the job. If anything, it forges a community of survivors.”
RELATED:
    #2

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a prince and princess with a castle in the background and a humorous caption.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing a man with two tiny devils on his shoulders debating.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to creating a single-panel cartoon, Toro keeps things simple. He explained, “Trying to say something is the worst way of saying something.” In other words, the magic comes from letting the joke (or the idea) land naturally rather than forcing a message. It’s this light touch that makes his comics feel effortless, even when they’re commenting on bigger themes like politics or climate change.
    #4

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro featuring a vulture patient visited by a group of vultures.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Black and white one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two women discussing climate change during a conference with a welcome sign.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Toro also credits boredom as a secret weapon for creativity. “Your brain will begin to entertain itself,” he said, describing how sitting with nothing to do often sparks the best ideas. From doodling in schoolbooks to sketching favorite moments from The Little Mermaid, his early experiences shaped the way he approaches humor, timing, and storytelling in his art.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing a man escaping an office via helicopter rope ladder at night.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Quirky one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro featuring a koala with a coconut drink and Coca-Koala lettering.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Toro’s cartoons aren’t just about laughs; they also invite reflection. Through collaborations with organizations like Yale Climate Connections, he’s found a way to turn complex topics like sea-level rise or superstorms into digestible, funny, and thought-provoking visuals. “If our readers are amused by the cartoons and intrigued, then hopefully it will inspire them to learn more,” he explained.
    #8

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing two men discussing how AI changes wealth.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon dog with a guide harness perceives a vivid, imaginative cosmic scene in a quirky one-panel comic by Tom Toro.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro shows a man pushing a boulder uphill with gods watching and questioning the task's purpose.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro featuring a dragon vacuuming with a caption about training dragons in humor style.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing birds on a wire with two wearing hats under a streetlight spotlight.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Black and white one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a couple folding laundry with a humorous caption about a sixth sense.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing a child and parent shopping for back-to-school supplies with AI humor.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Black and white one-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing pirates in a storm with an unconventional leader.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing bats in a cave with a humorous echolocation scene.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing people searching under furniture with the caption soul searching on Capitol Hill.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro depicting a modern Icarus with fallen wet wings standing near a cliff edge.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing anthropomorphic ice cream sundae characters in business suits walking.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro depicting a fortune teller with a crystal ball and a smog joke.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro shows frogs on rocks in a drying landscape with a sarcastic caption.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a nurse humorously explaining blood pressure check in a clinical setting.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing two devils ice skating inside a cave discussing solving climate change.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Black and white one-panel comic by Tom Toro showing an outdoor Shakespeare play with animals watching from a tree branch.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing a traveler with a giant guilt monster at a hotel reception desk with suitcases.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing contrast between shared responsibility and blaming others in a clever cartoon style.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing market stalls labeled Fish, Cheese, and Fear with a man at the Fear stall.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    One-panel comic by Tom Toro showing wind turbines and solar panels with a worker and a suited man discussing removal.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    One-panel comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing people around a fire with a dark city skyline in the background.

    tbtoro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!