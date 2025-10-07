ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Toro has a knack for turning everyday moments into funny, clever cartoons. Best known for his one-panel comics in The New Yorker and his comic strip Home Free, he finds humor in the little quirks of life, and sometimes in bigger issues too.

We’ve rounded up some of his latest cartoons for you to enjoy. Each one is a quick, witty snapshot of life that might make you laugh, think, or just appreciate the weirdness of the world around us.

And if you can’t get enough of Toro’s cartoons, there’s good news: his debut collection, And to Think We Started as a Book Club…, comes out on October 7th. The book brings together hundreds of his best New Yorker cartoons from the past fifteen years, plus plenty of previously unpublished gems that might just blow your mind. It’s the perfect way to dive deeper into Toro’s humor—and maybe even find a few “undiscovered masterpieces” to love.

